13 Best Cyber Monday Furniture Deals on Amazon

Whether you’re looking to furnish a mid-century modern home, cabin space or kid’s room, you can stay true to your design style and stick to your budget with these awesome Cyber Monday Furniture Deals on Amazon.
Check Out Today’s Hottest Cyber Monday Furniture Deals Here.
77% Off Haddigan Upholstered Dining Room Bench
Whether you're looking to make seating at the dining room table a bit more casual, or you just want a great bench to place at the foot of your bed, this upholstered bench from Ashley Furniture is a beauty. The cushioned seat is wrapped in vinyl faux leather upholstery, atop a dark wood finished base.
With just a bit of assembly required, this bench comes with all the tools you need to put it together in a matter of minutes, so you can start enjoying that extra seating right away. We also think you'll be taking this to the living room on Christmas morning for package opening and conversation, because it's so easy to move around. This Amazon Cyber Monday furniture deal nets you a 71 percent savings, which adds up to more than $113 off. Nice deal.
Save $419 on Home Styles 5-Piece Dining Set
Fill your eat in kitchen space or breakfast nook with this adorable five piece wood dining set. It's an ideal size for tight spaces and apartments. While the 42 inch diameter table might seem small, this piece looks substantial because of the beautiful turned pedestal base. The four side chairs feature a crisscross backer, and straight legs, while the seats are nicely contoured to keep your fanny happy during dinner.
This cute set is made of solid hardwood, so it will handle daily use for years to come. Get it today as this amazing Cyber Monday deal saves you $419. A similar pedestal table captures the cottage design with a contrasting black finished base and lighter stain on the top apron. You can buy the chairs separately as well.
Save $259.57 on Baxton Studio Sorrento Mid-Century Modern Faux Leather Sofa
If you're trying to furnish your mid-century modern house, this faux leather sofa is bound to be a perfect fit. With clean lines and a dark walnut finish frame, the minimalist lines are evocative of the period. It features a tufted back cushion and smooth seat, with splayed legs and rounded arms. At a Cyber Monday savings of 48 percent off, you'll save hundreds and get that signature piece that can make the room.
If you've got more space to fill, the matching Baxton Faux Leather Love Seat is another great buy at 53 percent off today.
47% Off Sauder Pogo Bookcase
Keeping your little kids' bedrooms both organized and cute is no easy task, but this cute little bookcase is a great way to start. Lower storage cubbies make great spaces for shoes, boots, coats of favorite blankets, while the upper shelves are ideal for their favorite storybooks and stuffies.
Because kids are notoriously tough on furniture, this cabinet is super durable. It is made from engineered wood that can take the rugged use your little kids will give it. It's easy to put it together - you'll just need is a hammer and Phillips head screwdriver. Amazon Cyber Monday furniture deals list this today for 47 percent off.
Add even more storage with the matching Sauder Pogo 3-Drawer Chest which also features those cute lower cubbies. It's 61 percent off today.
52% Off Sauder Trestle 5 Shelf Bookcase
This airy bookshelf is still a style favorite, but you can skip the trip to that expensive catalog retailer to get it, and there's simply no reason to pay a ridiculous amount either. This trestle bookshelf is on sale for a whopping 52 percent off, so you can afford more than one if that's part of your design plan.
With tons of display space for your books and dustables, it features five shelves, plus the top, you'll have space for your award for being the most savvy Cyber Monday shopper! A wider four shelf trestle bookcase is another good buy at 32 percent off.
Save $245 on Stone & Beam Bryant Modern Slipcover Accent Chair
Choosing accent chairs can be difficult when you're trying to fit them into an existing design aesthetic. This accent chair features classic styling with clean modern lines. It's ideal for someone with small children and pets, because it has a machine washable slipcover that fits over the ultra-padded frame. That means this chair is just as comfortable as it is convenient.
Great in the bedroom for swapping shoes or just relaxing with a book, the soft cushions and a lower seat height, along with sturdy arms, make it size appropriate. At 45 percent off for Cyber Monday, this is one furniture deal worth taking advantage of. If you don't have kids or pets, and you're not very sloppy, order this chair in optic white for 43 percent off. Just leave your red wine in the kitchen.
61% Off Home Styles Cabin Creek Night Stand
Nightstands can make every bedroom looks more put together, But since they're kind of an expensive luxury we often don't budget for them. That's when Amazon Cyber Monday furniture deals will have you doing the happy dance. This cute Cabin Creek nightstand is 61percent off today, and it's real wood furniture (Not particle board aka. wood food) that has a multi-step chestnut finish.
With replicated vintage hardware and a reclaimed wood look, a set of two will only set you back $220. They feature a roomy drawer to stow your phone and the remote, as well as a lower shelf to store all the books and magazines you're currently reading.
If you're looking for nightstands with more a craftsman design finish and look, this oiled oak nightstand is 54% off today.
Save $99.26 on Sauder Dakota Pass Display Cabinet
With a turn of the century feel, tempered glass doors, old school file cabinet label holders and a rustic wood finish, this display cabinet features a simple craftsman style. Perfect for your rustic cabin or any outdoor style decor that you happen to have inside, this cabinet could double as a wine rack, bookshelf or TV stand.
It's super simple to assemble and gets insanely great reviews for its solid construction. Get this Cyber Monday furniture deal for a whopping 48 percent off which means you save nearly a hundred bucks.
You can the cool matching lift top coffee table is also 48 percent off. It can double as an eating space, computer work station and more if you're squeezing furniture into a small space.
Save $355 on Home Styles Americana Kitchen Island
This clever kitchen island can help increase both storage and workspace when you're in a cramped kitchen. If you want to define the space between your kitchen and living room or eating area, it can do that too. This hardwood island features antique pewter hardware, turned legs and tons of storage.
It offers three shelves on each side, along with a center cabinet that's accessible from both sides, as well as an additional pass through storage drawer that opens on each side. It provides seven square feet of added workspace to your kitchen, and it looks classy doing it. Get it for 55 percent off today with this Amazon Cyber Monday furniture deal.
You can also convert it to an extra eating space when unexpected company comes, simply by adding these cool kitchen stools.
Save $71.91 on Powell Ebony Jewelry Armoire
Proper jewelry storage is often an issue for women, and a simple little jewelry box just doesn't meet the needs of someone with a nice jewelry collection who wants things organized. That's when this lovely jewelry armoire can be a lifesaver. With a distressed ebony wood finish, it's an elegant piece to add to her bedroom, and the flip open top has a mirror so she can see what she's putting on and how it looks with her fashion choice for the day.
This awesome organizer has side swing doors with fully lined interior compartments, including six drawers and one row each of necklace hooks plus tons of storage for earrings, bracelets, rings and more. Order it today and you'll save more than $71 on this Cyber Monday furniture deal. If you're looking for somewhat less ornate style armoire, the Hives and Honey Armoire has even more storage drawers thanks to shorter legs. It's 45 percent off today.
Save $45.21 on First Hill Calida Rectangular Storage Ottoman
In rooms where you simply need more storage, a storage ottoman can save the day. These roomy ottomans can provide additional seating, act as a table top for magazines and newspapers, and they can cleverly hide things you'd prefer those guests not see.
This grey fabric covered storage ottoman will fit well in every room because it doesn't follow a traditional design. That means it looks great as an accent to wood, leather and upholstered furniture.
The tufted top makes for soft sitting space, and if you're using it to store the kids' toys, the top features a child-safety hinge that prevents the lid from slamming shut on tiny fingers. Save more than $45 on this versatile piece while the Cyber Monday deal lasts.
If you're looking for a super modern and sleek ottoman, the First Hill Madison Rectangular Faux Leather Storage is on sale for 40 percent off today.
50% Off Sunset Garden Grande Vista Outdoor Furniture Set
There's no time like winter to replace your summer furniture, and this six piece modular set creates the ideal environment for many conversations to come. Made from weather resistant resin wicker, this awesome deal even includes the water resistant chair cushions. If you've shopped for outdoor furniture, you know that can add hundreds to your purchase prices.
With powder coated aluminum frames, these pieces stay rust free, and the neutral beige color matches almost any outdoor patio or garden space.
We love that the cushion covers are machine washable in case of bird strikes, and think you will too. Plus, your arrangement options are almost unlimited, so it's easy to fit into your space. Order it now while it's 50 percent off, or a $300 Cyber Monday savings.
If you're looking for some much needed storage space outside, another versatile outdoor furniture set features space inside every single piece, and it's also on sale for 53 percent off.
40% Off Graco Changing Table
Anyone with a baby on the way, or who's gift shopping for someone who does, this #1 Amazon best selling changing table is an awesome Cyber Monday buy at 40 percent off. The extra deep changing surface provides added security while you're changing a wiggling baby with a stinky diaper.
It has two roomy two storage shelves underneath the changing area where there's room for diaper boxes, receiving blankets and more.
It comes with a water-resistant changing pad and safety strap included, although we prefer this contoured changing pad to improve baby's comfort and the higher sides keep your infant more easily in place. It's slaso super easy to assemble - you can do it in less than 30 minutes.