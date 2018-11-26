13 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Boot Deals

Our Review

These adorable sheepskin lined UGG boots are perfect for all your winter play dates as well as serious snow fun. The waterproof leather upper is lined with Australian shearling for toasty warmth and cozy comfort, while the Vibram outsole features ArcticGrip non-slip traction rubber to keep you on your feet when the going gets dicey.

Sealed seam construction guarantees your feet are going to stay dry, and from a pure fashion standpoint, we think you'll love the big fluffy pompom on the front. Get them for up to 42 percent of all day Cyber Monday.