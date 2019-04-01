25 Best Swim Leggings for Any Summer Activity

Whether you’re shopping for summer or your next tropical vacation, it’s time to stock up on all the beach necessities to keep you looking your most stylish. Swim leggings are a definite must have for any woman who wants to spend long days in the sun and surf without getting burned.
These swim tights are great for snorkelers, surfers and water skiers as well, protecting you from rash, jellyfish stings, and any other irritants in the water. Most feature UPF 50+, which means more than 98 percent of the sun’s harmful rays are blocked.
These leggings are most often quick dry, and because they feature a high concentration of either spandex or elastane, they offer light to moderate compression that not only supports your muscles during higher endurance water sports, but also makes your legs and booty look a lot more sculpted. Major bonus for anyone who’s a little shy about their inner thighs, or bottom, in a more minimal swimsuit.
Now is the time to shop, as swimwear quantities will dwindle the closer we get to summer, and don’t forget to grab some great hiking sandals as well, that can get you from cliff side to surf side on even the diciest trails.
Sassy and sexy, these swim tights offer more compression to hug your muscles and leave your legs and behind looking sculpted like a pro athlete. With 22 percent elastane and 78 percent nylon, they feature cool and curvy panels of flirty floral fabric with polka dots and stripes. They feature Roxy’s Dry Flight Technology which means they dry fast and keep you comfy.
With UPF 50 sun protection, they’re great for the surf and the pool as they’re chlorine resistant to help avoid elastane breakdown. Sadly, these cuties only come in women’s Large and X-Large sizes. Roxy has lots of rash guards to pair with these leggings, as well as tops and bikinis to choose from too.
While you’re outfitting yourself for summer or your tropical vacation, why not snag some adorable Roxy sandals to complete your swim collection?
These snug fitting polyester and elastane surf leggings deliver lightweight lower body coverage but still give you UPF 50+ for tons of fun as well as sun safety. Because they weigh in at just seven ounces, you’ll feel as comfy as if you were wearing your favorite bikini. These leggings offer just enough compression without pressure to keep your legs looking and feeling great. They have only one downside – they are only available in size large on Amazon, but on the upside, they do come in three fun prints.
Get all your favorite surf stuff to the beach with the awesome Dakine Surfside Shoulder Bag. With lassic rope handles and a sturdy brightly printed canvas bag, this beach workhorse has a lifetime guarantee.
Anyone who’s in touch with the surfing scene knows Body Glove as one of the frontrunners when it comes to surf wear for both sexes. These swim and surf leggings feature a bold tropical print, with sporty mesh panels. Flat lock seams keep them comfy and movable and with an 82 percent nylon and 18 percent spandex fabric blend, they offer light compression that is comfy and flattering as well. Get these swim capris in women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
The Seven Seas Hybrid Surf Capri features a tropical print with black and white striped contrast panels, and these swim tights also have slash pockets. The Roam Hybrid Surf Capri features a bold and colorful print with a contrasting wide black waistband and dual color contrast stripes down the side.
Browse for more of the awesome swim and surf wear from Body Glove right here.
There’s nothin’ fishy going on with these swim tights but the playful prints and crazy colors. These tights are made of nylon and 10 percent spandex for an easy fit that is comfy on and off the beach. One thing we love is the wide range of women’s sizes for every shape, from X-Small to 5x-Large. They’re lightweight, quick drying and machine washable, not to mention that they come in a whopping 45 different prints that feature fish, whales, dolphins, turtles and penguins. Wow!
Looking for swim tights with land lubbing animals? Get them printed with creatures from bunnies to puppies and birds too. Want bugs instead? Yep, they’ve got leggings with those too.
If you’re an avid water skiier, you know and trust the O’Neill brand to deliver high quality, long-lasting swim and ski wear. These leggings fit right into your summer water wardrobe. They’re made with a super quick dry fabric that keeps you comfy on skis and protects your skin as you climb back into the boat after you’re perfect evening run.
The flat seamed wide waistband delivers just a bit of tummy-tucking power, and the capri length legs feature contrast taping at the bottom along with the O’Neill logo. Get them in women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large. O’Neil also makes a fun pair of slightly shorter swim capris.
Their full length active leggings with the same fabric blend are super sassy and the Venture Capri Suf Leggings have a cool criss-cross waistband detail that’s really flattering.
Wondering why UPF protection is so important? Here’s a great breakdown from the editors at Allure.
If you’re looking for your first pair of swim tights, why not go with the brand perhaps best known for high-quality competitive swimwear – Speedo? These cute capri length swim tights feature a low cut waistline, closer to a bikini cut. With a wide heathered waistband, they have a comfortable flat bonded pocket at the hip to keep your keys and other valuables, as well as flat side seams for total comfort. The back features a booty flattering yoke and overall they offer a form hugging fit.
If you’d prefer a slightly higher cut waistband, Speedo has some capris that fit the bill. Both nicely slip on over a classic Speedo swimsuit.
When you’re looking for a multi-sport solution that can take you from the beach to the bike to the bar, these cute skirted swim pants are ideal. With a UPF 50+ rating, they’ll keep you sunburn safe while you’re splashing in the water, but because they’re made with quick dry material, you can easily jump on your cruiser for a pedal down the boardwalk, or take a spin to the neighborhood hot spot for an afternoon cocktail.
We like the fact that these leggings come with a reflective stripe down each side so if you’re walking or riding home at dusk, you’ll be more easily seen by oncoming cars. The comfy elastic waist sits at your natural waistline, so you won’t have to worry about showing any of your fanny when you bend over. Get them in women’s sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large.
Get the matching rash guard in sizes up to 4X-Large, or consider the modestly cut sleeveless swim shirt instead. Or get both to match your mood or your activities for the day.
You might think of these cuties as swim pedal pushers, as they feature that classic just below the knee length you enjoyed as a little girl. Clam diggers, if you will. These swim tights are 20 percent spandex and 80 percent nylon, giving them a bit more compression than many, which is great for your muscles as well as your look.
These swim tights block 98 percent of the sun’s UV rays, the quick dry, four way stretch fabric means they are easy to move in no matter which water sport you happen to choose. The cute little notch at the men gives them a bit of added personality, and the wide waistband gives you great shaping. Get them in 16 different solid and print options, and women’s sizes from Small to XXX-Large.
Another seriously cute pair of leggings from Private Island Hawaii features a longer capri length with a slightly belled leg bottom, and a fun fold over waistband. Get the tankini top, or a shorter crop top in prints to match.
Leave it to one of our favorite brands of yoga clothing to come up with some totally sassy swim leggings that feature classic prAna style and fit. These cuties take that popular bohemian look to the water with a splash. A wide waistband and curved side seams make for a flattering, and an interior elastic drawstring lets you cinch them up for a snug fit during high endurance water sports. The lined gusset adds both comfort and increased flexibility.
With UPF 50+++ you can feel confident in the best sun protection, and with crazy cool colors and prints, you’ll look chic as well as athletic. Get these in sizes from X-Small to X-Large depending on the color you choose. prAna makes a cool selection of tankini tops that can be worn with these swim tights in several different styles.
For even more sun protection, prAna also makes a nice line of rash guards too.
Depending on who you are and how you feel about lots of skin and body shape exposure, you can still find a solution for swim leggings that don’t reveal every inch of every curve. This modest A-line swim skirt hits just below the knee and features either the same color or contrast color attached capri length swim leggings.
This combo is made of quick-drying chlorine resistant fabric that’s 88 percent polyamide nylon, and 12 percent spandex. Better yet, it comes in a huge range of matching and contrast color options, and lots of sizes depending on which you choose, from women’s X-Small to 24.
Kosher Casual also makes a knee-length swim skirt with built-in bike short leggings in an even wider range of sizes. Both match perfectly with their modest swim tops which feature a cute fitted (but not too fitted) style and 3/4 length sleeves.
If you’re planning to wear this cute skirt pants combo for a multi-sport workout, you’ll want to check out our guide to the best plus size sports bras.
You’ll love the selection of bright patterns and prints that add to the allure of these UV protection swim tights. Whether you just want a slash of color on one thigh, a fully printed leg in conjunction with a plain one, or just print from the knees down, you can get a whole variety of options. With UPF 50+ protection, you’ll spend less time applying sunscreen and more time having fun. These offer a slim fit in sizes from Small to X-Large, but you’ll want to consult the sizing chart for an optimal fit.
LEEYA also offers a selection of long sleeve color block rash guards that match their swim tights, so be sure to check those out if you’re looking for full body sun protection, but love to play in the water.
These ankle length swim tights feature fun purple piping to give added style, along with the printed DIVE & SAIL logo on the thigh. Made from lightweight neoprene, they keep water out and warmth in, making the ideal for colder climates where the water temperature can quickly reduce your body temperature.
Along with the standard UV protection, they’ll keep you safe from other irritants in the water. Get these in a wide range of sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large. If you plan extended periods of time in the water, consider adding some neoprene swim gloves to your collection of swim togs, along with a rash guard top.
Seriously cute and suitable for diving, endurance swimming, snorkeling and surfing, these neoprene capris have all the right attributes for your summer of fun. These leggings feature a high waist, with a small pocket for your necessities. A breathable fabric crotch keeps them comfortable, and the lightweight neoprene is ideal, especially when the water is cold.
The fabric helps protect you from sun exposure but it also helps you avoid irritation from jellyfish and other aquatic life. The form fit reduces drag in the water, making your activities smooth and fluid. The blue floral side panels make these leggings sassy and fun, plus they come in a wide range of sizes from Small to 3X-Large.
Better yet? You can get a matching neoprene zip front high impact swim and surf top in that same range of sized to amp up your summer look and fitness routine.
Crazy cute is the first thing that comes to mind when you see these clever athletic leggings that are perfect for swim, surf, yoga, or just hanging out. With a wide sheer panel and criss-cross design, these leggings offer a great cut that shapes your tummy and butt.
With a lower spandex content, they won’t offer the same compression as those with more stretch, but they’ll still keep their shape and would look terrific with a swim tank top or under your coverup. Get them in three basic colors and sizes from X-Small to Large.
If you’re about to celebrate the invention of swim leggings, here’s a hilarious article to back up your solid decision making skills.
One of the hottest legging trends in the past few years has been to take the standard solid design and break it up with sheer mesh panels to give these athletic pants for women a lot sexier look without revealing too much. We love that trend because it also makes for more interesting patterns and cuts.
These leggings feature sheer panels from the hip to the ankle and have a cute mesh pocket for your smartphone. They have an ultra-wide waistband that has some nice tummy tucking power, and the nylon spandex blend offers gentle compression to keep your bottom half looking tops. These leggings have less spandex than many, but they still offer quick recovery so they’ll never look stretched out.
While these only come in a limited range of sizes from X-Small to Medium, they do offer a variety of different sheer panel designs that make them particularly fun. For more compression and a much wider range of sizes, lose the sheer panels and instead go with these leggings that have a whopping 24 percent spandex, as well as a higher waist that eliminates muffin top. They come in sizes from X-Small to X-Large and in nearly 20 colors. Want capri length? No problem. Find those here.
If you’re looking for outdoor leggings that offer a more body hugging style that can take you from running to swimming, surfing and more, these leggings from Septangle are an ideal choice. We think you’ll particularly love the waist details in front – but the standout with these is the booty shaping backside that features unique panel placement for added support.
These leggings offer a UPF 50+ rating, plus they’re quick drying. It is recommended that you hang them to dry so as to avoid damage to the spandex from high heat drying. Get them in both full length and capri length, and in 11 different patterns and colors. In women’s sizes from 10 to 24W, it’s one of the few that come in plus sizes.
Looking for a plus size swimsuit to wear with your leggings? We’ve got all the top suits for summer right here.
If you’re a lover of wild patterns and fun designs, these surfing leggings are a terrific choice at an affordable price. The nylon spandex blend is similar to swimsuit fabric and they’ll protect you from both rash and sunburn, with a UPF 50+ rating. These leggings come in four fun prints, from hot pink zebra, to bright floral to crazy camo. Get them in women’s sizes from Small to X-Large, but be sure to measure your waist as these are sized by waistline measurements.
If you’re looking for more petite sized swim leggings, check out this selection of colors and prints. Same material and different patterns, all in somewhat smaller size choices.
When you’re looking to make a splash, these swim leggings are the way to go. With capri length legs, they’re a standout thanks to the ridiculously cute skirt that can be cinched at the side to be either super short, or just a bit longer. Not only will these leggings protect your skin from harmful UV rays with a UPF 50+ rating, but they’re also great to wear for surfing, waterskiing and any other watersport where bare skin can get banged up.
Made from 82 percent nylon 18 percent spandex, they give lightweight but comfortable compression to make your legs look great while you’re playing hard. Get them in three colors and women’s sizes from Small to XX-Large. Another fun option is this pair of capri sport leggings with a fun and flouncy printed skort style skirt. Not interested in that skirt? These Malaven capri length swim tights feature cute ruched sides with a drawstring to pull them shorter or longer. Get them in several different shades and sizes from Small to 3X Large.
We love finding a two-fer, so that’s what makes this cute pair of plus size swim capris even more desirable – they come with a matching tankini top to go with. Already affordably priced, getting a full suit feels like a complete deal, doesn’t it? With the standard nylon and spandex mix, these cuties will deliver not only UPF 50+ protection, they get a lot of attention when you’re at the beach.
Wear them as rash protection when you’re surfing, or just enjoy the way they shape and support your legs and bum. Get this sweet suit in women’s sizes from 8-10 to 26-28. You can also get this plus size pair in a wild blue geometric print in the same size range, but if you’re willing to negotiate on the length of your tights, get this knee-length tights and top set in sizes up to 5X-Large or 30-32.
We love the length of these swim leggings that are closer to a crop than a true capri. That just feels cooler in the heat of the summer when you want to enjoy the weather without cooking. These leggings his just below the knee for a great look with your favorite tankini top or a favorite sleeveless tee.
They’re made from 82 percent nylon and 18 percent spandex. As with most, this fabric blend breathes well and dries quickly. It also effectively blocks out harmful UV rays with a UPF 50+ rating. Get these in two colors and in women’s sizes from Small the 3X-Large. Props for the wide size range.
We love the contrasting wide waistband on these slightly shorter swim tights that hit just above the knee. They come in a variety of styles including low and mid rise styles, as well as in sizes from Small to 3X-Large. Want to go even shorter? Check out these board length swim tights.
Whether you wear them to the gym or to swim, these cute leggings will flatter whatever sport you’re active in. These light waisted leggings feature a wide waistband that’s both comfy and tummy shaping as well as extra supportive for taut muscles. The breathable, moisture-wicking fabric is made of 82 percent nylon and 18 percent spandex, so they’ll deliver compression and support during your most physical activities.
While we like the fun white on black design of these, you can get seventeen different color combinations and designs, so it’s easy to find a pair that suits your style preferences. Get them in women’s sizes from Small to Extra-Large.
For even more compression and tummy control, ALove has a wide selection of swim tights made with 77 percent nylon and 23 percent spandex. The wide waistband features two hidden pockets inside as well as a drawstring. With 22 different colors and patterns to choose from you’ll find them in sizes from Small to Extra-Large as well.
Every mermaid deserves a pair of fancy leggings with her favorite color of fish scales, right? These clever surf and swim tights from Cokar will make any woman want to spend more time in the water. These swim tights are recommended for average and smaller size women because they only come in sizes from X-Small to Large, and alternative sizes for the Asian market.
Made from 82 percent nylon and 18 percent spandex, they are breathable, moisture wicking and provide UPF 50+. They come in several other clever patterns and solid colors as well. From a price point perspective, they’re pretty budget friendly too.
If you’re looking for full body sun protection, or you spend extended times in the water, the Cokar one piece full body swimsuit might also be a great option. It comes in sizes up to US Extra-Large and covers you from shoulders to knees. For shoulder to ankle protection, you might opt for this one piece body suit that comes in US sizes up to 2X-Large.
When it comes to fun and funky personality, these swim leggings have it in spades. With more than a dozen options to express yourself, these cuties will keep you having fun in the sun and water. Made from 90 percent nylon and ten percent elastane, they offer all the stretch you’ll want, but the slim fit you’re after. They feature precision double stitching on most seams, which means they’ll hold up even under your toughest outdoor activities.
Moisture-wicking, they’ll help keep you warm in the water and with a UPF 50+ rating, you can skip the sunscreen – at least on your bottom half. (Don’t forget to slather your feet though!) These breathable leggings dry quickly and their colors don’t fade after a summer in the sun. Get them in women’s sizes from Small to X-Large.
These similarly designed swim tights feature a solid color block up the sides, but they do come in a slightly wider range of sizes that includes 2X-Large. And just in case stock runs low on any of the tights mentioned, Little Beauty also has some similar leggings in lots of color options.
And since we were just talking about sunblock, check out our guide to the best natural and organic brands right here.
Butt hugging and thigh slimming, these swim tights from ninovino are a great find for women who are shopping for either standard or plus sizes because they are available from size 6 to 26. With a blend of 82 percent nylon and 18 percent spandex, you can picture the fabric much like a high-quality swimsuit. The high-performance fabric features four-way stretch to give you the ultimate in comfort, even during endurance activities.
These capri length tights are a little longer than some, hitting just above the ankles. They feature a built-in mesh panty with a hidden drawstring, and a comfy wide elastic waistband. Flat seams reduce irritation if you’re spending a hot and sweaty day in your kayak or on a paddleboard. But with UPF 50+, at least you won’t have to worry about getting sunburned.
These swim leggings would look great slipped on over this cute navy swimsuit that also features a hidden tummy control panel.
Whether you’re a distance swimmer, diver or kayaker, this pair of tights will keep you warm even during your cold weather training. Made with 90 percent breathable neoprene and ten percent nylon, you can count on them for UV protection as well as keeping your skin free from scrapes due to rocks and sand. These leggings have a convenient foot strap to keep them in place inside swim fins or booties.
You’ll love the styling with figure flattering seams, and a soft and stretchy high waist with a drawstring. And for your non-water activities, they also feature a handy side pocket to stow your keys or phone. Get them in women’s sizes from Small to 3X-Large. If you’re looking for a splash of color while you’re out in the water, this pair of neoprene swim tights gives you a bright pop of yellow so all eyes will be on you. We love that these come in that same wide range of women’s sizes.
If you’re looking for capri length, this pink and black combo is super cute and you can get a matching neoprene racerback crop top to go with. This set is ideal if you’re a triathlete or Ironman competitor.