15 Best Shoulder Bags for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

For years, the men’s shoulder bag has gotten a bad rap. They’ve been called “murses” or man purses for far too long. I’m about to set the record straight on the fastest rising accessory for the well-dressed man. Here are Heavy’s suggestions for the best shoulder bags for men.

Materials to Consider:

In the world of shoulder bags, messenger bags, whatever you want to call them, your material selection really depends on you and what you do. If you work in a formal office type setting, stick to leather or faux leather. Black is also going to be your friend. I would stay away from a true suede, not a friend of the elements, but you can protect it with sprays and creams. If you are looking for something a little more casual, then the sky is the limit for materials. Get something that speaks to you. Something that is going to hold what you need it to hold and reflects your specific style. You will thank me later.

Pro Tips:

Don't match your outfit to your bag, match your bag to your outfits. You know what you've got hanging in your closet as far as wardrobe selections go, so find yourself a bag that will look good with everything. Get something with a lot of storage so that it is functional, but other than that, do you! Black or dark brown will go with nearly everything. Dark blue can also work. Lighter browns look smooth too but can get dirty quicker, or at least appear that way. If you choose a lighter color, go ahead and get yourself a protective spray to add a few more years to that bag. Have fun with it. This bag is going to be an extension of your personality and style.