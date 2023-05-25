‘Jealous’ Joe Jonas Makes Admission About Brother Nick

The Jonas Brothers and its three members have accomplished quite a bit in their career, including six albums and a 2023 North American tour supporting their newest record, “The Album,” which came out May 12. The tour will kick off on August 12 and conclude on October 14.

One of those accomplishments for Nick Jonas was when he had the opportunity to be a coach on “The Voice” for Season 18 when he replaced Gwen Stefani. He also was in the red chair for Season 20. His brother, Joe Jonas, was a little jealous of that endeavor when he first found out about the news.

Joe Jonas ‘Cried’ When Nick Jonas Was Asked to be on ‘The Voice’

There’s a little sibling rivalry going on with the former Disney Channel family. While appearing on the “Armchair Expert” podcast hosted by Dax Shepard on May 22, the three brothers talked about their relationship. One question that Shepard posed was about the competitiveness they have, which led Joe to the moment that he found out about his youngest brother’s new job.

He recalled that he was attending a Fleetwood Mac concert at Madison Square Garden in 2019 when he learned that Nick would be joining “The Voice” as a coach alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

“They’re playing ‘Landslide,’ I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice,” said Joe. “I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to ‘Landslide.”

Joe said his jealousy stemmed from the fact the had previously served in the same role for “The Voice Australia.” He was in the seventh season in 2018 alongside Delta Goorem, Kelly Rowland, and Boy George. In his run, Joe saw his highest-finishing contestant, Aydan Calfiore, take fourth place.

“It was bittersweet, of course, because I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed ’cause I want that f—ing gig!”

Joe added that he “enjoyed” the opportunity he had with the Australian version but he doesn’t hold anything against his brother for following through with the NBC show, noting that Nick “crushed it.”

Nick Jonas’s Best Finish on ‘The Voice’ Was Third Place in Season 18

In his first season as a coach, Nick saw his top performing artist, Thunderstorm Artis, finish in third place. That season saw Shelton have the winner in Todd Tilghman as well as the runner-up in Toneisha Harris.

When Nick returned in Season 20 for his second go-around, Rachel Mac was his top performer with a fourth-place finish. Shelton also won that iteration with Cam Anthony and had the third-place finisher in Jordan Matthew Young.

During his first season, Nick appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where his fellow coach asked him about his debut on the show. Nick said he gained a lot of knowledge from being a part of the competition.

“We’re coaches, sure, but I think the thing that’s so cool is that we also learn so much in the process about ourselves and the artists we’re working with,” he said according to Billboard.

Nick won’t be a part of the season 24 coaching group. NBC revealed that John Legend and Gwen Stefani would be returning, along with Niall Horan fresh off his first season and his first win with Gina Miles’ season 23 victory. Reba McEntire also will be a part of the team for the first time after previously being a mentor.