Chrissy Teigen Threw Shade at John Legend on Kelly Clarkson’s Show

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen isn’t afraid to be hilariously blunt on social media and she also isn’t afraid to throw a little shade at her husband, John Legend.

In an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson asked Teigen about some of her social media posts that suggested she’s Team Ariana when it comes to this season of “The Voice.” “I am,” she confirmed. Teigen previously stated in an Instagram story that Legend must feel “awkward” being on “The Voice” with Grande considering that his household “only listens to Ariana Grande.”

Teigen told Clarkson that her obsession with Grande really stems from her 5-year-old daughter Luna being a fan. She remarked at the huge age range of Grande’s fan base, saying that Luna has loved the “Positions” singer since she was 2 years old. “The car is all Ariana,” Tiegen said. “A lot of Dua Lipa now, but it’s always going to be all about Ariana.”

Clarkson teased Teigen about her support for Grande saying, “Why are you trying to help freaking Ariana Grande? You don’t think that we need help? She’s got like a billion followers!” Tiegen laughed and said, “I think I got to throw John a bone because he’s so clearly going to lose.”

Team Legend So Far

How is Team Legend doing on “The Voice” so far? With one week of knockouts down, the competition is really starting to heat up!

Week one, Legend picked Samuel Harness and Joshua Vacanti to advance to the live shows. Both Samuel and Joshua have unique niches in the competition. Samuel has been praised for the unique nature of his voice and the way he connects to his songs. With a background as a worship singer, Joshua’s style is almost close to musical theatre.

Legend also stole David Vogel from Team Ariana after Grande declared Ryleigh Plank the knockout winner. Legend said of his decision to use his steal, “David adds something different to my team. No one sounds like him. Team Legend just got a bit stronger.”

Next week on the knockouts, the rest of Legend’s team will perform. His team members that have yet to compete are Jershika Maple and Paris Winningham. New episodes of “The Voice” air Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

‘The Voice’ Coaches Are Bringing Their Talents to a New Show

Jimmy Fallon is hosting a new musical competition show, “What’s My Jam,” and the coaches of “The Voice” will be the show’s first contestants. Although the show doesn’t technically premiere until 2022, a special sneak peek episode will air on Monday, November 29 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

Clarkson, Grande, Legend, and Blake Shelton will compete against each other in classic games from Fallon’s late-night talk show including Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It Don’t Spray It, Vinyl Countdown, and Perfect Mashup.

Each episode of the show will feature four celebrities competing in teams of two. What do the winners get? Money that goes towards their favorite charity. Fun for a good cause!

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Adam Levine Gets AMBUSHED By Fan Onstage