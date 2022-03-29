Former ‘Voice’ Coach Calls Their Marriage A ‘F***ing Disaster’

Former coach of “The Voice” and global pop star Miley Cyrus made a comment about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth during a concert on March 26, according to a report by InTouch Weekly. Here is what she had to say.

Cyrus Called Her Marriage ‘A F***ing Disaster’

According to InTouch Weekly, during her concert at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday, March 26, Cyrus made an off-the-cuff remark about her marriage during a wedding proposal that happened during the concert.

After congratulating the couple, Cyrus said, “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f***ing disaster.”

Cyrus was married to actor Hemsworth from December 2018 to August 2019, though they had been on-again, off-again for over 10 years by the time their divorce was finalized.

A Timeline of Cyrus & Hemsworth’s Relationship

According to an August 2020 episode of the Barstool Sports podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Cyrus lost her virginity to Hemsworth when she was 16, which was when they met on the set of “The Last Song.”

During the podcast, Cyrus confessed that being a virgin was “a lie that [she] held on to for like 10 years.” She revealed that the first time she hooked up with someone, it was actually another girl (actually two girls, she says) and then Hemsworth was the first time she slept with a man.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy,” said Cyrus. Hemsworth is the only person she has been married to.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were first engaged in 2012. At the time, Cyrus told People, “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Hemsworth.”

But that engagement ended a little over a year later in 2013. When the engagement ended, representatives for the stars confirmed the split to People but offered no other statement at the time.

The couple got back together in 2016 and married in a secret wedding in Nashville in December 2018, according to US Weekly. It was a small wedding attended only by a few close friends and family members.

But then in August 2019, they separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to People. They released a statement about the separation that read, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus was a coach for “The Voice” for seasons 11 and 13 alongside OG coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, plus Alicia Keys in season 11 and Jennifer Hudson in season 13. She also appeared as a guest mentor in season 10. The highest one of her contestants finished was in season 13, when Brooke Simpson from Team Miley finished in third place.

As far as Cyrus’ current love life goes, in January 2022 she was spotted kissing Maxx Morando, the drummer for the band Lilly.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no word yet as to which coaches are returning.

