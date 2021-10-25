Kelly Clarkson isn’t afraid to speak her mind as a talk show host and a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” and she also isn’t afraid to release a Christmas album in October!

“When Christmas Comes Around…,” a collection of classic Christmas songs and brand new original tunes, was released on October 15, 2021. A few duets are featured on the album, including one with Ariana Grande, who recently joined the coaching panel on “The Voice.”

The duet, called “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” is a rocking pop ballad in the tradition of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” or Grande’s own song from 2014, “Santa Tell Me.”

Listen to “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” below:





Play



Video Video related to kelly clarkson collaborates with fellow ‘the voice’ coach on new song 2021-10-25T12:46:16-04:00

Clarkson ‘Cancels’ an Ex on One Song Off the Album

Clarkson wanted to make sure that her Christmas album had emotional range, so she included a breakup bop called “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).”

The song reflects on a soured relationship but Clarkson declares that Christmas will still be enjoyed, with or without her ex. According to Entertainment Weekly, Clarkson explained in a press statement why she wanted to explore different themes on the album and why she named the album “When Christmas Comes Around…”

“My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally ‘when Christmas comes around.’ Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us,” Clarkson said.

Watch the lyric video for “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” below:





Play



Video Video related to kelly clarkson collaborates with fellow ‘the voice’ coach on new song 2021-10-25T12:46:16-04:00

When Do the Knockout Rounds Start on ‘The Voice?’

Knockout rounds on “The Voice” begin Monday, October 25 and team Kelly is looking pretty good heading into it. The challenge for Clarkson now will be choosing the pairings for her team. If she pairs two talented performers against each other, only one of them will be able to stay.

Clarkson’s team currently consists of Holly Forbes, Hailey Mia, Gymani, Girl Named Tom, Kinsey Rose, Jeremy Rosado, The Cunningham Sisters, and Xavier Cornell. The contestants won’t find out who they are competing against until right before the performance. In the knockouts, contestants choose their own songs and perform alone.

Coaches also have one steal each during the Knockout Rounds.

The rest of this article contains spoilers. Do not keep reading if you do not want to read spoilers for week one of the knockouts.

Knockout Round Eliminations Spoilers

The contestants eliminated during week one of knockouts are Katie Rae of Team Ariana, Sabrina Dias of Team Legend, The Cunningham Sisters of Team Kelly, Kinsey Rose of Team Kelly, Hailey Green of Team Blake, and Jonathan Mouton of Team Blake.

David Vogel was stolen by Team Legend, BrittanyBree was stolen by Team Kelly, and Holly Forbes was stolen by Team Ariana.

New episodes of “The Voice” air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Team Blake Knockout Rounds SNEAK PEEK!