9 Best Shearling Coats for Women: The Ultimate List

The best shearling coats for women are the perfect way to ward off winter’s chill, and whether you’re looking for faux or for real, they’re cute, comfy and super toasty.
On a budget? A faux shearling coat can give you a luxe look for less than two hundred bucks. But if you want to splurge on a real shearling coat the costs can definitely skyrocket to three or four times that. Is it worth spending that kind of money on the real deal?
According to the experts at Shearling.com, real lambskin and sheepskin shearling coats are naturally waterproof and wind resistant. They can block out the cold and damp weather blues, while surrounding you with softness as well as gorgeous style. Those that feature Merino shearling offer fine soft fur, while Toscana shearling serves up a long and luxurious fur look.
While faux shearling isn’t quite as durable as the real thing, you can jump off the guilt trip train about wearing authentic animal furs or hides. The other big advantage, besides a smaller price tag, is that these manmade textiles are often easier to care for.
Since we’re all about giving you the very best options, we’ve rounded up the ultimate collection of shearling coats and jackets that will hold you in good stead, whether you’re looking for something purely playful and fun, or you’re searching for a full-on fashionista find.
BGSD Women’s Heidi Faux Shearling Coat
This sassy snap front faux shearling coat delivers style and warmth on a budget. The super soft faux suede outer features leather-like detailing on the seams, placket, pockets, collar, cuffs, and hem that adds some nice shiny contrast. The snap front keeps cold out, and warm in.
It's the oversized shawl collar on this cute shearling coat that totally steals the show. It converts to a hood for those inclement weather days, but when folded down has definite designer style. Faux shearling cuffs tie the look together.
With a hemline falling 31.5 inches from the shoulder, this jacket will land below the hips for great cold weather coverage. Get it in sizes from Small to X-Large, but because this jacket tends to run big, you may want to consider sizing down.
Best Motorcycle Jacket: Dolce Vita Women’s Suede and Faux Shearling Veronica Moto Jacket
Classic moto styling makes this faux shearling coat a winner, whether you're a biker or not. The asymmetrical zip front leads to a luscious and plush faux shearling collar that can be tucked up around your neck to keep out the cold. The luxurious and soft faux suede exterior features two diagonal zip pockets in front, along with a clever wide buckle belt, which, unlike many, encircles the entire bottom hemline.
The back offers fitted styling without being tight. Sherpa lined long sleeves keep you toasty, but still feature wrist zippers to give you added cool and flexibility. Get it in sizes from Small to Large. Another shearling moto jacket comes with a wide belted bottom and another strap to secure the collar at the neckline.
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Long Sherpa Coat with Faux Fur Lining
Tommy Hilfiger has mastered beauty without bulk in this knee-length sherpa coat. The long lines are enhanced by princess seaming in front that captures slash pockets that don't pooch or pull. This stylish single-breasted design features a beautiful faux fur collar that looks pricey and elegant, with animal-friendly faux fur that extends down the front and along the hemline.
Wide faux fur cuffs embellish the sleeves, while the beautifully pieced coat back flatters any body type. Get it in sizes from X-Small to X-Large, but because this coat runs a bit large, you might want to consider sizing down. One of the things we know you'll love about this coat are the generously cut sleeves and shoulders, meaning all your cool weather sweaters will fit nicely underneath.
T Tahari Women’s Angie Faux-Shearling Jacket
If the devil is in the details, this car coat from T Tahari stands out as sizzling hot. This cute faux shearling jacket features leather-like detailing on the collar, sleeves, placket and more. You'll love the tab collar that snaps closed to keep your neck toasty. Those same big snaps secure the front and the roomy patch pockets, which are big enough to keep your hands cozy in case you forgot your gloves. Two more zipper pockets safely stow your car keys, cell phone and anything else you might want to keep safe.
The hemline falls at 34 inches from the shoulder so you can decide if the length is right for you. Perfect with jeans, this camel cutie definitely ups the ante on all your casual outfits. While this coat comes in sizes from X-Small to X-Large, it does tend to run small, especially in the arms. While not as heavy as some, it's a good solution for moderate weather conditions.
BGSD Women’s Pauline Hooded Faux Shearling Maxi Coat
This super soft faux suede maxi-coat from BGSD is the perfect way to snuggle into colder weather with style. Made with a polyester exterior and acrylic shearling, it's durable, without the worry of snow spotted leather or constant waterproofing. The fur trimmed cuffs and big fluffy fur hood add extra warmth and protection from the wind, while side slash pockets give you a place to stash your gloves and keep your hands protected.
Luxurious faux shearling trim cascades down the front button down placket and continues on the hem. Princess styling keeps the fit looking slim, rather than bulky. While this coat only comes in X-Small, Small and Medium, sizing runs large and the manufacturer recommends ordering a size down. We also love that you can get it in this chocolate brown with either dark brown trim or light brown trim. You can also find this winter warmie in black.
Infinity Suede Merino Sheepskin Coat with Toscana Collar
More formal than most of the natural sheepskin coats on our list, this beautiful long shearling coat combines the best of both Merino and Toscana sheep. Impeccably tailored, this coat is delightfully cozy and warm, while being elegant enough to wear for business or evening occasions.
The soft suede exterior is lined with Spanish Merino lamb shearling, while the Toscana collar and roll up cuffs give you lots of length and beauty. We think you'll love the fact that you can button this jacket to reveal lots of that lovely collar, or, thanks to an extra button, you can snuggle that fur closely around your neck for added warmth.
Chicly designed with a fit and flare style, this shearling coat for women has a four button front closure, and two generous pockets at the waist. Get this sumptuous winter coat in sizes from X-Small to 2X-Large.
Best Pea Coat: Infinity Women’s Tan Real Shearling Sheepskin Leather Pea Coat
We think you'll adore this classic double-breasted pea coat that features a self-tie belt to give it added shape and style. Made from super soft, all-natural Merino leather, this jacket is going to be impervious to the wind, and with a double button front, you have two layers of warmth as well as protection. Falling to mid-hip length, it's perfect to wear to casual gatherings or your next tailgate party.
Ultra-luxe Merino shearling lines this jacket and makes for a beautifully contrasting collar and cuffs. Shearling also adorns the front placket and entirety of the hem. The long sleeves feature leather buckled straps - another option to keep the cold at bay. This jacket comes in sizes from X-Small to XX-Large.
Best Plus Size Option: Infinity Hooded Real Shearling Sheepskin Leather Duffle Coat
This natural sheepskin leather and shearling duffle coat is the elegant way to block out the winds of winter. The buttery soft Nappa leather is accented with the highest quality sheepskin lining, making it ideal for even the chilliest of days. The duffle style is incredibly popular this year, and because this jacket comes with a cozy detachable hood, you'll love its versatility. The hood features drawstrings so you can snug it down against the weather.
Because sheepskin shearling naturally has windproof and rain resistant insulating properties, you're going to be toasty warm when others are shivering. The coat is finished with a zip front and accented by traditional toggle fastenings for added comfort and style. Shearling cuffs feel and look great, and with two roomy flap-over patch pockets on the front, you'll have a cozy hideout for your hands on the worst of days.
This jacket comes in the widest variety of sizes we've found from X-Small to XXXXX-Large.
Best Aviator Jacket: Women’s Real Toscana Shearling Sheepskin Wool Flying Jacket
You'll feel like you can fly wearing this luxurious aviator jacket. Its shorter profile makes it perfect whether you're piloting an airplane, motorcycle or your SUV. The beautiful grey leather has been carefully crafted and features a baby soft finish you're going to keep touching. The gorgeous oversized collar is made from Toscana shearling, know for being beautifully long, incredibly warm, and ultra-soft. It cascades over the shoulders for an elegant look.
The asymmetrical front closure is designed with a high-quality YKK zipper and two front flap pockets feature a clever chevron design. The sleeves offer adjustable leather buckled straps at the cuffs for a more fitted finish. The jacket's interior is fully lined with the highest quality sheep hide, guaranteed to keep you warm during the winter months.
While the front of this jacket appears to have a fairly straight profile, the back offers a bit of flounce over your behind. This jacket comes in sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large.