5 Best Bluetooth Analog Watches: A Buyer’s Guide
analog watches

123rf.com Copyright : Tatiana Chekryzhova

This is a fashion category that tends to fly slightly under the radar. Smartwatches are well-known thanks, mostly, to Apple. But when you’re talking about a Bluetooth analog watch, it’s a genre that doesn’t seem to get much press. Buy yourself one of the best Bluetooth analog watches hand-selected by your friends at Heavy based on hours and hours of extensive research and customer reviews.
Price: $280.00
Price: $390.00
Price: $439.00
Price: $150.00
Price: $443.99
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Casio G-Steel Connected Bluetooth Watch

    Price: $280.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • BLE – Bluetooth Low Energy
    • G-Shock
    • iOS and Android compatible
    • Great looking, especially carbon bezel
    Cons:
    • Huge case size – may or may not be an issue for you
    • Color choices
    • Price point

     

     

    This great looking piece from Casio has just recently been introduced as part of the legendary company’s G-Steel line which makes a great gift for a great guy or yourself. Unlike other members of the G-Steel family, this one features a carbon bezel that provides even greater G-Shock resistance.

    The GSTB100XA-1A is solar-powered, so you never have to worry about powering the watch. Further, it uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology, making it even more efficient as you utilize the connected features of the piece. (In fact, the watch has such a great power reserve, it’ll run for two years in the dark with the power save enabled; it will run for five months with normal use without exposure to any light.)

    • 200m water resistance
    • Dual time
    • Stopwatch
    • Full auto-calendar
    • Daily alarm
    • LED Super Illuminator light

    It connects to both iOS and Android protocols via the G-Shock connected app (which has a ton of features). Case size is 53.8mm, so it’s a big one and that, frankly, is the only “negative” we could come up with for our pros and cons. Not everyone wants the jumbo watch, but if you’re gonna get one, this Casio is a perfect candidate.

    Buy the Casio G-Steel here.

  2. 2. Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

    Price: $390.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Built-in speaker and microphone
    • Works with Samsung Pay
    • Built-in GPS
    Cons:
    • Not all features available with iOS paired devices
    • Price point
    • Upgrade issues

     

     

    The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch is very popular among shoppers. There are plenty of features with this watch.

    • The bezel rotates to access apps/notifications
    • Text, call and get notifications directly through Bluetooth connected watch
    • Make payments with Samsung Pay
    • Built-in GPS
    • Stopwatch

    As for battery life, Samsung says it will go “up to 2-3 days” on a charge. And while Samsung says the watch has passed “military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing,” do note that it is water-resistant in up to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes and that it can withstand “the occasional drop,” according to Samsung.

    This Bluetooth analog watch is on sale right now, with a 23 percent markdown. The case size is 46mm and it runs on battery power.

    Buy the Gear S3 here.

  3. 3. Garmin Fenix 5

    Price: $439.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • WiFi and Bluetooth
    • Connects to Garmin Connect fitness community
    • Heart rate sensor
    • GPS & GLONASS satellite reception
    Cons:
    • One reviewer mentions heart rate accuracy (requires band to be tight)
    • One reviewer mentions quick battery drain
    • Plain

     

     

    Garmin calls this its “multisport GPS watch for fitness, adventure, and style.” It’s got a high-res, full-color display with LED backlighting. It’s not only Bluetooth enabled, but it also connects via WiFi.

    It really is a watch for the serious fitness buff, with “advanced running dynamics” like performance condition, lactate threshold, cadence and stride length. The watch is not truly an analog, but it does have the setting that displays time in an analog fashion (big hand, little hand, etc.).

    It’s a somewhat large 47mm case and it does have a battery. 

    Buy the Garmin Fenix 5 here.

  4. 4. Michael Kors Slim Runway Hybrid Smart Watch

    Price: $150.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Fashion watch
    • iOS and Android
    • Activity tracker
    Cons:
    • Most smart functionality is accessed via app
    • Short battery life
    • Innaccurate step count

     

     

    The calling card of this Bluetooth analog watch is the fact that it doesn’t look like a Bluetooth analog watch. Call it a smartwatch disguised as a fashion watch. 

    The three pushers on the watch allow you to access information like remote control operation of your smart phone’s music, camera, etc., as well as accessing multiple time zones, activity tracking and notifications from your smartphone.

    The case size is 42mm and, according to Micheal Kors, the battery lasts just four months. The watch is available in 5 colors and styles and that’s where you can access more comments from reviewers.

    Buy the Michael Kors Slim Runway Hybrid Smart Watch here.

  5. 5. Movado Swiss Quartz Stainless Steel Smart Watch

    Price: $443.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Great looking
    • Swiss quartz movement
    • Android & iOS compatible
    Cons:
    • Low water resistance (165 ft)
    • Sizing
    • Analog issues

     

     

    Getting a smartwatch for under $300 is usually a good deal. Getting one that features Swiss quartz movement is an even better deal.

    This great looking piece from Movado features engineering by HP. It’s Android and iOS compatible. Once the watch alerts you, just check your smart phone’s dedicated app to find things like:

    • Phone call
    • Appointment
    • Email
    • Text
    • Social media alerts

    The watch features a 44mm stainless steel case with a black ion-plated bezel. The round black dial features slate grey indices while the inner bezel and hands are in a great looking teal.

    It’s got a low water resistance — 165 feet — but, as with most watches, you really don’t want to take it in the water. Battery-powered and it does come with a charger. The band is a stainless steel link bracelet with a push-button deployment clasp.

     

    Buy the Movado Swiss Quartz Stainless Steel Smart Watch here.

However, we know there's a great deal of interest because not everyone wants to wear something that looks like a small computer on their wrist. What if you could have (most) of the functionality of a smartwatch along with the (hopefully great) looks of a traditional analog watch? That's a win-win.

Bluetooth Watch for iPhone or Android

Because it's in the manufacturer's best interest to appeal to a wide audience, all the watches on the list are compatible with iOS and Android. Essentially, when you get your watch you'll download the app to your smart device and that's where you'll access the most useful functionality of your new toy.

