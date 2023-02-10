VIDEO: John Legend & Jennifer Hudson Sing Impromptu Duet

Jennifer Hudson celebrated 100 episodes of her Daytime Talk Show “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Thursday, February 9, and she called on fellow “The Voice” coach John Legend to help mark the occasion.

Legend was full of surprises for his friend Hudson. He first brought his fellow EGOT winner a bouquet of flowers, and it wasn’t long before the two moved over to the piano to sing a classic duet, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon and Garfunkel. By the episode’s end, he also brought out a cake for Hudson and her crew.

Between the surprises, Legend sat down for an interview and opened up about his newest baby with his wife Chrissy Teigen, Esti, and their journey to having another child after suffering a pregnancy loss in the Fall of 2020.

See Hudson and Legend’s duet below.

Jennifer Hudson & John Legend Have Shared the Stage Before

Fans were in love with the sound of Hudson and Legend’s voices singing together, with positive comments flooding in on the YouTube video, many of which called for the two to collaborate in the future.

“Their voices simultaneously give goosebumps!” one fan wrote.

“Finally a true complement to Jennifer Hudson’s powerful voice. These two should record songs together,” another fan commented.

“Beautiful duet JHUD ,and John legend voice blend together so well hope they collab more in the future or do a entire gossip album together😍🔥” a third fan added.

Although Hudson and Legend do not have any recorded songs together, they have shared the stage before. The two performed the title track to Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” in May 2020 for “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” on ABC. The two have also covered the gospel song “Be Grateful” by Walter Hawkins at a live performance in 2010. Their “Be Grateful” performance also featured The Roots, a hip-hop band that was formed in the 1980s and is now known as being the house band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC.

Jennifer Hudson Often Sings On Her Talk Show

Legend isn’t the first musician to duet with Hudson on her daytime talk show.

Singer and actress Reneé Rapp appeared on Hudson’s show in January 2023 to promote her EP “Everything to Everyone” and her HBO Max show “The Sex Lives of College Girls”. During the interview, Hudson asked Rapp who her vocal inspirations are, and Rapp answered that her top three inspirations were Hudson herself, Beyoncé, and Jazmine Sullivan. Rapp shared that Sullivan’s song “In Love With Another Man” was her go-to karaoke song, and Hudson said, “Well, I can’t have you here and we not try just a little bit of it.”

Rapp quickly became excited, saying “This is the best day of my life”, and the two stayed seated as they sang out an excerpt of Sullivan’s 2008 song, trading lines and ending in perfect harmony.

Hudson has also performed “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from the musical “Dreamgirls” (the movie that got Hudson her Oscar in 2007) with Amber Riley, who performed the role on London’s West End in 2016. Hudson also performed a bit of Dionne Warwick’s “All the Time” with Warwick herself, and reunited with fellow “American Idol” alum Adam Lambert to sing “Nessun Dorma”, an operatic classic that both singers had performed during their careers.

