22 Best Shearling Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

If you are looking for a duffle coat or jacket that is a little left of center, something completely different in color and style then this leather sheepskin duffle coat from Brandslock is going to check those boxes. This is a super stylish, and incredibly warm and cozy coat that will prevent the wind and rain and snow from getting to your body while helping you stand out in the crowd. From the color of the coat to the sheepskin shearling lining this item is absolutely gorgeous.

While most leathers are smooth and slick this sheepskin leather is supple and soft. That being said, it is also a very durable material and will harness your body’s heat to keep you warm on the coldest days and nights. It is a trench style coat which means it’s a bit longer and bells below the waist to give you more room to move. The contrast between the tan of the exterior of the coat and the white fur is a great look and will definitely get you some compliments whenever you wear it. It is available in the featured color and a ton of sizes so there should be something for everyone.