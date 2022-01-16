17 Best Gold Watches for Women: Your Ultimate List

Nothing says elegance quite like a gold watch. Whether delicate or bold, understated or over the top, women’s watches are making a real resurgence as the go-to glam fashion accessory. So pocket your smartphone because, with a flip of your wrist, you’ll always know the time and be proud to show it off.
These gold watches for women are a great gift idea for every wife, daughter, mother, or girlfriend for any special occasion. Here are the best gold watches for women in 2023:
In the realm of real gold watches for women, count on Cartier to deliver elegance and style in a classic timepiece any woman would be happy to wear. This beautiful watch features a solid 18k rose gold case, a silvered opaline dial with Roman numerals, sword-shaped blue steel hands, and a crown set with a cabochon-shaped spinel.
Battery-operated quartz movement ensures accurate time-keeping, while a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protects the movement. With a Croco-imprinted leather band, this retro-style gold watch for women inspires the thoughts of a classy lady like Lauren Bacall. Water-resistant to 100 feet, this isn’t a swimmer, but casual water play should be safe. If you think your lady would prefer a rectangular face, this Cartier watch features similar styling in a different shape.
Cartier watches have an impressive history that dates back more than a century, making them among the most desirable timepieces available.
Swiss manufacturer, Omega, is known worldwide for high-quality watches. They strike a perfect balance between form and function in the women’s Constellation watch. The 18k yellow gold bezel and bars contrast well with the stainless steel case and bracelet.
A white mother-of-pearl dial is enhanced by gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers, and the luminescent hands make timekeeping easy after dark. A perfect work and play watch, the Omega Constellation features a fold-over clasp, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, and is water-resistant up to 330 feet.
Fossil has created an impressive-looking, yet affordable timepiece in the Riley. The combination of gold-tone and silver-tone bezel and band make it look and feel like a more expensive piece.
This watch features three sub-dials, one each for the year, day, and date. Luminous hands make for simple time checks in those dark locales. The crystal-studded bezel and crystal-embellished hour markers keep you looking luxurious at a budget price. You might also like the mixed metal Riley with a striking blue watch face too.
Perfect for everyday wear, this Kate Spade New York yellow gold-tone women’s watch can go from coffee to cocktails with ease. The deep blue watch face gives it a look that feels fancy, but the simple design also pairs perfectly with jeans and a sweater. The leather band gives it a nice organic look. It features Japanese quartz movement and a scratch-resistant mineral crystal.
With a lustrous dial, and a sparkling yellow gold-tone bezel and indices, this watch is a total crowd-pleaser, at a great price. If you’re not into this design, Kate Spade’s Park Metro Watch is a fantastic alternative.
When you’re ready to bring on the bling, this 18k rose gold plated stainless steel watch does it in high style. Delivering a mixed-metal look that combines yellow gold, and shiny white stainless, it features 12 genuine diamonds on each of the hour markers, and a sparkling bezel set with brilliant Swarovski crystals.
The high-quality Swiss quartz movement means you’ll get accurate timekeeping, in addition to the timeless style. The link-style band is embellished with even more crystals and features a double push release clasp. With a scratch-resistant mineral crystal, this watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters, or 164 feet.
You can also get this mixed metal beauty in rose gold and stainless combo, as well as in solid yellow, rose, or white gold plating.
Women’s fashion icon, Nine West, is well-known for top-quality shoes, bags, boots, and more. They’ve nailed their brand image in this sleek and simple champagne gold-tone watch. If you don’t need bling, lots of extra dials, and all those other bells and whistles that come with today’s watches, this piece will suit you perfectly.
Its shimmering sunray dial features oversized numbers and markers, and a watch face that’s big and easy to read. The watch offers Japanese quartz movement and a five-link bracelet featuring a fold-over clasp, with double push-button safety.
This lovely Michael Kors rose gold-toned watch offers a round face featuring three sub-dials, a date window, a crystal-studded bezel, and a fluted crown with a mineral dial window. The quartz analog movement makes for accurate timekeeping while the rose gold-plated stainless steel band with fold-over clasp and double push-button safety closure means this ladies’ watch will stay on while you’re playing outdoors.
If you want to keep time while you’re enjoying a day at the lake or beach, this watch has the wow factor, and it’s worry-free. With water resistance to 330 feet, it’s suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not scuba diving.
This Luxuman white gold-tone Swiss-made watch sports a whopping 1.5 carats of natural diamonds around the bezel, for an extremely elegant but understated look. The large watch face boasts diamond stud hour markers as well as a date window.
This pretty women’s watch comes equipped with a stainless link band for that “all business” look, but it also includes two additional leather bands that give the watch a more casual, down-to-earth look and feel.
When it comes to the most desired name in watches, Rolex is quite possibly at the top of your list. This gorgeous Rolex Lady Datejust features an 18k yellow gold case with an 18k yellow gold oyster bracelet. The fixed 18kt yellow gold fluted bezel, and white dial, has yellow gold hands and index hour markers, with minute markers around the outer rim.
To make time-keeping simple after dark, this beauty offers luminescent hands and markers. It also features a date display at the 3 o’clock position and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Gorgeous for a formal or dressy occasion, but sporty enough to wear outdoors, this watch would delight any woman on any day.
Gevril has been making watches since the mid-18th century. Their history of delivering quality timepieces can be seen in this beautiful women’s watch. The Gevril Avenue of Americas watch collection is synonymous with elegance and this watch delivers that and more.
It features a beautiful rectangular case and a bezel festooned with 46 single cut white diamonds and a beautiful handmade mother-of-pearl guilloché dial decorated with applied rose gold Arabic numbers, and an easy to read day, date, and month setting. A basic watch band offsets the elegant watch design, with a white leather strap. The watch is also water-resistant up to 165 feet.
In its role as a historical partner of “la corsa più bella del mondo”, Chopard created this limited edition Mille Miglia Classic XL 90th Anniversary watch. Attired in a rose gold case, this sporty and elegant collector’s watch pays tribute to the spirit of the vintage race that has endured for 90 years.
This gorgeous chronograph features exquisite detailing, with hours and minutes, small seconds, chronograph seconds hand, 30-minute counter, and 12-hour counter all on the dial. One of the most unique features of this women’s gold watch is the see-through sapphire crystal back, which makes it easy to see the watch’s movement. You’ll be mesmerized.
The vintage brown calfskin band is offset by an 18k rose gold and stainless steel buckle. This watch is water-resistant to 50 meters, or 164 feet.
Bulgari is synonymous with high style, and this gorgeous two-piece bracelet and watch set is a trend-setter that every woman would love to wear. Crafted with the meticulous precision of Swiss watchmakers, and the innovation of Italian creativity, this watch features a rose gold case, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal bezel, and a subtle yet elegant spiral leather brown band.
This elegant and bold Tommy Hilfiger watch features the beloved Hilfiger logo and number-engraved bezel, as well as the iconic Hilfiger flag emblem under 12 o’clock. The bold, metal-link bracelet makes it great for game day, or any other day you want to make a power-woman statement without the worry of losing your gorgeous stainless steel gold watch.
It touts a beautifully subtle 40 mm gold plated case, a light champagne dial, and a high-quality mesh bracelet. It requires little maintenance and is designed to stand the test of time.
The shimmery mesh bracelet is a real standout on this Guess women’s watch. Add the luxurious rose gold-tone bezel, gorgeous sunray dial, and a genuine accent diamond, and you’ve got a high-end feel in a value-priced timepiece.
This watch is surprisingly lightweight, with a scratch-resistant mineral crystal. Self-adjustable links make for an easy fit on a classic watch, with the perfect workday look. It’s water-resistant up to 30 meters – fine for light splashes but definitely not immersion.
This quilted and classy cutie has just the right amount of sparkle. Armani Exchange nailed it with this white gold-toned women’s watch, that strikes a distinctively different pose from your average watch. Its big, bold watch face features a crystal-encrusted face that will catch the eye of many an admirer.
The bezel features a double row of crystals as well, along with that oh-so-trendy Armani Exchange logo. The stylish five-link bracelet adds a perfect touch of chic style. Water-resistant up to 164 feet, it’s a terrific watch that looks way more elegant and expensive than it is.
The Timex Weekender gold-tone watch makes it so easy to play hard. This piece features a cream-colored dial with Indiglo night-light, easy-to-read numerals, and a 24-hour track, making the conversion to military time simple.
Its durable, reversible nylon band lets you choose your mood and style. If you’re looking for an affordable, reliable girl gift, this watch could be your go-to purchase. With a quartz movement and analog display, this go-getter can handle some splashing, since it’s water-resistant up to 99 feet.
Skip the plain old black plastic-looking smartwatch, and fall head over heels in love with this classy little number from Skagen. It boasts an interactive touchscreen and a range of smart features powered by Wear OS by Google including Google Assistant, smartphone notifications, activity tracking, world time, weather, and more.
The cool peek-a-boo “See-Through” dial gives this Burgi watch a clear take on time. The crystal-studded bezel with gold-tone and genuine diamond markers and rose gold-tone hour and minute hands give it a luxe presentation, made all the more delicious by the creamy satin and leather strap.
For a watch that is clearly value-priced, buyers will be impressed with the Swiss quartz movement and the overall quality of this timepiece.
