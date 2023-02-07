John Legend Spends Grammy Night Alone After Chrissy Teigen Cancels

“The Voice” coach John Legend was honored with three nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday, February 5.

The EGOT winner did not win Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, or Best Rap Song for “God Did” (DJ Khaled’s 2022 song featuring Legend as well as Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and Fridayy).

Legend not only lost out on the three awards, but also his date for the evening after his wife Chrissy Teigen cancelled her plans to attend the ceremony at the last minute. Teigen shared her reason for skipping out on Instagram, writing, “happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol” along with a photo of herself hugging her and Legend’s newborn baby, Esti.

Teigen missed out on her husband’s Grammy performance, an eight-minute rendition of “God Did” that took place on a set outside the Crypto.com Arena where the ceremony was taking place. The performance was the last of the evening, and Vulture reported that some fans were not able to connect with the optimistic song, especially Jay-Z’s verse, since it came right after his wife Beyoncé lost out on the award for Album of the Year to Harry Styles after many predicted this would be her year to win it for her 2022 album “Renaissance”.

John Legend Played a Private Concert the Night His Daughter Was Born

Legend supported his wife’s decision to skip out on attending the Grammys, commenting on her post, “Just sitting there fine AF”.

Legend and Teigen publicly announced the birth of their daughter Esti on January 19, 2023 (having welcomed their daughter six days earlier). According to People, Legend played a private concert in the evening on the day his youngest daughter was born, and announced the happy news to those in attendance.

Esti is the couple’s “rainbow baby”, a term used for healthy babies born after the loss of a baby due to miscarriage or stillbirth. Teigen and Legend suffered the loss of a pregnancy in the Fall of 2020. They were expecting a boy at the time and had begun to refer to him as Jack. The couple shared the story of their devastating loss on social media, and years later when it came time to announce her latest pregnancy, Teigen was nervous to make things official on Instagram.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of [a doctor’s] appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” Teigen wrote of her decision to finally share the news in August 2022.

John Legend Will Not Be On ‘The Voice’ Season 23

Season 23 of “The Voice” marks Blake Shelton’s final season on the singing competition show, and although Legend joined Shelton for season 22, he will not be appearing as a coach in season 23. Joining Shelton in the upcoming season is returning coach Kelly Clarkson as well as newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan, all of whom are hoping to keep Blake from his 10th win as a “Voice” coach.

“The Voice” season 23 premieres on Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

