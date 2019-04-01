25 Best Swim Leggings for Any Summer Activity

Whether you’re shopping for summer or your next tropical vacation, it’s time to stock up on all the beach necessities to keep you looking your most stylish. Swim leggings are a definite must have for any woman who wants to spend long days in the sun and surf without getting burned.

These swim tights are great for snorkelers, surfers and water skiers as well, protecting you from rash, jellyfish stings, and any other irritants in the water. Most feature UPF 50+, which means more than 98 percent of the sun’s harmful rays are blocked.

These leggings are most often quick dry, and because they feature a high concentration of either spandex or elastane, they offer light to moderate compression that not only supports your muscles during higher endurance water sports, but also makes your legs and booty look a lot more sculpted. Major bonus for anyone who’s a little shy about their inner thighs, or bottom, in a more minimal swimsuit.

Now is the time to shop, as swimwear quantities will dwindle the closer we get to summer, and don’t forget to grab some great hiking sandals as well, that can get you from cliff side to surf side on even the diciest trails.