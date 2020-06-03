Oxygen Dance Troupe Stuns ‘World of Dance’ Judges With Moves JLo Couldn’t Pull Off (VIDEO)

On Jennifer Lopez and NBC’s World of Dance, dancers from all over the nation and the world come to impress the judges and compete. The Oxygen troupe definitely impressed the judges, leaving them completely “satisfied” by the performance.

The Oxygen team is part of the upper-division and will definitely be making it through to the duels. The team danced to “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid. Instead of putting intense acrobatics into their performance, they focused on controlled arm movements and being in sync, which got them a lot of favor from the judges.

Oxygen is a group from the Netherlands, and they said they practice so much that they don’t even sleep.

Watch the Oxygen Performance

After they wrapped up, the judges were extremely impressed with their movements. They were able to line up in a row and use their arms and legs to create images with their timing and symmetry.

The judges can be heard as the performance goes on, with JLo shouting out “satisfying!” as the group executes its performance. Derek can be heard saying “Gorgeous.”

Afterward, they earned high praise from all three of the judges, who were very impressed with the overall performance.

The ‘World of Dance’ Judges Loved the Performance by Oxygen

“That was incredible,” Ne-Yo said after the performance. “Quality work, quality work!”

Derek said the dance had traditional roots but then said, “But you made me feel like I’ve never seen that before. It was, like, also, the glitch, it looked like reality was glitching… it was so cool… so stunning.”

For her comments, Jennifer Lopez said that she and her dancers had actually tried to do it before but she couldn’t because it was too hard and she couldn’t “get my dancers to be that clean.” She continued, saying that she was “super impressed” with the performance.

Ne-Yo asked the group how long it took to make sure that every hand was exactly where it needs to be, and the dancers told him that they don’t sleep. They laughed off the joke at first but then backed it up with “actually, no, we don’t,” leading JLo to say, “No, really, we don’t sleep.”

It’s likely the group will get three “yes” votes to make it through to the duel round of the competition.

Oxygen seems to be a group of dance groups with different performers competing in different versions of World of Dance across the world. They have also competed in an won the Netherlands Hip Hop Championship in 2019. They were also the winner of “Dance as One” in 2018 according to their Instagram biography.

They hold auditions for their crew each year in July, and dancers who make it into the group are in it for at least one year.

Tune in to episode 2 of season 4 of World of Dance at 10 p.m., directly following the second episode of America’s Got Talent.

