Fans Speculate On ‘The Voice’s’ New Coach For Season 22

Some fans of “The Voice” think Ariana Grande might be on her way out for season 22 and are speculating on who could take her place. They’re a little torn on whether they want someone brand-new to the show or if they’d like to see a former coach return to what has been a bit of a revolving chair in recent years.

Here is what fans are saying.

Fans Are Divided About Jennifer Lopez

In a Reddit thread, a few fans said Jennifer Lopez is the “big rumor,” in reference to a report by RadarOnline that said she’s in talks to join the show. However, one of the fans quickly followed that up with “please no,” so apparently some fans are not on board with J-Lo joining “The Voice.”

One fan wrote that they “didn’t mind” Lopez on “American Idol,” but they would rather see Kelly Clarkson or Ariana Grande stick around. But if they both don’t stick around, there will still be one empty chair to fill.

“I luv [Clarkson], I hope she stays on the rotation/long-term!,” wrote one fan, to which another replied, “If she was going to leave, it would no doubt been announced by now. It will be Kelly, Blake, John and somebody else.”

Lopez does have significant experience for a show like “The Voice.” She was a judge on “American Idol” for seasons 10, 11, 13, 14, and 15. For her final three seasons, Lopez sat next to Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban and the three of them had great chemistry together as a panel, so we could see her doing well next to Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Clarkson.

According to RadarOnline, the “Voice” executives were disappointed that Grande didn’t provide more of a ratings bump and think J-Lo might be the ticket.

“At the end of the day Ariana Grande didn’t bring in the ratings. She has more social media followers than all the other stars combined, yet her fans didn’t tune in,” said one source.

Another said, “Everyone was excited when Jennifer Lopez was at the show. There have been a lot of big stars performing on ‘The Voice,’ but there was something different about Jennifer’s visit. All the top exes and producers were on-set that day and after she finished filming there was a lot of closed-door meeting trying to convince her to join the show full-time.”

Could a Former Coach Return?

“The Voice” has a history of coaches popping in and out depending on their touring or residency schedules, so perhaps a former coach like Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas, or Adam Levine could return. Or maybe the show will go super old school and bring back Pharrell Williams or Christina Aguilera? Fans are divided about how they feel about some of the former coaches.

One fan in the Reddit thread said they think Gwen Stefani will return. With her having married Shelton last summer and her Las Vegas residency “Just a Girl” ending in November 2021, that is a definite possibility. We could see her wanting to spend more time with Shelton now that the residency is finished.

In another Reddit thread defending Grande as a coach, one fan said that Nick Jonas “was an absolute snooze” and several other fans chimed in to agree, so it sounds like they are not hoping he returns (Jonas coached in seasons 18 and 20).

In that same thread, some fans were hating on longtime coach Adam Levine, calling him “annoying,” but some loved him, with one suggesting he come back and replace John Legend and another calling Levine and Shelton an “iconic duo.”

Unfortunately for the Levine lovers, in late 2020 on an Instagram story, when a fan asked Levine to return to the singing competition series, he replied, “No, thank you,” so fans who want him to return should probably not hold their breath (via USA Today).

However, when he did leave the show in 2019, the show left the door open for his possible return, so you never know. He did tell Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that he misses the show, but he wanted to spend more time with his young family — Levine has two children, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, with his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Some fans in a Reddit thread about the best coaches said they thought Aguilera was one of the strongest ones of the whole show, with one writing, “[Christina] brought the heat, would speak her mind no matter whose feelings she hurt (see Tony Lucca, Tony Vincent, and Melanie Martinez). Her artists grew vocally on the show (see Frenchie Davis, Chris Mann, Matthew Schuler, Kimberly Nichole, and Alisan Porter) and were at the center of the show’s most memorable moments.”

But if fans are waiting for Aguilera to come back, that is a strong “no.” In a 2018 interview with Billboard, the pop star called “The Voice” a “churning hamster wheel” and an “energy sucker” and when asked if she would ever return, she said, “It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one. You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.”

Williams has been a bit more positive about his time on the show, but he did tell “Today” in 2017 that he was too busy with work to return to the show, saying, “Honestly, I have to work. I got so much work to do. It was so much fun and while I was doing it, it was like helping other people, that was like a drug for me. I couldn’t get enough of helping them. But I have work to do, music to make … there’s so much work that I got done being off [‘The Voice’], but I’m so grateful. I had such a great time.”

But maybe now five years later, things have slowed down a bit and he would consider returning? Fans would love teo see it. In the Reddit thread about the best coaches, one fan said they loved the “unique approach” he brought from a producer’s perspective.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022. With no spring 2022 season, it is the first time in the show’s history that it will only air one season per year. There is no official word yet as to which coaches are returning.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Voice’ Coach Calls Their Marriage A ‘F***ing Disaster’