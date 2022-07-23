‘Voice’ Coach’s Reaction to Illness Is Startling

Usually when people are sick, they moan, talk lethargically and evoke lots of pity. Not the case for new “Voice” coach, Camila Cabello. The 25-year-old went all-out rockstar in a July 19 TikTok video in which she casually announced “I got the rona.”

While the Latina pop star admits she has COVID-19 in the caption, she certainly does not seem to be feeling under the weather in the video. Using “Watagatapitusberry” as her musical backdrop, the “Havana” singer dances and jumps around, jiggling a bag of cough drops and chewing on a box of cough medicine. She later uses her TV remote as a makeshift microphone, all the while lip-synching the words to the 2010 Pittbull throwback with spirited energy.

This is certainly an unusual reaction to finding out about a potentially debilitating illness, especially considering that it could actually prevent her from filming. According to Screen Rant, filming for “The Voice” season 22 begins in a week, and Cabello may have to miss the battle round tapings.

Cabello’s upbeat attitude is inspirational to some fans, who see her as a warrior who won’t let anything get her down, not even COVID. One fan posted, “Well at least you have great sense of humor about it & not letting it knock you down..blessings.” Another commented, “Love how you do not let it bring you down lol”

Others were a little more confused by the video. One TikTok user joked, “I think you got a false positive sis😂” while another stated, “We had different brands of Rona because I couldn’t dance with mine 💀💀💀”

If Cabello does end up having to miss the tapings, it is unclear how that would be handled. However, she may have to get a temporary replacement, as Kelly Clarkson did in 2020 with Kelsey Ballerini. Screen Rant suggests, “Perhaps Camila can call up one of her friends like Taylor Swift or ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes to fill in for her.”

In reality, that is unlikely considering Mendes recently had to cancel his world tour due to mental health issues. In fact, Cabello has been quite candid lately about her own struggles with mental health.

While fans are hoping that Cabello’s take-charge attitude will help her combat COVID successfully, the songstress is also working on battling her anxiety issues. According to Cosmopolitan UK, Cabello’s song “Psychofreak” is a lyrical representation of “the mental health issues Cabello has admitted to struggling with during her time in the spotlight, namely anxiety and OCD symptoms.”

Some of the lyrics of “Psychofreak” seem to illustrate Cabello’s mindset when she is in an anxious state: “House in the hills is a house of cards/Blink and the fairytale falls apart/Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark/Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard.”

Cabello has been working hard on herself, according to People. “I was cripplingly anxious and was in the worst mental health state ever,” she told the outlet. “And then I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy [and] trying to feel better.”

Fans are hoping “The Voice’s” newest coach will be in top mental and physical health when the show starts taping next week.

