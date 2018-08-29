5 Best Bluetooth Analog Watches: A Buyer’s Guide (2018)

This is a category that tends to fly slightly under the radar. Smart watches are well known thanks, mostly, to Apple. But when you’re talking about a Bluetooth analog watch, it’s a genre that doesn’t seem to get much press.

However, we know there’s a great deal of interest, because not everyone wants to wear something that looks like a small computer on their wrist. What if you could have (most) of the functionality of a smart watch along with the (hopefully great) looks of a traditional analog watch? That’s a win-win.

Bluetooth Watch for iPhone or Android

Because it’s in the manufacturer’s best interest to appeal to a wide audience, all the watches in the list are compatible with iOS and Android. Essentially, when you get your watch you’ll download the app to your smart device and that’s where you’ll access the most useful functionality from your new toy.

Admittedly, there aren’t a lot of options out there. As one reviewer says (about the Michael Kors, item #4), “Amazing product! I never knew these existed! The best looking hybrid I’ve seen.”

They do exist, they do have a wide variety of features and they’re all very good looking.

What are the Best Bluetooth Analog Watches?

1. Casio G-Steel Connected Bluetooth Watch – $600

Pros: Cons: BLE – Bluetooth Low Energy

G-Shock

iOS and Android compatible

Great looking, especially carbon bezel Huge case size – may or may not be an issue for you

This great looking piece from Casio has just recently been introduced as part of the legendary company’s G-Steel line. Unlike other members of the G-Steel family, this one features a carbon bezel that provides even greater G-Shock resistance.

The GSTB100XA-1A is solar powered, so you never have to worry about powering the watch. Further, it uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology, making it even more efficient as you utilize the connected features of the piece. (In fact, the watch has such a great power reserve, it’ll run for two years in the dark with power save enabled; it will run for five months with normal use without exposure to any light.)

200m water resistance

Dual time

Stopwatch

Full auto-calendar

Daily alarm

LED Super Illuminator light

It connects to both iOS and Android protocols via the G-Shock connected app (which has a ton of features). Case size is 53.8mm, so it’s a big one and that, frankly, is the only “negative” we could come up with for our pros and cons. Not everyone wants the jumbo watch, but if you’re gonna get one, this Casio is a perfect candidate.

2. Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch – $267.99

Pros: Cons: Built-in speaker and microphone

Works with Samsung Pay

Built-in GPS Not all features available with iOS paired devices

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch is very popular among shoppers: more than 2,450 reviews and a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. There are plenty of features with this watch.

Bezel rotates to access apps/notifications

Text, call and get notifications directly through Bluetooth connected watch

Make payments with Samsung Pay

Built-in GPS

Stopwatch

As for battery life, Samsung says it will go “up to 2-3 days” on a charge. And while Samsung says the watch has passed “military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing,” do note that it is water resistant in up to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes and that it can withstand “the occasional drop,” according to Samsung.

This Bluetooth analog watch is on sale right now, with a 23 percent markdown. The case size is 46mm and it runs on battery power.

3. Garmin Fenix 5 – $575

Pros: Cons: WiFi and Bluetooth

Connects to Garmin Connect fitness community

Heart rate sensor

GPS & GLONASS satellite reception One reviewer mentions heart rate accuracy (requires band to be tight)

One reviewer mentions quick battery drain

Garmin calls this its “multisport GPS watch for fitness, adventure and style.” It’s got a high-res, full-color display with LED backlighting. It’s not only Bluetooth enabled, it also connects via WiFi.

It really is a watch for the serious fitness buff, with “advanced running dynamics” like performance condition, lactate threshold, cadence and stride length. The watch is not truly an analog, but it does have the setting that displays time in analog fashion (big hand, little hand, etc.).

It’s a somewhat large 47mm case and it does have a battery. Gets great reviews, with more than 865 reviews and a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average.

4. Michael Kors Slim Runway Hybrid Smart Watch – $114.99

Pros: Cons: Fashion watch

iOS and Android

Activity tracker Most smart functionality is accessed via app

Short battery life

The calling card of this Bluetooth analog watch — besides its low price — is the fact that it doesn’t look like a Bluetooth analog watch. Call it a smart watch disguised as a fashion watch. If you read through some of the reviews, many users say they purposely sought out a fashionable watch with smart watch features.

The three pushers on the watch allow you to access information like remote control operation of your smart phone’s music, camera, etc., as well as accessing multiple time zones, activity tracking and notifications from your smart phone.

Case size is 42mm and, according to Micheal Kors, the battery lasts just four months. The watch is available in silver (it’s marketed as a woman’s watch) and that’s where you can access more comments from reviewers.

5. Movado Swiss Quartz Stainless Steel Smart Watch – $265

Pros: Cons: Great looking

Swiss quartz movement

Android & iOS compatible Low water resistance (165 ft)

Getting a smart watch for under $300 is usually a good deal. Getting one that features Swiss quartz movement is an even better deal.

This great looking piece from Movado features engineering by HP. It’s Android and iOS compatible. Once the watch alerts you, just check your smart phone’s dedicated app to find things like:

Phone call

Appointment

Email

Text

Social media alerts

The watch features a 44mm stainless steel case with a black ion-plated bezel. The round black dial features slate grey indices while the inner bezel and hands are in a great looking teal.

It’s got a low water resistance — 165 feet — but, as with most watches, you really don’t want to take it in the water. Battery powered and it does come with a charger. The band is a stainless steel link bracelet with a push-button deployment clasp.

