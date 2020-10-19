Is Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Married?

Musician Gavin Rossdale was married to Gwen Stefani for more than 13 years before they split in 2015. The former couple share three children named Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

While Stefani has moved on with her The Voice co-star, Blake Shelton, Rossdale is currently single.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gavin Rossdale Says He Has Been ‘Screwed Over’ in Relationships & That He Is Focused on Being a Single Father

Rossdale has been married only once and he is not currently in a serious romantic relationship. If there is anything more casual going on, Rossdale has kept a tight lid on it. While Rossdale occasionally posts photos of his children to Instagram, his account is primarily focused on his career rather than his personal life.

In July, Rossdale opened up about his struggles with dating with People. He expressed to the magazine that unsuccessful relationships have left him feeling discouraged about future prospects:

I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships. I’m not very good at them, I guess. I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend — that went to s— and I don’t have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do. You get burned by that stuff.

Rossdale told the magazine he was putting all of his energy into being the best father he could be to his four children. He added that there was a silver lining amid coronavirus lockdowns: extra time with his sons. Rossdale and Stefani split time with their three boys. Stefani and Shelton spent quarantine at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Rossdale’s daughter, Daisy Lowe, is a professional model and lives in London. Rossdale didn’t learn he was Daisy’s biological father until she was 14.

Rossdale Was Accused of Cheating on Stefani With the Nanny & Later Described the Divorce as ‘Embarassing’

Rossdale and Stefani met in 1995 while they were touring with their respective bands, Bush and No Doubt, along with the Goo Goo Dolls. According to Hollywood Life, Rossdale and Stefani spent their first date drinking and walking around the French Quarter in New Orleans.

Stefani and Rossdale dated for 7 years before they tied the knot in 2002. Entertainment Weekly reported at the time that the couple had two ceremonies. The first took place at St. Paul’s Church in London and the second was in Los Angeles.

But more than a decade later, the marriage fell apart. Stefani filed for divorce in 2015 and cited “irreconcilable differences.” The couple issued a brief statement, which was published by TMZ: “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment.”

After their split, rumors circulated that Rossdale had carried on a lengthy affair with one of their nannies, Mindy Mann. E! News reported in November 2015 that a second nanny found flirty and explicit messages between Mann and Rossdale on one of the children’s iPads and told Stefani about it. In a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Stefani discussed her family’s “big secret” and described going through several “months of torture,” but did not explicitly confirm that Rossdale had cheated with the nanny. The magazine described Rossdale’s action as “alleged infidelity.” Good Morning America also reported that the rumors were never confirmed.

In July 2020, Rossdale commented on the divorce as part of a Q&A with The Guardian. Rossdale was asked about his most embarrassing moment. He responded, “The gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.”

Rossdale Dated Two Younger Models After His Divorce

Rossdale has had relationships with two younger models since his split from Stefani. According to the Daily Mail, Rossdale was first linked to the German model and actress Sophia Thomalla, who is 24 years his junior, in May 2017.

Rossdale and Thomalla did not announce their split. But the fact that they had gone their separate ways was apparent in December 2018, when Thomalla was photographed kissing a professional soccer player, Loris Karius, on a beach in Miami, US Weekly reported.

Rossdale’s next relationship was with Natalie Golba, who was born and raised in Russia. In addition to working as a model, Golba is also a private chef and runs a cooking company called Naughty Delicious.

Rossdale and Golba, who have a 27-year age difference, first appeared on the red carpet together in May 2019, People reported. It’s unclear exactly when the couple broke up. They were spotted together in Los Angeles in April and June 2020 but by the time Rossdale sat down with People in July, he confirmed that he was a single man.

