21 Best Leather Jackets for Men: The Ultimate List

If you have a TV or have read any type of men’s fashion news in the past two-plus decades you know that David Beckham has some serious skills in the style department. He always looks fresh, always has insane swag and seems to be one step ahead of soccer defenses and fashion trends. This biker jacket is one of his designs and it is so dope that I had to add it to the list. The biker jacket is one of those pillars of the leather jacket community. Perhaps even more iconic than the bomber jacket, the biker jacket has curves and flair that are unrivaled.

Buying yourself a slick biker jacket is an investment that will serve you as long as you take care of it. My favorite leather jacket was retired because a pocket got snagged and it ripped. 13 years after I bought the jacket I had to give it up solely because of a silly accident. be careful and take good care of your new leather jacket because it can last decades with the right maintenance.