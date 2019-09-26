21 Best Thermal Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

If you love the look and feel of the thermal shirt but want a little more shirt for your money than this is definitely a perfect fit for you. This high collar design has more of a sweater feel to it because of the way the shirt is built. IT is 100% polyester which has a little more heft to it than the traditional thermal. The buttoned high collar design is more of a formal look and will go great with slacks or jeans. I would stay away from khakis in this shirt solely because of the coloring. If you have a darker khaki you can wear with it then go for it.