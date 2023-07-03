Gwen Stefani Posts Rare Photo of Herself

No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani said she received some exciting news: She’s going to get a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

Stefani posted a picture of herself as a child via Instagram on July 1 and included a banner that says her name and “Walk of Fame — Class of 2024.”

“Who’s gonna tell her she’s receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?!” Stefani, 53, captioned the image. “this feels like a dream 🌟!! thank u to everyone who made this possible 💖 gx.”

Stefani, who appears to be elementary school age in the photo, wore overalls and a striped shirt for the photo. Her blonde hair is parted to the side, with a clip keeping her hair out of her eyes.

Stefani Gwen has been in the music industry for more than three decades, starting with her band, No Doubt, and then continuing with a solo career.

Stefani is a three-time Grammy award-winner who has sold more than 60 million units globally, according to her website.

She has more than 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with her most-listened-to songs being: “The Sweet Escape,” “Hollaback Girl,” “Rich Girl,” and “What You Waiting For?”

How Do You Get a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Anyone can nominate someone on “the walk,” which starts on Hollywood Blvd, from Gower to La Brea, and on Vine Street, from Sunset to Yucca, the official website states. They receive any average of 200 to 300 applications per year, according to their website. Stefani’s star will join the more than 2,700 stars that are on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Getting the star doesn’t come without a cost. Once a celebrity to selected to receive a terrazzo and brass star, it costs $75,000 “to pay for the creation and installation of the star, as well as maintenance of the Walk of Fame,” per the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.

There are six categories: motion pictures, television, recording, live theater/live performance, radio and sports entertainment.

Also being honored with Stefani in the “recording” category for 2024 are: Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young,” according to a June 26 press release.

“The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K in a press release on June 26.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” the press release continued. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

Stefani Joins Her Husband in the Honor

Play

Stefani’s husband, country star Blake Shelton, received his star in May 2023.

He was joined by Stefani, Stefani’s three children, some of his family members from Oklahoma, and Adam Levine and Carson Daly, his colleagues from “The Voice.”

“I kinda stopped checking things off my list of accomplishments when I married Gwen,” Shelton said while he was accepting his star, per ABC. “This is just icing on the cake.”

Stefani was one of the guest speakers at Shelton’s ceremony.

“The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is that you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you are part of the American dream,” she said, per ABC. “And everybody knows you are my dream come true.”