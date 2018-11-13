51 Best Gifts for Daughters: The Ultimate List

Our Review

Can we just say this insanely fun gift is going to have your daughter shrieking with delight? This cool self-balancing electric scooter can hit max speeds of up to 10 miles an hour, and has a range of six to eight miles, depending on her height and weight. As if that's not cool enough, it features LED light up flash wheels, plus two LED headlights so she's always visible on the sidewalk or street. With an automatically connecting Bluetooth speaker, she can groove to her favorite tunes on the way to friends' houses or anywhere else.

While this hoverboard is a #1 Amazon best-seller, the XPRIT Hoverboard with Bluetooth Speaker is Amazon's Choice and receives much higher ratings for the same price. But you can spend up to $800 on a hoverboard with even more power and features.