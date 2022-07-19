John Legend’s Wife, Chrissy Teigen, Makes Huge Announcement

“The Voice” coach, John Legend, has lived up to his name in many ways. Now, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, has reached a legendary milestone as well. On Monday, July 18, the 36-year-old “finally” achieved one year sober, according to The Daily Mail.

Congratulations Are in Order

Sobriety hasn’t been an easy road for the model and cookbook author. In a proud Instagram post, she wrote on Monday, “not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow.” The video shows her spending precious time with her 43-year-old husband, John Legend, and their two children, Miles and Luna.

According to the Daily Mail, “Chrissy’s booze-free journey originally began in December 2020 when she read Holly Whitaker’s 2019 book, “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol.” Teigen explained in an Instagram story at the time, “I’m ‘done with making an a** out of myself in front of people. (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by six, not being able to sleep.”

Teigen was fully committed to her sobriety, but like many people do, she relapsed and had to get back on the proverbial wagon. This is likely why she included the word “finally” in her July 18 Instagram post. Teigen also admitted in the post, “I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.”

Husband, John Legend, who Teigen met in met in 2007 on the set of his “Stereo” music video, responded to the post with, “Soooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!” Actress Selma Blair posted, “🙌🙌 yes yes!! Congratulations darling.”

Friend and TV personality Lauren Makk commented, “This gave me chills. As your ex drinking buddy, also now sober mom clinging to each day level headed – I couldn’t be more proud. I love you Christine. You really are doing it, and serving as a beacon for us all. BRAV THE F*** O!”

Teigen Has Struggled Over the Years

Teigen may seem to lead a charmed life from the outside, however, the influencer has undergone serious trauma. She and Legend lost a baby, their third child, near the end of 2020, due to excessive bleeding. The couple had named the child Jack.

Teigen posted on Instagram “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

A 2021 Buzzfeed article reported, “Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her relationship with alcohol and revealed that she’s dealing with unresolved trauma over losing her baby last year.” It was one month after losing the baby that Teigen announced she had been sober for four weeks. However, she later revealed that she “found herself struggling to process the trauma of losing Jack without alcohol to ‘numb’ the pain,” Buzzfeed asserted.

“I don’t really feel like I fully processed jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged,” Teigen revealed on Instagram in August 2021.

Teigen managed to get through the pain alcohol-free and she now has a positive outlook on her future. She concluded her July 18, 2022 post with, “While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze.”

READ NEXT: Why People Will Walk Over Blake Shelton Forever