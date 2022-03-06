VIDEO: Go Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Montana Ranch

Before her divorce, “The Voice” coach and OG “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson could often be found at her beautiful ranch in Montana — it is actually the place she and her children quarantined early on in the pandemic. Here is what you need to know about it, including why Clarkson wants to see it but cannot.

In a video where Clarkson gave a tour of the ranch to her talk show viewers, she talked about how they call it “Vintage Valley” and how it reminds her of the “wide open spaces” of Texas, where she grew up.

“I just love being outdoors,” said Clarkson, adding, “When we have time off, we like to check out. It’s nice to get into nature. As a society, we don’t do it enough. We’re always working constantly. So it’s nice to come out here and just sit by the stream and hear the water and be around all the trees. I just love the sound of just nature and not cars and people all on top of each other.”

She added, “We actually get to hang out here while all this is going on, so it’s kind of cool to get to see our ranch in the wintertime. … It’s a really beautiful ranch and it’s a nice getaway for our family. … This is what we would call home.”

Clarkson has two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — River Rose, 7, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, almost 6 — plus two stepchildren, Seth and Savannah, from his previous marriage. During the pandemic, they were all holed up on the Montana ranch. In fact, River would often host her own segment for “The Kelly Clarkson Show” called “The River Rose Show,” where she would take viewers around to see various features of the ranch.





And in a special tour of one of their cabins that was a “Kelly Clarkson Show” digital exclusive, Clarkson showed off a beautiful wreath that fellow “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani sent her, plus an amazing black-and-white framed photo of Dolly Parton on the wall.

Clarkson Was Awarded the Ranch In Her Divorce Settlement & Wants to Sell It But She Can’t





The Montana ranch is a property that Clarkson was able to keep amid her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. According to “Entertainment Tonight,” a judge ruled that the Montana ranch plus several other properties they own in Montana fall under the couple’s prenuptial agreement and therefore remain as Clarkson’s property, though Blackstock will be responsible for the monthly payments on the ranch because he is living there, according to US Weekly. US Weekly also reported that the reason the Montana properties fall under the prenuptial agreement is that “ownership is based on capital contributions,” i.e. whoever put more money into the properties.

US Weekly further reported that Clarkson actually wants to sell the Montana properties but cannot unless Blackstock fails to pay the ranch’s monthly costs.

While she may retain ownership of the properties, Clarkson will also be responsible for paying nearly $200,000 a month to Blackstock in spousal and child support, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Clarkson also has primary custody of River and Remy.

Clarkson currently resides in a new Los Angeles-area home in Toluca Lake after selling her Nashville mansion. The Los Angeles Times reported that the California home is “a bit smaller at 5000 square feet” than the Nashville mansion, but still “offers plenty of exterior space with a one-acre lot.”

“A brick motor court sets a stately tone in front, and out back, there’s an amenity-loaded yard with a swimming pool, spa, tennis court, guesthouse, and gazebo,” reported the LA Times.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no word yet as to which coaches are returning.

