Reba McEntire Gives Her Thoughts on Being Called an Icon

Reba McEntire has been making the rounds around the media lately as she is working on an upcoming lifestyle book, “Not That Fancy.” She’s also currently serving as the Mega Mentor on “The Voice” so the country icon has been all over in recent weeks.

Speaking of being an icon, McEntire spoke about that moniker and the legacy she has carved out during her appearance on “Sunday Today with Willie Geist.” Wherever McEntire goes, she has people’s attention, whether its serving as a mentor and seeing the reaction of “The Voice” contestants or just making her way around Nashville. In that interview, Geist inquires about this elite echelon of star she has reached.

Reba McEntire Deflects Her Stardom Onto Those Before Her

In responding to the question by Geist about terms like “trailblazer” and “icon” being associated with McEntire, the Grammy-winning performer was quick to point to those who came before her as the real icons.

“When I hear those words, I think Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Barabara Mandrell, Anne Murray, Minnie Pearl, those women are the icons, the legends that I got to learn from,” McEntire pointed out. “It’s a cool feeling. It’s a huge responsibility because, in my span that I get to do this, I want to find ways of doing it better so it will make it easier on them.”

Remaining humble, McEntire spoke to it being a cycle. Knowing there’s a whole group below her that is looking up to her as an icon, she says after her time it becomes their job to carry out the legacies before them and so forth, “Then it’s their responsibility to move forward, find a better way of doing something for the people coming up next behind them.”

Even ‘The Voice’ Judges Were Impressed to See Reba McEntire

What Geist was alluding to with a whole generation viewing her in such high esteem played out when she made her Season 23 debut as a Mega Mentor on “The Voice” on April 17. Everyone from Blake Shelton to Niall Horan spoke on the legacy that she has created, even if McEntire, who sang the praises of Kelly Clarkson, didn’t want to flatter herself.

“To work with Reba McEntire, the queen of country music, I’m getting goosebumps even talking about it,” the former One Direction band member said. “It’s amazing to be in her presence. She’s an absolute legend and she can pass on her wisdom not only to my team but to me and you don’t get to do that every day.”

Likewise, Chance the Rapper, another first-year judge on the show, was impressed to be in her presence, giving her a big embrace that was shown in the episode before explaining how she’s a “legend in the industry.”

“Her being a top-tier artist for so long and having so many experiences is something we can all grow from,” the singer and producer went on to say.

McEntire will continue serving as the Mega Mentor for this season during the Knockouts Round, which will resume on Monday night on NBC.