Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Surprise ‘Voice’ Season 22 Contestant at His Sold-Out Show

“The Voice” coaches and married couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took some time out of their day to surprise season 22 contestant Jay Allen at his sold-out show in Shelton’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, bar, Ole Red.

“Dang… Blake and Gwen surprised me last night and showed up for my last show of the year at his hometown @olered in Tishomingo, OK,” he wrote on Instagram. “Icing on the cake, it was sold out and my new in-laws were side stage with all of our Oklahoma family & friends. You can’t plan moments like this…”

Allen also shared a video of him and Shelton on the day of the show.

“Never thought this would happen lol…” Allen wrote. “In all seriousness, I’ll be forever grateful for my time on @nbcthevoice. Thank you @blakeshelton & @gwenstefani for taking me in and helping me accomplish good through music.”

In the video, Shelton says that he and Stefani “share custody” of Allen since he spent time on both of their teams during his tenure on “The Voice.”

Allen Made it to Knockout Rounds on ‘The Voice’

Allen made it through the Blind Auditions and the Battle Rounds before being kicked out during the new three-way Knockout Round.

For his Blind Audition, Allen sang “Till You Can’t” by Cody Johnson. He went on to perform “Leather and Lace” by Stevie Nicks and Don Henley for his Battle Rounds, and then in Knockout Rounds, he performed “Prayed for You” by Matt Stell.

Things got tense during the Battle Round when Stefani chose Cara Brindisi as the winner. When she pressed her “save” button for Allen, Shelton pressed his “steal.”

“Before you get me divorced, I just wanted to confirm the fact that you’re a great singer, and, dammit, I had a steal, and I hit my button, and that’s all there is to it,” Shelton told the singer.

After Allen chose Shelton, Shelton joked with the camera that he thought he and Stefani may need “marriage counseling” after that battle. Stefani spanked Shelton jokingly after the battle as well.

“I can’t believe my husband stabbed me in the back,” she told the cameras. “Blake is definitely going to pay for that later.”

Allen Got Married After Leaving ‘The Voice’

Allen married country music singer Kylie Morgan on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

“WE’RE MARRIED!!!” Allen wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @people for covering our magical evening, and a special shout-out to our dearest friends, family, and every person involved that worked so hard to make us feel loved. And thank you Father in heaven for gifting me with the most beautiful bride… MRS. KYLIE MORGAN ALLEN, I LOVE YOU.”

Morgan shared that she felt like she was missing out on Allen’s Ole Red performance since she couldn’t be there.

“I hate to miss this beautiful night of incredible music with all my favorite people but so thankful to be heading to Raleigh, NC tomorrow for a show with @947wqdr,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of his show alongside a photo from their wedding.

Morgan told People that she married Allen because he is her “biggest supporter.”

“I was the girl who swore she would never get married because I was already married to my dreams,” she told the outlet. “Being an independent woman pursuing her dreams, I always felt as if I had to apologize or dim my ambition for the sake of my relationships. With Jay, I never had to explain myself, apologize, or pull back from my goals.”

“The Voice” is set to return in the spring of 2023 with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.