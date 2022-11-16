5 Best Bluetooth Analog Watches: A Buyer’s Guide

This great looking piece from Casio has just recently been introduced as part of the legendary company’s G-Steel line which makes a great gift for a great guy or yourself. Unlike other members of the G-Steel family, this one features a carbon bezel that provides even greater G-Shock resistance.

The GSTB100XA-1A is solar-powered, so you never have to worry about powering the watch. Further, it uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology, making it even more efficient as you utilize the connected features of the piece. (In fact, the watch has such a great power reserve, it’ll run for two years in the dark with the power save enabled; it will run for five months with normal use without exposure to any light.)

200m water resistance

Dual time

Stopwatch

Full auto-calendar

Daily alarm

LED Super Illuminator light

It connects to both iOS and Android protocols via the G-Shock connected app (which has a ton of features). Case size is 53.8mm, so it’s a big one and that, frankly, is the only “negative” we could come up with for our pros and cons. Not everyone wants the jumbo watch, but if you’re gonna get one, this Casio is a perfect candidate.