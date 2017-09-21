10 Best Men’s Duffel Coats: Buy, Compare & Save

Like a whole lotta members of the men’s fashion family, the Men’s Duffel Coat has its roots in military fashion.

UPDATE: This list was updated June 5, 2018. It includes a couple of new coats that replace other coats that are unavailable. Some prices have dropped, too.

A popular theory is that the military frock coat, which was used by the militaries of many different countries pre-20th Century, is the basis for the duffle coat. What’s very well known is that the British Royal Navy began issuing the duffel coat to its sailors in the late 1800s. (And before we go any further, let’s just dispense with the spelling issue right here. It can be spelled either d-u-f-f-e-l or d-u-f-f-l-e.) The coats used by the Royal Navy were made by Original Montgomery, an apparel company in England that still makes the coats today. This is why the duffel coat — which is the only wool fashion coat to sport a hood — is so associated with England.

What Is a Duffel Coat?

Other than the hood, perhaps the most notable feature of the men’s duffel coat is the toggles that are used for the front closure. The toggle is, traditionally, made of buffalo horn while the strap (which is looped over the toggle) is traditionally leather. This type of closure was created because it was easier for seamen to open and close their coats with gloves on. The closure itself is so associated with the duffel coat that it’s also commonly known as a toggle coat.

Whatever you call it, this particular fashion certainly isn’t limited to England, as it’s very popular just about anywhere. We did note, in preparing this post, that not everyone knows that the coat is named duffel. Here’s a quick video that will make you say, “Ahhhh. Right. I know what a duffel coat is.”

The Men’s Duffel Coat: Dressy or Casual

Something to keep in mind about the video: the chap correctly recommends wearing the coat with a suit or some very nice clothing. What he doesn’t mention is that the duffel coat can most definitely be worn more casual, too. Heck , you could pair it with jeans and some cool sneaks. In other words, this is a coat you can rep with any style.

Boiled Wool. Wha?

Most traditionally, the coat is made of boiled wool. This is simply a process of agitating the wool in water in order to tighten the fabric and make it more weather resistant. Since the duffle coat branched out from military wear and became an everyday favorite of people everywhere, it’s been made with many different fabrics other than wool. Some of the alternative fabrics are repped in this list.

Whichever fabric or style you like, the fact is that adding a duffel coat to your wardrobe is a very smart move and you’ll find whatcha need in our list of the 10 Best Men’s Duffel Coats: Buy, Compare & Save.

1. Original Montgomery Men’s Duffel Coat

From the original makers of the men’s duffle coat. This made in England beauty is the epitome of the men’s duffle coat, as it is just about as traditional as you can get. We’re showing it here in navy, but it’s also available in charcoal and camel. This specimen is made of 70 percent Italian wool and features a tartan lining. Of course, it comes with the traditional leather straps and buffalo horn toggles. Like the traditional duffle coat, this one is somewhat long: about mid-to-lower thigh. If you’re interested in something shorter, take a look at this Original Montgomery, which features three toggle closures as opposed to four. Unlike several of the pieces in this list, the Original Montgomery — in this model — does not have a detachable hood. We don’t see that as a downside, but we do think it would be great if the coat had side hand warmer pockets, in addition to the flapless pockets. Super minor point, though, because we think this coat scores a 100.

Price: $299

Pros:

Tartan lining

Italian wool

Buffalo horn toggles

Cons:

No side hand warmer pockets

2. Cole Haan Men’s Boiled Wool Duffel Coat

A very beautiful edition of the men’s duffle coat. This Cole Haan piece is 65 percent wool and features a rib knit collar and quilted lining, a couple of elements that will help a lot if you’re out in the elements. In addition to the snap closures for the hood, which is removable, there are also white drawstrings (another feature to help in rough weather) that contrast brightly with the navy color. This model does have side hand warmer pockets, as well as the front flap pockets. Cole Haan does offer another type of duffle coat — or, at least, what they’re calling a duffle coat. As you can see in this Melton, a couple of key duffle features are missing: no hood and no toggle closures. It’s a nice looking coat, but it ain’t a duffle coat. This second entry on our list most definitely is a men’s duffle coat, and it’s a beauty.

Price: $267.73 and up (depending on size selected)

Pros:

Elegant

Hand warmer pockets

Quilted lining

Rib knit collar

Cons:

One color only

3. BGSD Men’s Connor Hooded Toggle Coat

This version is not a true duffle coat, but it’s got enough duffle DNA to make it onto the list. And, we’ll say, it’s a good looking coat that stands out among the usual puffer jacket look. For one thing — and this is the main reason we’re duffling this one — it’s got the toggle closures. Four of them, in a contrasting white twine (to the either Navy or Black coat). In addition to the toggle closures, there’s a hidden front zipper closure and the coat features concealed snaps at the neck and hem. The shell on this just-below-the-hips length jacket is 100 percent poly and the filling is 80 percent down, 20 percent feathers (600 fill power = warm!). The front pockets are dual entry, with flaps and side entry. Also has interior pockets. BGSD describes this coat as being “inspired by your favorite wool duffle coat,” if you need more duffle-logic for copping this version.

Price: $119.99

Pros:

Four toggles

Down/feather fill

Adjustable and detachable hood

Cons:

Not a classic duffel coat (but close)

4. Infinity Sheepskin Duffel Coat

With this entry, the list moves away from the traditional wool. This unit is all sheepskin, with both the outer shell and the lining. Whether or not you’re after the classic men’s duffle coat, it’s undeniable that this is a fantastic looking coat. It really is well put together for any rough weather, as it features double collar buttons as well as a button closure for the hood flap. The hood, also lined with sheepskin, also features a drawstring closure, adding to the weather proofing quotient. The maker, Infinity, calls the sheepskin duffle coat “the ultimate winter luxury.” They’re pretty much on the mark, as this entry is one of the most expensive on the list.

Price: $649.99 and up (depending on size selected)

Pros:

Collar buttons

Detachable hood

Rain resistant

100 percent sheepskin

Cons:

Non-traditional material (may or may not be an issue for you)

5. Simons Leather Duffel Coat

Another non-traditional material, this one in cow leather. More precisely, it’s Nappa leather, which is a leather that’s been produced to be particularly soft. The 3/4 length here is traditional and it does have four toggle closures, in addition to a zipper closure. The hood is detachable and the flapped front pockets feature snap closures. This model comes with an open cuff design which might allow a bit of wind in…if you’re out in the elements. The maker, Simons Leather, is based in the Bournemouth-Poole area of England.

Price: $389 and up (depending on size selected)

Pros:

Detachable hood

Toggle and zipper closure

Cons:

Non-traditional material

Open cuff design

6. Original Montgomery Mayfair Knitted Duffel Coat

Another entry from the original makers of the men’s duffel coat. This version by Original Montgomery is a bit more affordable, and a lot different than our first entry on the list. Here, the outer fabric is knitted (in Italy) and presented in a unique olive color. The inside fabric is waterproof. The coat features four very contrasting toggle closures, rope hasps and two flap pockets. Hood is removable.

Price: $199

Pros:

Olive color with heavy knitted look

Inner lining is waterproof nylon

Cons:

Shorter length

Size options may be limited

7. Gloverall Duffel Coat

In terms of the tradition behind the men’s duffle coat, Gloverall just about marches in lock-step with Original Montgomery. That is, while OM created the version worn by the Royal British Navy, it was Gloverall that brought the style to the masses. At the end of World War II, Harold and Freda Morris purchased all the excess duffle coats from the British military. They sold out pretty quickly and the savvy couple decided to start manufacturing the coats themselves. As for this tan version, it is very traditional in just about every respect. The flapped pockets are reflective of the civilian mode that emerged post-war. The toggles are traditional buffalo horn with the leather loop fasteners and the inside is in a traditional tartan pattern. This model includes what the company calls an “added collar,” which will be very handy in inclement weather and will give the coat a great look should you decided to removed the detachable hood.

Price: $299.95

Pros:

Elegant

Snap collar closure

Detachable hood

Cons:

Unlined

No zip closure

Size availability is sometimes limited

8. Hart Schaffner Marx Moffett Toggle Coat

This is in the longer length range of duffle coats. The fabric 60 percent wool, 30 percent poly, 10 percent other. It is a solid navy on the outside while the inside is plaid. The four toggles feature leather trimming and there is a covered zipper closure. The two flap pockets also have side entry pockets and there are multiple interior pockets with this coat. Available in Navy (blue) or Army (green).

Price: $136 and up (depending on size/color selected)

Pros:

Long cut

Ample interior pockets

Cons:

Size selection may be limited

9. Helly Hansen Men’s ASK Canvas Duffel Coat

Our ninth entry to the list also resides outside the lanes of tradition. The Helly Hansen is a waterproof, breathable canvas coat, but it does feature toggle closures. These aren’t buffalo horn: the toggles are made of aluminum and the straps are dynema rope. Helly Hansen says the toggles on this model are “a custom design tribute to the modern racing yacht.” The coat’s length is a bit shorter than the traditional 3/4 length. Comes in either red or navy and, traditional or not, it’s a good looking joint.

Price: $299.99

Pros:

Waterproof

Contemporary look

Cons:

Non-detachable hood

Not a classic duffle coat

10. Nautica Men’s Hooded Wool Toggle Coat

A great price on a classic looking duffle coat with the classic mid-thigh length. This piece is available in three colors: Camel, Olive or Black. The fabric is 56 percent wool, 38 percent poly and six percent “other fibers.” It is dry clean only but because of the wool/poly blend, it should handle all sorts of use and inclement weather. To that end, it is water-resistant. There are four toggle closures and the detachable hood features a two button collar closure. Four front pockets: two main flap pockets and two side entry pockets in the chest area.

Price: $54.99 and up (depending on size/ selected)

Pros:

Detachable hood

Four front pockets

Mid-thigh length

Cons:

Dry clean only

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.