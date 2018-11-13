51 Best Gifts for Daughters: The Ultimate List

Daughters are constantly evolving, but one thing’s certain – they fill our hearts with pride, joy, and love. From newborns to new moms, give your girl gifts that will inspire her to keep growing, no matter where she’s at on life’s journey. These are the Best Gifts for Daughters.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hoverboard Two-Wheel Self Balancing Electric Scooter
Our Review
Can we just say this insanely fun gift is going to have your daughter shrieking with delight? This cool self-balancing electric scooter can hit max speeds of up to 10 miles an hour, and has a range of six to eight miles, depending on her height and weight. As if that's not cool enough, it features LED light up flash wheels, plus two LED headlights so she's always visible on the sidewalk or street. With an automatically connecting Bluetooth speaker, she can groove to her favorite tunes on the way to friends' houses or anywhere else.
While this hoverboard is a #1 Amazon best-seller, the XPRIT Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker is Amazon's Choice and receives much higher ratings for the same price. But you can spend up to $800 on a hoverboard with even more power and features.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gibson Elite Pueblo Springs 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Our Review
There's nothing like giving your daughter her first set of real dishes. We all seem to start out our independent lives with hand me downs from our parents, especially dishes. This pretty stoneware set delivers color and vibrancy to her day every time she makes a meal, even if it's just toast and morning coffee.
This 16-piece set includes four each of dinner and dessert plates, as well as matching mugs and bowls. They're sophisticated enough for her to invite friends to a meal, and they are dishwasher and microwave safe, so they're practical as well as pretty. A set of matching serving bowls would be a great gift to give her on another special occasion, as would a nice serving platter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Primitives by Kathy Box Sign
Our Review
This sign made me laugh so hard, coffee almost came out of my nose! For every daughter who proclaims in her younger years that she's not going to be like her mother, this clever box sign is a great gift that will make them think, laugh and love their mom. We also think she'll love the "I Can't Say I Love You Enough" box sign. If you're a dad looking for the right sentiment for your daughter, this sign will melt her heart.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Origami Paper Folding Kit
Our Review
The ancient art of origami, or paper folding, is a fun and creative way for your daughter to express herself while building fine motor skills. This cool kit features enough stuff to make to make 30 different flower projects, along with easy to follow instructions, and lots of sparkling embellishments for her flowers. The 40 page booklet of DIY art project instructions makes this crafty kit suitable for beginners to advanced level folders.
Another fun little origami kit gives your girl enough materials to make ten super cute bookmarks for herself and her friends. It's a great stocking stuffer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gonge Riverstones
Our Review
When your daughter is little, you want her to learn the basics of balance and coordination before she graduates to climbing on real rocks and boulders. These cool Riverstones let her master those skills in the house or the yard, without the dangers of added height being involved. Each side of the stones varies in steepness and difficulty, and with a rubber rim, they won't slip as she climbs them, jumps between them and makes the most of them. They're super simple to store because they're stacking. This set comes with six stones, three large and three small.
Add to her balance challenge with the Gonge Hilltops. Five higher stones with three different heights can keep her occupied and having fun while skill building.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rawlings Player Series T-Ball Glove with Ball
Our Review
Before she learns to play serious baseball, your daughter will like start on a T-ball team. This sweet little glove gives her an experience of the real game while she's still small. The soft and pliable shell makes it easy to close, and the woven web helps her catch balls coming her way. Lots of padding and a soft inner liner make this cute little glove feel comfy.
When she's ready to graduate to a real leather baseball glove, the Rawlings Storm Youth Fast Pitch Ball Glove gets rave reviews for its high quality. Made of full grain leather, with great padding, it comes from the factory 100 percent broken in. That's a huge bonus. For your teenage daughter, check out the Rawlings Champion Decorative X Web Lite Softball Glove. It's our choice and Amazon's Choice too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Future is Female Baby Onesie
Our Review
It's never too early for your daughter to make her stand in an up and coming generation of girls. This cute baby onesie does so, loudly and proudly proclaiming "the future is female." Made of super soft cotton, it features notched shoulders for dressing her without a struggle, and a snap crotch for quick and easy diaper changes.
The "not princess" onsie says your girl can become whatever she dreams, from the president to a doctor or astronaut. Get it in sizes from 6 - 24 months. With the Justice League five pack of onesies, you can clad your baby daughter daily in superhero garb, including Wonderwoman, Batgirl and Supergirl. Cool.
According to Romper, it's never too early to teach your kids about feminism. The impact it will have on your daughters and sons can be dramatic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BlueSmart mia Smart Baby Feeding Monitor
Our Review
Is your daughter a new mom? Does she worry about leaving her baby in daycare or with a nanny? This smart baby feeding monitor is the coolest. It keeps track of baby's feedings and alerts her if baby's bottle is too cold, too hot, and even if your newbie is being fed at the optimal bottle angle to minimize air bubbles and tummy aches.
A silicone sleeve simply fits on the end of the bottle and alerts her to lots of important information so she can feel confident during her times away from her little one. It monitors the amount of formula or breast milk that's been consumed and with the BlueSmart app, she can even hear her baby's sounds when the Ready to Listen mode is on.
This monitor is a must have for new parents is the winner of the Best of Baby Tech Awards for 2018. Every parent can use all the helpful devices available with a new baby to care for and love.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering
Our Review
My daughters are always asking for cookbooks as gifts, and in this one, Joanna Gaines, the popular star of Fixer Upper, delivers her favorite recipes for gatherings of family and friends. In her warm southern style, she shares family favorites and classic comfort foods from their restaurant in Waco, Texas, Magnolia Table. Her newest book, Homebody, can help your daughter create beautiful spaces in her home.
Another southern girl, Reese Witherspoon, shares her tips on cooking and stories about growing up in the south in her newest best seller Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wooden Hanging Photo Frame Collage
Our Review
Daughters love to keep their memories close and hand, and this fun photo collage makes it easy. It hangs on two wooden rails with five little twine strands draped across from which she can hang her favorite photos with tiny clothes pin clips. This is so versatile, and makes it simple to change out photos frequently without messing with bulky frames and glass. It's not surprising it's a #1 best seller, because it's cute, quaint and kinda quirky.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Illustory Book Making Kit
Our Review
This cool kit lets your daughter write, illustrate and publish her own story. The book making kit features a new writing guide, "Just Imagine...A Guide to Writing and Illustrating Your Story" which includes instructions and useful information that guides your girl as she creates her first best-seller. Once she's finished, she'll have her own full-color, 20 page, professionally printed hardcover book, that even features her personal author profile on the back cover.
If you've got a lighthearted girl who loves the comics, the My Comic Book Making Kit is another awesome option to explore her creative side.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Blue Ceramic Kitchen Mason Jars Vintage Kitchenware Set
Our Review
Does your daughter have a farm style kitchen? This vintage ceramic Mason jar kitchen set is the cutest addition to her kitchen collection. It features seven pieces to enhance her counter and stove top, and store her kitchen utensils. Matched measuring cups and spoons will be used while she's cooking, while the utensil storage jar holds her spatulas and whisks. The cookie jar is a clever way to keep things fresh, and the spoon rest keeps goo away from stove burners.
This set also includes a sink side jar to hold sponges and scrubbies as well as a seriously adorable salt and pepper shaker set. Get the set in this lovely light blue, or match her kitchen with the white, red or pink set. A three piece set is also available that includes measuring cups, measuring spoons and a spoon rest for under $25.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pink Morning Glory Mother Daughter Aprons
Our Review
These fun floral aprons are a perfect gift for your daughter with a daughter. With double layer fabric, these 100 percent cotton aprons are machine washable, which makes them an excellent choice for kitchen adventures. Adjustable ties at the neck and waist give them a custom fit for each wearer. We also think your girls will like the cupcake patterned aprons and these cheery sprinkles aprons.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Creativity for Kids Day at The Spa Deluxe Gift Set
Our Review
Fun for your daughter and a play date group of friends, this spa kit for kids includes everything she'll need for a grown up spa experience at home. It includes an inflatable pedicure pool, battery operated nail dryer, satin eye mask, pedicure slippers and toe separators, four bottles of water-based nail polish, one bottle of water-based glitter polish, a nail file, buffer, press-on nails, sticker nail art, cotton balls and a satin spa bag. Sounds like fun!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
HIIT Interval Workout Game
Our Review
High intensity interval training (HIIT) is a fun fitness craze that's super healthy for both your daughter and her entire family. This fun game quickly creates a unique HIIT workout you can do anywhere at any time. Workouts typically last between 4 - 20 minutes. You can scan each of the 52 cards with a smartphone to get videos showing exactly how to perform the exercises and improve cardiovascular health as well as muscle strength.
With strategy cards each player can earn extra points, give their opponent extra exercises (brutal,) or block their opponent’s strategy cards. A fun family fitness option, this lets your daughter get everyone in the house to exercise under the guise of a game. Genius.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rainbow Scratch Paper Art Kit for Kids
Our Review
These scratch off sketch pads are crazy cool. With 20 big sheets of scratch off paper, each design reveals a rainbow of colors beneath. It comes with two stylus scratching tools, and a bonus pack of other fun stickers and embellishements that make this the perfect way to keep your daughter creatively occupied on long car trips or rainy days. Get an even bigger kit with 50 sheets of scratch off paper for just five bucks more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
ALEX Spa Hair Chalk Salon
Our Review
Hair chalk is a fun and inexpensive way for your daughter to express her unique personality through her hair color. This five different washable chalk pens, along with beads, a hair beading tool and elastics for hours of fun play and creativity. The chalk simply washes out with each shampoo and she can try a new idea whenever she's feeling creative.
The GirlZone Hair Chalk set gives her ten chalk pens to experiment with, and it's Amazon's Choice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mermaid Tail Blanket
Our Review
Every girl, big and small, loves a cozy blanket to snuggle up in while watching TV, reading a book or doing homework. This clever crocheted mermaid tail blanket delivers all the warmth and whimsey your daughter needs. This machine washable blanket snuggles around her legs and feet to keep her comfy during chilly weather. It comes with its own carrying pack and a cute mermaid necklace too. It comes in eight fun colors, so it's easy to pick her favorite.
Shopping for your older daughter? Perhaps a cozy heated throw would be more to her liking, and this one from Sunbeam is Amazon's Choice, although we picked it for the cool zebra print.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Body Shop Body Butters Spinner Gift Set
Our Review
When it comes to the perfect skin pampering gift, this set of mini-body butters from The Body Shop is on every girl's wish list. This pack of five features some of The Body Shop's all time favorites including mango, British rose, shea butter, milk and honey and strawberry scented creams. These richly hydrating formulas are more intensely moisturizing than regular lotions. Each features fair trade shea butter from Ghana which helps to moisturize dehydrated skin for up to 48 hours. Subtle and sweet scents add a nice dimension to the experience.
If you're shopping on a budget, a three piece gift set comes in just under $12, and these can be split up among your daughters as perfect little stocking stuffers too. You can also get little shower gift sets with some of the most popular scents, like this cute coconut set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Clever Yoga 7 Piece Yoga Set
Our Review
There's no question why yoga has become one of the most popular movements in fitness. If you'd like to introduce your daughter to this mindful experience and help her take some time for herself, this yoga set is a lovely gift to get her started. It has all the essentials. The BetterGrip Yoga Mat has double-sided textured surfaces to give her a non-slip surface upon which to stretch and because it's extra-thick, it's perfect for beginners.
This set also includes two durable foam blocks for proper positioning and support, an eight foot cotton yoga strap to increase flexibility and prevent injury, microfiber yoga hand and mat towels for a slip-free and sweat-free workout, and a carrying bag to make getting all these items to and from the studio a breeze.
If she suffers from intense muscle tension or soreness, a vibrating foam roller is another great gift idea for her.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aromatherapy Diffuser Gift Set
Our Review
Why buy a diffuser and then have to track down and separately purchase essential oils when you can get the best of both with this aromatherapy diffuser gift set from Radha Beauty? It features a diffuser that delivers moisture into the air in an ultrasonic mist. It comes with eight of their best selling essential oils including Lavender, Tea Tree, Eucalyptus, Lemongrass, Orange, Peppermint, Frankincense, and Rosemary. These gentle scents can alleviate tension, improve sleep and even help clear stuffy sinuses.
If you prefer a diffuser with a wood look, this set from Art Naturals is extremely highly rated, and it comes with six of their most popular essential oils. Naturally, they will run out of their favorite oils, but you can keep them in aromatherapy bliss with a huge selection of options here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sky Organics Lip Balm Gift Set
Our Review
Give your daughter the gift of luscious lips that are moisturized and healthy with this lovely lip balm gift set from Sky Organics. This company was developed by a mom with kids at home who wanted to create organic and natural skincare products, and went on to form a wildly successful company doing just that.
These delicious balms are made with organic sunflower oil, organic beeswax, organic coconut oil, vitamin E, organic rosemary extract, organic calendula and natural flavors. In six different flavors including Luscious Tahitian Vanilla, Tropical Coconut, Eucalyptus Mint, Cherry Bomb, Tangy Citrus and Strawberry Bliss, they sound almost good enough to eat!
If you're buying for your younger daughters, these Sky Organics Bath Bombs are made especially for kids, and every box sneaks in some cute little surprise gifts along with the fun bath fizzies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Solar Phone Charger
Our Review
A dead battery could leave your daughter out of touch when she most needs to reach you. This portable solar charger could mean the difference between a scary situation and getting her to safety fast. This phone charger power bank holds multiple charges for two phones at a time, with 8000 mAh capacity and reliable lifespan of over 1000 charging cycles.
It’s water and dust resistant, plus it features a rubber bumper to protect from impacts. It even contains an LED flashlight should the need ever arise.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul: Stories of Life, Love and Learning
Our Review
There's no dispute about the fact that the teen years are tough, and it's often the time when our daughters are less likely to ask for or willingly receive the advice of their parents. That's what makes Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul one of our favorite gifts for daughters. With short stories that will make her laugh and cry, this little tome could be a constant companion that gets her through difficult times with hope and the belief that things will turn out alright.
A second edition of this book called Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul: Tough Stuff focuses on harder issues and lessons to be learned from them. And if you've got a pre-teen - yes, there's Chicken Soup for the Pre-Teen Soul as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
CosBeauty Perfect Clean Sonic Facial Cleansing Device
Our Review
Beautiful skin doesn't come easy for everyone, but your daughter will see noticeably improved skin if you give her this facial cleansing brush as a gift. It comes with a convenient charging stand, so it takes up very little room on the vanity. With three speeds, this sonic cleansing device can be used for every skin type to remove oil, dirt and makeup.
With a simple press of the button, you she can choose from three speeds depending on how aggressive she wants to cleanse. The brush then delivers a four course cleaning program that moves around the face for optimum results. She can use it with her favorite face washes, or if you want to splurge, you can get her an organic and natural face wash right here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nathan Trail Mix Hydration Running Belt
Our Review
Does your daughter like to jog, hike or bike? This nifty hydration belt is the coolest. Ergonomically designed, this soft belt offers multi-directional stretch that eliminates bounce. Two SpeedFit holsters provide easy, one-handed, on-the-fly access to the two hydration bottles, which have easy to drink from pop up caps.
The front pocket is big enough to stash gels, sports bars and her phone and keys. While the reflective trims make it easier to see her in the dark, we also think she'd really appreciate the Nathan Light Bender LED arm bands. We've tried them and they're terrific for creating visibility for both her, and any oncoming cars or pedestrians. For more visibility behind her, the clip on Nathan strobe light guarantees she'll be seen by traffic.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life
Our Review
Don't let the title scare you off, because this book is all about happiness, resilience and living a good life, and who wouldn't want to give their precious daughter those skills? According to the author, gender defining blogger Mark Manson, "Once we embrace our fears, faults, and uncertainties, once we stop running and avoiding, and start confronting painful truths, we can begin to find the courage, perseverance, honesty, responsibility, curiosity, and forgiveness we seek." Great advice for daughters and all the rest of us too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Harry Potter Book Set in Collectible Trunk
Our Review
If your daughter is a Harry Potter aficionado, this collectible book set is a fun way to give her volumes one through seven in a beautiful collectible chest. Each volume is hard bound, and they fit snuggly into the chest that looks like a vintage travel case. Readers young and old have come to love these novels, and this lets them read each over and over (which Potter fans are known to do) as well as to keep them pristine for their own kids.
Another fun idea for your daughter is the Harry Potter: Collectible Quidditch Set. Also in a collectible case, it contains one quaffle, two bludgers and one non-removable snitch. The Harry Potter Sorcerer's Stone is another fun collectible, and this replica has been officially authorized by Warner Brothers Studios.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Knock Knock Why I’m Grateful for You Fill in the Love Journal
Our Review
Words of love can make the worst day full of sunshine, and this little book gives you the chance to tell your daughter how grateful you are that she's in your life. With 112 pages of fill in the blank ideas, it's an especially personal sort of present that will be an irreplaceable treasure for her. Hands down, this is one of our favorite gifts for daughters, and anyone else on your list for whom you'd like to show a little appreciation.
If you just want to make her laugh out loud, get her the It's Gonna Be Okay notepad, with lots of cute and uplifting thoughts she can check off for now, later and never.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So Fresh So Clean Charcoal Gel Face Mask
Our Review
Does your daughter fight breakouts and blackheads? This peel off black mask is more than just a fun facial. It does serious work, reaching deep into pores to dissolve and dislodge impurities and make for clearer and cleaner skin. Charcoal is the secret here, because it's known for its ability to detoxify and purify her skin.
This mask also has green tea and witch hazel, which are skin soothing and purifying agents that will leave her skin refreshed, while cucumber and chamomile condition and soothe irritated skin. It also contains acne fighting tea tree oil and salicylic acid that help to control oil and acne. But the goodness doesn't stop there. Aloe vera and vitamin E moisturize and keep her skin from drying out, while vitamin C gives her a newly brightened look.
This mask comes with a super duper little silicone spatula for scooping and slathering this mask on her face. It keeps her from introducing germs into the container, and makes application and cleanup a breeze.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pfaltzgraff Garland Frost 53-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
Our Review
Decent silverware is a treat no matter your daughter's age, but it's one of those things she's not likely to splurge on. This beautiful 53-piece set from Pfaltzgraff is so unique, with a polished and brushed stainless design on the handles and highly polished utensil ends. Even though it looks like fine flatware, it's dishwasher safe, so cleanup up is easy.
We love that this set comes with a nice set of serving utensils to go with it, including a large serving spoon, pierced serving spoon, cold meat fork, sugar spoon and butter knife. This service for eight also comes with steak knives, so she literally gets everything she needs to set a beautiful table.
If you're shopping on a budget, or your daughter just needs place settings for four, this stainless steel silverware set has a cool and funky design and it's less than $20.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mealthy MultiPot 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
Our Review
Whether your daughter is on her own, or has a family to cook for, this #1 Amazon best selling pressure cooker is an incredible gift. This kitchen multitasker can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, make cakes, pasteurize, make yogurt, cook rice, and warm all in one machine. It cooks in less than half the time of traditional cooking methods, making mealtimes simple and fast, even at the last minute.
This nine-in-one pot comes with a stainless steel cooking insert and a stainless steel steamer basket. An extra silicone gasket, silicone mitts, a raised steam rack/trivet, ladle, rice paddle, and measuring cup are also included. The Mealthy site and mobile app for iOS and Android features thousands of recipes and step-by-step videos to make using her new appliance simple.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Better Homes & Gardens Furniture 8-Cube Room Organizer
Our Review
Ask your daughter what she wants this year, and gifts that help her get organized are often at the top of her list. With the popularity of the KonMarie method of decluttering, this eight cube organizer shelf can help your daughter keep her essentials in order, and give her more peace of mind.
It's super easy to assemble and comes with everything she'll need to put it together. She'll also love the flexibility to stand it upright, or keep it horizontal, which also makes it a great place to display pictures and her favorite books. To give her space a sophisticated look, include some foldable storage baskets like these, or add color to her space with some fabric storage cubes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
UglyStik GX2 Spinning Fishing Reel & Rod Combo
Our Review
As a daughter and mother of daughters, I can attest to how much we all love to fish. This Shakespeare UglyStick in our favorite all around rod and reel for spin casting, trolling and overall enjoyment. Graphite and fiberglass construction make it lightweight and super sensitive, a great asset for new fishermen as they learn to set the hook after a bit.
The compact ultralight reel is easy to fill with line, and resists snags and knots. Be sure to get your girl a selection of lures so she can get fishing right away. Our family faves include this Mepps Ultralight Kit. It includes the thunder bug, which has nailed more trout that I should even mention, and it's great for perch and crappie too.
Since you're going to want your daughter to manage her own tackle, be sure to get her a tackle box that can easily accommodate extra line, swivels and lures. We think the Ready 2 Fish Tackle Box is a total winner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Micro Mini Deluxe Kick Scooter
Our Review
As that song says, "girls just wanna have fun," and it's guaranteed with this sassy little micro-mini scooter. This cutie will grow with her as the T-bar is adjustable from 17-25 inches from the deck. The wide deck platform makes balancing easy, and the two-wheel front, and single wheel rear, increases stability and speed.
The smooth-gliding wheels, low-to-the-ground deck and stable steering all make the Mini perfect for pre-schoolers and kindergartners. What makes this scooter unique is the lean-to-steer design. Girls can learn to steer by using their body weight to lean right and left, intuitively learning to lean into a turn, while developing the balance and coordination used in many sports. So cool.
Just for safety's sake, a helmet and some knee and elbow pads are always a good addition to this gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Shark ION W1 Handheld Vacuum
Our Review
Whether your daughter has just moved into her dorm, or you want to give her a gift that makes cleaning stairs, ledges or even her car a whole lot simpler, this cordless hand vac is a dream. It's ultra-lightweight and the tapered nozzle for makes for easy pickup of large debris and fine dust.
It can zero in on tight spaces with the duster crevice tool and multi-surface tool tackles upholstery, carpets, and pet hair like a champ. We also think she'll love the one button dust bin dump function, which means she'll keep her hands clean while emptying the dirt. The charging station means it's revved up and ready whenever she's in the mood to clean.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Skitch Premium Skateboard
Our Review
This cool 22 inch mini-cruiser board is a gift your daughter will love. It delivers a classic surf ride feel, with easy turning and maneuverability. Chrome bearings mean longer rides before replacement, and bigger trucks let her share it with friends (or a brother) who might be bigger than she is. Gel wheels deliver great traction, and because it's lightweight, it's easy to carry.
This board comes with some nice accessories that make the package a great deal, including a carry bag, skateboard backpack and skate tool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personal Safety Alarm Keyrings
Our Review
No matter where she goes, your daughter's safety is always a first priority. These easy to use personal safety alarms can be the key to shocking an attacker, or alert passersby to an emergency situation. One push of a button sounds an ear piercing 130-140 decibel alarm that will send a criminal running. The alarm can continue as long as 50 minutes if necessary.
This four pack gives your girl enough devices to put one in her purse, backpack, locker and pocket, so she can always keep danger at bay.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
RoyalBaby BMX Freestyle Kid’s Bike
Our Review
If you want your daughter to get out and get moving, a new bicycle is a perfect way to do it. This fat tire freestyle bike from Royalbaby is loaded with safety features to make her early rides fun. A fully enclosed chain guard means her pants won't get snagged, while safety grips and heavy-duty training wheels give her confidence to ride.
Both coaster and hand breaks will let her smoothly stop, and the fat tires mean she can ride through mud, grass or rocks with ease. Equipped with a water bottle behind the seat, she'll be ready to ride for hours. With frame sizes up to 20 inches, these bikes are a terrific ride for girls from 3-8 years old.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rotibox Bluetooth Beanie Hat
Our Review
You know how your teenaged daughter doesn't want to leave the house because she wants to be connected to her devices? This Bluetooth beanie can get her outside, because it keeps her head warm and allows her to listen to her music without having to wear additional headphones. For a hat, it delivers pretty decent sound quality and can pair with her phone, tablet or other devices within 33 feet.
The built-in stereo speaker and microphone on the left earpiece allows her to skip back and forth through a playlist, or answer and hang up calls without having to use her phone. The built-in Li-Ion battery delivers up to six hours of play and talk time, and recharges in about 2.5 hours. It comes in 45 different colors, and is completely washable after removing the headphones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rechargeable Hand Warmer
Our Review
Whether your daughter is waiting for the school bus, playing in the marching band, or simply playing outside, you want to make sure she stays warm. This rechargeable hand warmer is simple to slip into her pocket and keep her cozy in almost any circumstance. The USB cord can connect with her devices or a wall plug, and when charged it can even act as a power bank for her phone or devices.
Warm on both sides, it heats up in as little as three seconds and has three different heat settings depending on her comfort level. With a button that allows her to check the remaining capacity of her hand warmer, she can turn it off periodically to extend usage. It comes in four colors including black, so you might want to get one for your son as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lucky Bums Youth Snowshoes
Our Review
Snowshoeing is a blast, and any girl with the right equipment can learn to get around in the deepest snow with these awesome Lucky Bums snowshoes. They're built to last with lightweight aluminum frames and adjustable kid friendly bindings. The metal toe crampon provides consistent solid traction on the snow, and the decking is durable enough for the wear and tear kids deliver.
These are very well priced and they come with a convenient carry bag that has a shoulder strap. Since they offer these in adult sizes too, you might want to grab some for yourself and get out there and play with your daughter. As your family graduates to more difficult and challenging snowshoe hikes, you'd be wise to get the set of snowshoes that comes complete with trekking poles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hello Kitty Girls’ Three Piece Zip Up Hoodie & Legging Set
Our Review
Comfortable clothes are where it's at, and smart girls know what feels good. That's why they're always in leggings and hoodies, but this Hello Kitty set keeps her looking trendy without sacrificing the cozy factor. This set includes a cute grey hoodie with a Hello Kitty zipper pull, printed Hello Kitty Leggings and a comfy cotton tee, with snowflakes and Hello Kitty written across the chest. This fun set comes in ten colors and in sizes from 2T to girls 12.
Another cozy combo from Hello Kitty includes fleece pants and a thick and cushy hoodie. It comes in more than 30 color combos and the same range of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mega Bloks 80-Piece Big Building Bag
Our Review
This big set of snap together building blocks is a fun way to encourage your little girl to design and create whatever she imagines. Bright colors and choke free sizes make for safe play, and create the perfect learning opportunity for your daughter to explore. This big bag of 80 pieces gives her plenty to build with and clean up is easy, because everything safely fits back into the convenient storage bag.
As your little girl grows, she can graduate to more complex building projects with Duplo. We think she'll especially love this LEGO Duplo Muf First Animal set or the LEGO Duplo My First Number Train.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
LeapFrog Spin & Sing Alphabet Zoo
Our Review
Little girls love to sing, whether they're making up songs or repeating Twinkle Little Star. This great toy from LeapFrog introduces the alphabet in three different ways. With letter, animal and music learning modes, she's rewarded with music and lights as she plays. As she spins, pushes and slides this learning toy, it also helps with her fine motor skill development.
Bright lights and playful songs create a happy learning environment in which your daughter can thrive. The LeapFrog Learn and Groove Musical Table is another favorite for babies as young as six months. It will introduce your baby girl to classic songs like Itsy Bitsy Spider and Old MacDonald, along with a host of instrument sounds to keep her mind busy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Melissa & Doug Shape Sorting Cube
Our Review
Think of it as your daughter's first game of Tetris. The classic shape sorter has been around for a long time, because it's your baby's first way to learn about spatial relationships. Shape recognition and problem solving skills are built with this toy, and we love the sturdy wooden construction of this one from Melissa & Doug.
The Wooden Bead Maze Shape Sorter is another cool take on this type of learning toy. It adds several other learning experiences in addition to shape sorting that promote reaching and grasping skills, as well as coordination.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kamik Snobuster Kids’ Insulated Boots
Our Review
Whether you encourage your daughter to make snow angels or build snow forts (or both!) you definitely want her to play hard outside. Fresh air makes for healthy kids, and these Kamik snow boots will keep her tootsies toasty until she's ready to come in for a hot cocoa break. Temperature rated for up to -25 degrees Fahrenheit, these have a moisture wicking lining, bungee top snow collar, and a super grippy, heavily treaded sole that will keep her on her feet in case things get too slippery.
If your daughter is still a toddler, the Kamik Snobuster 2 is a mini-version of our featured boots, with all the same features to keep her tiny pigs warm and dry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Baby Girl’s Flowered Christening Dress
Our Review
Whether you're new parents looking for your daughter's christening gown, or you're a new grandma giving this special gift to your own daughter, this beautiful gift will be one that's handed down through generations. Made for baptisms, or other special occasions, this floral lace dress is lined with soft cotton so it'll be comfortable next to that baby girl's skin.
It features a wide satin ribbon sash at the waist, with a little bow in front, that ties in the back. This dress comes with a matching bonnet as well. The lace dedication dress is especially striking, and could easily become your daughter's family heirloom. The tulle overdress is highlighted with pearl beads and bows, as well as satin ribbons. It comes with a matching headband.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Unicorn Hooded Baby Towel
Our Review
We're pretty sure your daughter is a magical being, even more so perhaps that a unicorn. That's why this sweet hooded towel is the perfect gift for her. After bath time, snuggle her into this cute and cozy towel made of organic bamboo fiber. It is much thicker and softer than regular cotton towels, and bamboo fiber is naturally hypoallergenic, antibacterial and odor free. It's great for your baby's sensitive skin.
We also think you'll love to cuddle your girl in this adorable elephant hooded towel, and the red penquin hooded towel is a perfect Christmas pick.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker
Our Review
If your baby girl is cruising, she'll speed right into walking with the help of this Sit-to-Stand learning center from VTech. One of the most highly rated options we've seen, this cool baby toy expands their skills way beyond just learning to walk. With piano keys that play music, spinning rollers, shape sorters, light up buttons and a pretend phone, it will help her develop language, sensory and fine motor skills and become a favorite plaything, even after she is walking.
With thousands of positive reviews, it's a winner, but if you'd like to learn more about VTech's walker and all their other learning toys, check them out at the VTech website.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Klutz Make Clay Charms Craft Kit
Our Review
This crazy popular craft kit comes with everything your daughter will need to make tons of cute little clay charms for herself and her friends. She can make more than 35 different charms, including animals, fruits, food and more. It comes complete with nine colors of clay, a charm bracelet, clay shaping tool, glaze with brush applicator, jump rings, charm loops, and a drying and display stand.
With a 60 page instruction booklet, making jewelry has never been easier or more fun. This kit is great for girls aged 8+. The STMT Hand Stamped Jewelry Making Kit is another fun idea for older girls to learn the art of metal stamping and how to use various jewelry tools and findings.
These are the Best Christmas Gifts for Daughters
|Rank
|Image
|Name of Product
|Price
|Action
|1
|$149.00
|Shop now at Amazon
|2
|$61.00
|Shop now at Amazon
|3
|$7.90
|Shop now at Amazon
|4
|$17.95
|Shop now at Amazon
|5
|$65.13
|Shop now at Amazon
|6
|$12.86
|Shop now at Amazon
|7
|$25.00
|Shop now at Amazon
|8
|$69.99
|Shop now at Amazon
|9
|$17.93
|Shop now at Amazon
|10
|$15.99
|Shop now at Amazon