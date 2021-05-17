‘The Voice’ 2021: How to Vote Tonight, 5/17

Tonight, NBC’s “The Voice” goes live again. This time around, the top 9 contestants will perform in the semifinals for a spot in the upcoming finale.

According to GoldDerby, the three-hour finale airs on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, which means there are only four live shows left and two more chances for fans to vote for the season 20 winner.

The first live show of the season aired on Monday, May 10. Following the performances, fans got to vote for the first time and determined which contestants made it to the next round, taking most of the responsibility away from the coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas.

As a result, eight contestants were eliminated during the results show, which aired that consecutive Tuesday. The top artists from each team with the most votes automatically earned a spot in the top 9. Then, each coach was able to select one artist from their own teams, and the finalists who weren’t chosen performed for the sole Instant Save wildcard spot.

Vote tonight and help your favorite contestant secure a spot in the top 4 ahead of the finale. Here’s how:

When Voting Starts & How to Vote

Tonight, May 17, fans can vote for their favorite contestants online or through NBC’s “The Voice” app at the start of the live show.

To vote through the official website, sign in, or create an NBC account. With the official “Voice” app, fans can do more than just vote and save contestants during the live shows. They can also watch performance videos, learn more about each contestant, and even build their own fantasy team.

Fans won’t be able to use the Instant Save vote for an at-risk contestant until Tuesday night’s results show airing May 18.

Here are the Contestants in the Top 9

The #VoiceTop9 are ready to perform! 🙌 Get a sneak peek at what's coming Monday on #TheVoice. pic.twitter.com/ob9bWK9uiS — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 16, 2021

On Tuesday, May 11, the Top 17 was nearly cut in half in what was the biggest elimination of the season during the results show following Monday’s live show. The night ended with nine finalists, three on Team Kelly Clarkson, which gives the pop singer the upper hand going into the May 17 show.

Fellow coaches – Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Nick Jonas – only have two singers on their teams. Why? Clarkson’s teammate Corey Ward won the night’s Instant Save, which secured him a spot in the top 9.

Here’s how the teams look like going into tonight:

Team Kelly Clarkson

Kenzie Wheeler

Corey Ward

Team Blake Shelton

Cam Anthony

Jordan Matthew Young

Team John Legend

Victor Solomon

Pia Renee

Team Nick Jonas

Dana Monique

Rachel Mac

Everything You Need to Know About the Season Finale

According to GoldDerby, the three-hour finale includes a recap of the season as well as live performances from the top 4 finalists before the results are revealed. The winner of “The Voice” receives a cash prize of $100,000 and a music deal with Universal Music Group.

Season 20 of “The Voice” is coming close to crowning a winner. Here’s the schedule for the rest of the year:

Monday, May 17, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Live Show

Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Results Show

Monday, May 24, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Live Show

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 8 p.m. Eastern: “The Voice” Three-Hour Season Finale

NBC’s “The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

Follow the Heavy on The Voice Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: NBC Announces Major ‘The Voice’ Schedule Change