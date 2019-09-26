21 Best Thermal Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

21 Best Thermal Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

  • Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated

Wearing a thermal shirt that fits perfectly and represents your style is a great feeling. Feeling good and looking good should go hand in hand in the fashion world. Finding the right thermal shirt can be tricky for guys though. Here are the best thermal shirts in the game right now.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
21 Listed Items

Pro Tips:

Thermal shirts, Henley shirts or "waffle" shirts(named that because of their waffle- style knit) are a great, form-fitting, shirt for all the guys out there that need something other than button-downs and tees to wear. It's not enough to just throw a hoodie on, you need something to wear for when the hoodie comes off. You probably have a drawer full of tee shirts that you hardly wear or wear too frequently. The thermal shirt is a great looking and comfortable alternative to the tee or button-down shirt. The fit of the thermal is just as important as the style. Make sure you get a thermal that fits you right. Whether you have a gym bod or dad bod, the thermal should be form-fitting, but not in a way that restricts movement or makes you uncomfortable. The Thermal walks a fine line and does it perfectly. I recommend getting a couple in different colors so you are ready for any situation and any environment.

Materials to Consider:

Typically you will see most thermal or waffle shirts made of cotton, polyester and elastane or spandex. Regardless of the material or fabric used, these shirts are cozy and warm in the face of chilly temperatures. The fit is the most important factor when selecting your shirt. You want a shirt that will give you a little breathing room if you get one that isn't pre-shrunk. If you find one that fits you perfectly, it will quickly go to the top of your favorite shirt list.

See Also:

101 Christmas Gifts for Men: Best in Fashion (2019)

15 Best Zip-up Hoodies for Men: Your Buyer's Guide (2019)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

Read More