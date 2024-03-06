‘Sister Wives’ Family & Fans Pay Tribute to Garrison Brown After His Heartbreaking Death

The TLC “Sister Wives” family is mourning and heartbroken after the sudden death of one of their own. On March 5, TMZ reported that Garrison Brown died at the age of 25. He was one of six children born to “Sister Wives” stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown.

Soon after news of Garrison’s death emerged, “Sister Wives” family members and fans took to social media to share their sadness.

Here’s what you need to know:

Janelle & Kody Brown Acknowledged Garrison Brown’s Death via Instagram

Shortly after TMZ reported on Garrison’s death, both Janelle and Kody shared tributes to their son on their respective Instagram pages.

Janelle wrote, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.”

The “Sister Wives” star continued, “His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Kody’s Instagram post included the same photos and caption. The first photo showed Garrison in uniform from his time in the National Guard. The second photo showed Garrison smiling as he stood with a backpack on his back.

Soon after Janelle and Kody posted, Meri Brown shared essentially the same post. At the end of the caption, she added, “Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙”

News of Garrison’s Death Stunned ‘Sister Wives’ Fans

Several other family members reshared Janelle’s tribute to her son on their own Instagram pages. “Sister Wives” fans took to social media platforms to share their shock and heartbreak, too.

TMZ noted that Gabriel Brown was the one who found Garrison and called the police. The media outlet shared, “We’re told Garrison appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The police do not suspect any foul play. They believe Garrison died by suicide.

Many “Sister Wives” fans noted deep concern for Gabriel in particular. As fans of the show know, the two brothers were quite close.

“I’m devastated that Gabe found him… All the siblings will be crushed but I hope he gets extra care for that,” one fan noted on a thread in the “TLC Sister Wives” subreddit.

“This just knocked the breath straight out of my chest. Absolutely tragic I can’t imagine how the brown family is feeling,” another Redditor commented.

“I’m gutted thinking about Gabe. This one really hurts,” someone else shared.

“I am so shaken up by this news but also that Gabe was the one to find him. He is such a sweet soul and has already had so much trauma inflicted on him,” added another Redditor.

That commenter continued, “It honestly scares me that he is the one who found him. I keep saying but by God the Browns better pull together because this is a real crisis.”

Both Janelle and Kody turned off the ability to comment on their Instagram posts. Meri, however, left her comments on.

“I am so deeply sorry…I really loved Garrison and his desire to protect anyone and everyone that needed it. He seemed like a fine young man,” wrote one “Sister Wives” star.

“My heart goes out to all of his siblings, his mother Janelle and the other moms. And even Kody. Hold your children tight, ❤️” read a different Instagram comment.