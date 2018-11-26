13 Best Cyber Monday Furniture Deals on Amazon

Our Review

Whether you're looking to make seating at the dining room table a bit more casual, or you just want a great bench to place at the foot of your bed, this upholstered bench from Ashley Furniture is a beauty. The cushioned seat is wrapped in vinyl faux leather upholstery, atop a dark wood finished base.

With just a bit of assembly required, this bench comes with all the tools you need to put it together in a matter of minutes, so you can start enjoying that extra seating right away. We also think you'll be taking this to the living room on Christmas morning for package opening and conversation, because it's so easy to move around. This Amazon Cyber Monday furniture deal nets you a 71 percent savings, which adds up to more than $113 off. Nice deal.