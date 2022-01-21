‘The Voice’ Coach Welcomes New Addition to Their Family

“The Voice” coach John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, introduced their fans to a new member of their family: a dog named Pebbles.

Teigen shared a photo of their new dog along with a caption welcoming her to their home.

“thank you for introducing us to this little bug, @jenatkinhair and @mrmikerosenthal!” she wrote. “She is perfectly sweet and adorable and I *think* perhaps the best cuddler in our whole house, she came to us with the job of protecting little Luna from bed monsters and I’m happy to report there has not been a single one seen (heard? no idea) since her arrival!”

She added, “Give this girl a raiiiiise honey! Welcome to the family, tiny little pebbles.”

Teigen Called Pebbles ‘Too Good to Be True’

Teigen shared another photo of the new dog along with a cute caption about the addition to their family.

“Love this single broken ear action!” she wrote. “she met all other animals today and it’s been a bit too good to be true? but we definitely officially have our hands full over here. I am officially putting myself on animal adoption suspension so I can evenly disperse all the love I have fairly!”

Teigen recently also shared a photo of their dog, Penny, who is 9 years old and has three legs.

Will John Legend Return to ‘The Voice’?

Some fans are worried that John Legend could be leaving “The Voice” ahead of season 22.

Legend announced that has accepted a residency in Las Vegas in the summer and fall of 2022. The “Love in Las Vegas: The Residency” begins on April 22, 2022, and continues through October 29, 2022.

In the Instagram announcement of his residency, fans told Legend they hoped he would be staying on “The Voice.”

“Does this mean Legend will not be a Judge on the Voice next year?” one person asked in the comment section. Others commented to congratulate Legend, and some commented that it was a very long residency.

While the residency seems long, Legend will actually only be performing on 24 dates in the six months of the residency, per his website. That likely leaves the artist with plenty of time to film “The Voice” during the week.

It’s likely that “The Voice” will be auditioning contestants at some point in July or August 2022, as the show will likely begin airing in mid-September. No dates have officially been announced, and casting is not currently open.

Legend will likely return to “The Voice.” Each season, rumors swirl about coaches leaving, but there has been only one chair that has seen coaches change in the past few years. Ariana Grande occupied it most recently, but before that, Nick Jonas and Gwen Stefani both took turns on the show.

There have also been rumors that Jennifer Lopez could be a coach in an upcoming season, however.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

