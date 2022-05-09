‘The Voice’ Coach Reveals Their Child Was in the ICU for Over 100 Days

Mother’s Day 2022 was a special one for “The Voice” coach Nick Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. Their baby daughter finally came home from the neo-natal intensive care unit after spending over 100 days there after her birth in January 2022.

Jonas Said It’s Been a ‘Challenging Few Months’

Jonas and Chopra welcomed their daughter early in 2022, with both of them writing on Instagram on January 21, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Neither one has mentioned anything else about their baby since then on social media, though TMZ obtained the birth certificate on April 20 that revealed the baby girl was born on January 15 and is named Malti Marie.

Now they have revealed that their infant was in the neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) for over 100 days after her birth, only coming home just this past Mother’s Day weekend.

In a photo posted to Instagram where Chopra and Jonas are holding their tiny baby, Jonas posted an emotional caption about all they have been going through these past “challenging few months.”

“On this Mother’s Day, we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” wrote Jonas, adding, “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home.”

He went on to thank the team at Rady Children’s Hospital in La Jolla, California, and the team at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Jonas Also Posted a Message For His Wife

Jonas and Chopra were married in 2018 and Malti is the first child for both of them. In the same post about baby Malti’s ordeal in the hospital, Jonas wrote a tribute to his wife, saying that she inspires him in “every way.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and caretakers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day,” wrote Jonas. “Babe, you inspire me [in] every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

He also wrote, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

On her own Instagram, Chopra posted a message that was the same as Jonas’ for the first few paragraphs, then added on hers, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also… there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no official word yet as to which coaches are returning.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’s’ Blake Shelton & Carson Daly Announce New TV Show