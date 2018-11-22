15 Best Amazon Thanksgiving Deals on Clothes

Now’s the time to stock up on all the best foundations and fashions at huge discounts. Finish your holiday shopping early, and save enough to treat yourself to some cool finds too. These are the best Amazon Thanksgiving deals on clothes.
Save $119 on Lark & Ro Women’s Scuba Leather Jacket
Every woman wants to add a cool leather jacket to her wardrobe, and right now you can get her this luscious leather scuba jacket for an unbelievable 60 percent off with this Amazon Thanksgiving day deal. Sleek scuba styling means that she can wear this over a dress or skirt to give her business wear some edgy style, but it looks equally at home with a cool pair of jeans. The stand-up collar and knit panels at the sleeves make it comfortable and trendy. Get it today in either taupe or black, but since it's less than $80, you might want to get both.
Up to 40% Off Calvin Klein Women’s Pajama Gift Set
There's one gift you can count on always being a success - a pair of jammies that are cute enough to wear in front of the entire family and cozy enough that you don't want to change into your regular clothes. With just enough stretch to accommodate her holiday food baby, and cute patterns and colors, this sweet set from Calvin Klein is a definite hit. Get this Amazon deal today at up to 40 percent off, depending on size and color.
For a more full and flowing look, the Arabella Women's Long-Sleeve Jersey Pajamas are made with soft and breathable rayon and spandex. They're 50 percent off right now.
Up to 60% Off Lark & Ro 100% Cashmere Cold Shoulder Sweater
The luxury of cashmere is within reach with this awesome Thanksgiving day deal. This sweet sweater is made of 100 percent cashmere, which feels super soft against the skin, and is incredibly warm. A peek-a-boo cold shoulder detail adds a playful touch to this round-neck cashmere pullover. Today it's up to 60 percent off, depending on the color and size you choose, but you'll want to snap one or two up for gifts or your own collection.
Another killer deal is the Lark & Ro Women's 100% Cashmere Slim Fit V-Neck Sweater. It too is 60% off, but you're limited to size extra large, but because of its slim fit, it would likely work for a woman who wears a large as well.
67% Off Chaps Men’s Classic Fit Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Every guy should get a great sweater under the Christmas tree, and this classic cotton crew neck sweater by Chaps is the kind of Amazon deal you don't want to miss. While this gorgeous red, white and blue combo seems super festive, this sweater comes in 18 different solids and stripes, each with different discounts. Embroidered with the Chaps laurel wreath on the chest, this fashion must have can be dressed up or worn casually. Save forty bucks on it on Thanksgiving Day, and stock up for all the men on your gift list.
50% Off Ella Moon Women’s Charlie Long Bell Sleeve Lace Dress
When you can pick up the perfect party dress for the holidays at just a little over $30, who wouldn't jump on a Thanksgiving day deal like that? This round neck cutie from Ella Moon charms with an allover geometric eyelet design, scalloped trims, and bracelet-length bell sleeves for sweet style. Wear it with heels for a formal look, or slip it on over leggings and boots for a more boho chic style. At a whopping 50 percent off, it's a total steal. You can also get it in pink and ivory.
Another killer buy is the Lark & Ro Women's Cowlneck Knit Dress. It comes in two colors and a full ranges of sizes and right now you can get it for 60 percent off, so it's just a little over $20.
Up to 36% Off Calvin Klein Women’s Sleeveless Color Block Sheath Dress
This cute color block dress from Calvin Klein never goes out of style. Classic sheath styling, it looks boardroom worthy when paired with a suit jacket or blazer. Skip the jacket and slip into sassy booties and it's perfect for after work cocktails. The body hugging style is super flattering and with just a bit of spandex, this dress have some give in all the right places. Depending on the color and size you choose (it comes in more than a dozen options) there are a few discounts up to 50 percent off.
Up to 52% Off Dickies Men’s Sanded Duck Jacket
This 100 percent cotton jacket is the perfect kick around coat for working in the yard, running quick errands and catching the kids' soccer games. The sanded duck outer shell is super soft and comfortable. The quilted inside liner makes it warm even on chilly days. With a three way hood, even the rain won't get guys down. This coat is made to take real wear and tear with double needle reinforced seams, and a large antique brass zipper for added durability. Get it today for up to 52 percent off, depending on size and color.
You can also save up to 28 bucks on the Dickies Men's Sanded Duck Insulated Vest, which is 40 percent off today. Great for the guy who hates coats or is often in and out of the car and would overheat in a jacket.
Up to 56% Off Calvin Klein Men’s Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
There's nothing more comfortable than a great pair of relaxed fit jeans, especially after a day of football and gorging on snacks and turkey. These cotton and elastane men's denims will accommodate your food baby with no problem. With a fit that sits slightly below the natural waist, they're relaxed through the hip and thigh, and roomier from the leg to ankle. It's that hint of stretch that's the kicker, because it provides give, without getting baggy after a day of wear. Get them today for up to 56 percent off the regular price depending on size and color.
56% Off Bali Shapewear Lace ‘N Smooth Body Briefer
This lacey body slimming shaper from Bali is one of the most popular styles, and this is the best deal we've seen on it since last year. With a built in bra, adjustable straps and booty smoothing stretch fabric, you'll look great in all those clingy knits that are popular this season. The stretch lycra fabric delivers superior body contouring, meaning lumps and rolls virtually disappear. Get this sweet shaper with this Thanksgiving Day Amazon Deal for $30 off.
The Bali Women's Double Support Minimizer Bra is another killer deal at up to 50 percent off depending on color and size. This wire free style is super comfortable as well as supportive, and doubles well as a sports bra.
47% Off Kenneth Cole Unlisted Men’s Check Dress Shirt
Thanksgiving day is the perfect time to stock up on men's dress shirts. Great for yourself or as gifts, these checked dress shirts from Kenneth Cole are a sweet deal at 47 percent off. Made of a comfortable cotton and polyester blend, they're easy to wash and hang without ironing, and they come in six cool colors, some of which have different discounts depending on the size. This slim fit shirt means they look great untucked with jeans, or fit without bulk under a suit jacket.
Up to 40% Off Arctix Toddler Insulated Snow Bib Overalls
Christmas often means snow, and no one gets more excited about playing outside when it's on the ground that little kids. These best-selling Arctix insulated bib overalls for toddlers will let you take your little one out in cold weather, knowing they'll be toasty warm and cozy, even in sub-zero temperatures. With adjustable straps, and boot gaiters to keep the snow and wetness out, these cute bibs are at the best price of the year. Get them on this Thanksgiving day deal at up to 40 percent off depending on color and size. They come in tons of fun colors and sizes from 12 Months to 5T.
For older kids, the best selling Arctix Snow Pants are also up to 38 percent off right now.
40% Off Levi’s Women’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Cool denim jackets never go out of style and Thanksgiving day is the best time to grab this Amazon deal for 40 percent off. With a style borrowed from him, and re-imagined for her, this new Trucker Jacket is bigger, longer and looser than Levi's traditional boyfriend fit. It's designed with an extra-relaxed silhouette and elongated hem to create the oversized look. Wear it over anything for instant, easy edge. Grab it as a gift for the teen on your list. They all seem to be wearing denim jackets these days.
Another hot commodity with the younger age group is a soft pair of denim overalls. This pair from Key Apparel is just the right amount of baggy and altogether cool. They're 17 percent off right now.
Up to 67% Off Vanity Fair Women’s Beauty Back Full Figure Underwire Bra
Comfort and curves are maximized in this Vanity Fair Beauty Back full-figure bra. With a no-poke underwire (always a bonus) and four-way stretch fabric that shapes and smooths bumps and bulges along back and sides, this bra lifts the girls and looks fab under a tee shirt or tighter fitting knit fabrics. Wide adjustable straps and a four hook and eye back, keep you supported in style. Right now, with this Amazon deal, get up to 67% on this wardrobe essential.
You can also save up to 61 percent on the Glamorise Women's Full Figure Wonderwire Front Close Bra, which features unbelievably comfy padded straps, but still offers a super sexy look with lacey moisture-wicking cups.
Up to 45% Off Columbia Women’s Arcadia II Jacket
If you're looking for a lightweight jacket that's waterproof and repels wind and cold, this rain jacket from Columbia is a winner. Toss it on over your fleece and you'll stay unbelievably warm and dry. Perfect for bike rides and activities during which you want warmth without bulk, this jacket delivers the goods. Omni-Tech technology makes this jacket breathable, even though it's waterproof, so you don't need to worry about turning into a sweat hog.
Go ahead and get muddy, because it's machine washable too. So lightweight it packs into a tiny bundle that fits into the hand pocket, it is perfect to take everywhere when you can't predict the weather. Get it right now for up to 45 percent off, depending on your size and color choice.
34% Off WallFlower Women’s Instastretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans
A great pair of curvy fit jeans is a must for any woman, but when those jeans have a little stretch involved, they'll quickly become a favorite. These cute bootcut jeans from WallFlower feature all things stylish and cool. The cute double button waistband is figure flattering, and the mid-rise is perfect for getting rid of muffin-top without wearing mom jeans.
These jeans hug your curves because they are made with premium instastretch denim that offers outstanding recovery. It hugs and sculpts all day long. The cut features a tight fit through the knee, faded legs, whiskered hips. Get them right now for up to 34 percent off, depending on size and color.
Save up to 27 percent on Levi's Women's Slimming Skinny Jeans, which also feature slimming stretch and a seriously skinny style.
