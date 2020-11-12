13 Best Men’s Duffle Coats: Buy, Compare & Save

Men’s fashion has taken a lot of looks from the military. From camo prints to the design of the duffle coat, we have a lot of thanks to give to our service members and their clothing. The Duffle is the perfect look for cold winters. Check out these best duffle coats for men that get some of their looks from military clothing.
1. Calvin Klein Men’s Wool Duffle CoatPrice: $157.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Comfy
- Warm
- Heavy
- Limited colors
- Non-toggle closure
If you are going to invest in a brand new coat or jacket that you want to last for years then checking out popular brands like Calvin Klein is a good start. The Calvin Klein brand has been one of the most trusted brands in men’s clothing for decades. This flap closure duffle coat from Calvin Klein is just further proof of their excellence in the men’s fashion game. The coat is super warm and incredibly stylish. It is the perfect coat if you are the kind of guy that has to dress formally for work but also likes a laid back look. This coat is available in the featured as well as blue heather which is a deep, dark navy that will pair perfectly with your slacks, shirt, and tie.
2. Original Montgomery Men’s Duffel CoatPros:
Cons:
- Tartan lining
- Italian wool
- Buffalo horn toggles
- No side hand warmer pockets
- High maintenance
- Price point
From the original makers of the men’s duffel coat. This made in England beauty is the epitome of the men’s duffel coat, as it is just about as traditional as you can get. We’re showing it here in the navy, but it’s also available in charcoal and camel. This specimen is made of 70 percent Italian wool and features a tartan lining. Of course, it comes with the traditional leather straps and buffalo horn toggles. Like the traditional duffel coat, this one is somewhat long: about the mid-to-lower thigh.
If you’re interested in something shorter, take a look at this Original Montgomery, which features three toggle closures as opposed to four. Unlike several of the pieces in this list, the Original Montgomery — in this model — does not have a detachable hood. We don’t see that as a downside, but we do think it would be great if the coat had side handwarmer pockets, in addition to the flapless pockets. Super minor point, though, because we think this coat scores a 100.
3. Cole Haan Men’s Boiled Wool Duffel CoatPrice: $546.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Elegant
- Hand warmer pockets
- Quilted lining
- Rib knit collar
- One color only
- High maintenance
- Sizing
A very beautiful rendition. This Cole Haan piece is 65 percent wool and features a rib-knit collar and quilted lining, a couple of elements that will help a lot if you’re out in the elements. In addition to the snap closures for the hood, which is removable, there are also white drawstrings (another feature to help in rough weather) that contrast brightly with the navy color. This model does have side hand warmer pockets, as well as the front flap pockets.
Cole Haan does offer another type of duffel coat — or, at least, what they’re calling a duffel coat. As you can see in this Melton, a couple of key duffel features are missing: no hood and no toggle closures. It’s a nice looking coat, but it ain’t a duffel coat. This second entry on our list most definitely is, and it’s a beauty.
4. BGSD Men’s Connor Hooded Toggle CoatPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four toggles
- Down/feather fill
- Adjustable and detachable hood
- Not a classic duffel coat (but close)
- Sizing
- Limited colors
This version is not a true duffel coat, but it’s got enough duffle DNA to make it onto the list. And, we’ll say, it’s a good looking coat that stands out among the usual puffer jacket look. For one thing — and this is the main reason we’re duffling this one — it’s got the toggle closures. Four of them, in a contrasting white twine (to the either Navy or Black coat). In addition to the toggle closures, there’s a hidden front zipper closure and the coat features concealed snaps at the neck and hem.
The shell on this just-below-the-hips length jacket is 100 percent poly and the filling is 80 percent down, 20 percent feathers (600 fill power = warm!). The front pockets are dual entry, with flaps and side entry. It also has interior pockets. BGSD describes this coat as being “inspired by your favorite wool duffel coat,” if you need more duffel-logic for copping this version.
5. Simons Leather Duffel CoatPrice: $469.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Detachable hood
- Toggle and zipper closure
- Interior pockets
- Non-traditional material
- Open cuff design
- Price point
Another non-traditional material, this one in cow leather. More precisely, it’s Nappa leather, which is a leather that’s been produced to be particularly soft. The 3/4 length here is traditional and it does have four toggle closures, in addition to a zipper closure. The hood is detachable and the flapped front pockets feature snap closures.
This model comes with an open cuff design which might allow a bit of wind in…if you’re out in the elements. The maker, Simons Leather, is based in the Bournemouth-Poole area of England.
6. Infinity Sheepskin Duffel CoatPrice: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Collar buttons
- Detachable hood
- Rain resistant
- 100 percent sheepskin
- Non-traditional material (may or may not be an issue for you)
- High maintenance
- Price point
With this entry, the list moves away from the traditional wool. This unit is all sheepskin, with both the outer shell and the lining. Whether or not you’re after the classic duffel, it’s undeniable that this is a fantastic looking coat. It really is well put together for any rough weather, as it features double collar buttons as well as a button closure for the hood flap. The hood, also lined with sheepskin, also features a drawstring closure, adding to the weather proofing quotient.
The maker, Infinity, calls this coat “the ultimate winter luxury.” They’re pretty much on the mark, as this entry is one of the most expensive on the list.
7. Gloverall Duffel CoatPrice: $419.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Elegant
- Snap collar closure
- Detachable hood
- Unlined
- No zip closure
- Size availability is sometimes limited
In terms of the tradition behind this style of coat, Gloverall just about marches in lock-step with Original Montgomery. That is, while OM created the version worn by the Royal British Navy, it was Gloverall that brought the style to the masses. At the end of World War II, Harold and Freda Morris purchased all the excess duffel coats from the British military. They sold out pretty quickly and the savvy couple decided to start manufacturing the coats themselves.
As for this tan version, it is very traditional in just about every respect. The flapped pockets are reflective of the civilian mode that emerged post-war. The toggles are traditional buffalo horn with the leather loop fasteners and the inside is in a traditional tartan pattern. This model includes what the company calls an “added collar,” which will be very handy in inclement weather and will give the coat a great look should you decided to removed the detachable hood.
8. Flygo Men’s Wool Blend Classic Duffle Coat Full Length TopcoatPrice: $96.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long cut
- Ample interior pockets
- Slim fit
- Size selection may be limited
- High maintenance
- Limited colors
This is in the longer length range of duffel coats. The fabric 15 percent wool, 42 percent poly, 43 percent acrylic. It is a solid light gray on the outside while the inside is black The four toggles feature leather trimming and there is a covered closure. The two flap pockets also have side-entry pockets and there are multiple interior pockets with this coat.
9. Helly Hansen Men’s ASK Canvas Duffel CoatPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof
- Contemporary look
- Canvas provides good weather protection
- Non-detachable hood
- Not a classic duffel coat
- Price point
Our ninth entry to the list also resides outside the lanes of tradition. The Helly Hansen is a waterproof, breathable canvas coat, but it does feature toggle closures. These aren’t buffalo horn: the toggles are made of aluminum and the straps are dynema rope. Helly Hansen says the toggles on this model are “a custom design tribute to the modern racing yacht.” The coat’s length is a bit shorter than the traditional 3/4 length. Comes in either red or navy and, traditional or not, it’s a good looking joint.
10. Nautica Men’s Hooded Wool Toggle CoatPrice: $132.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Detachable hood
- Four front pockets
- Mid-thigh length
- Dry clean only
- High maintenance
- Sizing
A great price on a classic looking duffel coat with the classic mid-thigh length. This piece is available in three colors: Camel, Olive or Black. The fabric is 56 percent wool, 38 percent poly and six percent “other fibers.” It is dry clean only but because of the wool/poly blend, it should handle all sorts of use and inclement weather. To that end, it is water-resistant. There are four toggle closures and the detachable hood features a two button collar closure. Four front pockets: two main flap pockets and two side entry pockets in the chest area.
11. Mens Real Shearling Sheepskin Leather Duffle Coat Brown Warm WinterPrice: $549.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish
- Very warm
- Water resistant
- One season coat
- High maintenance
- Bulky
Warmth, water-resistant, style. You have it all when you pull this coat on and head out for the day. Living in the northeast I can honestly say that a warm and stylish coat is a must-have for the winters that we face up here. While this coat is super-stylish it isn’t the kind of coat you can get away with when it’s just chilly outside. IT really needs to be cold for you to get the full effect of this coat. If you are in an area of the country or world where you get sub-zero temperatures than do yourself a favor and buy yourself a coat that will last you a long time. The right coat is an investment.
12. Original Montgomery Mayfair Knitted Duffel CoatPros:
Cons:
- Olive color with heavy knitted look
- Inner lining is waterproof nylon
- Formal design
- Shorter length
- Size options may be limited
- Price point
Another entry from the original makers of the men’s duffel coat. This version by Original Montgomery is a bit more affordable, and a lot different than our first entry on the list. Here, the outer fabric is knitted (in Italy) and presented in a unique olive color. The inside fabric is waterproof. The coat features four very contrasting toggle closures, rope hasps and two flap pockets. Hood is removable.
13. BRANDSLOCK Shearling Leather Duffle Trench CoatPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super stylish design
- Made with real sheepskin leather
- Comfortable shearling interior
- One color available
- Heavy
- Available in trench style only
If you are looking for a duffle coat or jacket that is a little left of center, something completely different in color and style then this leather sheepskin duffle coat from Brandslock is going to check those boxes. This is a super stylish, and incredibly warm and cozy coat that will prevent the wind and rain and snow from getting to your body while helping you stand out in the crowd. From the color of the coat to the sheepskin shearling lining this item is absolutely gorgeous.
While most leathers are smooth and slick this sheepskin leather is supple and soft. That being said, it is also a very durable material and will harness your body’s heat to keep you warm on the coldest days and nights. It is a trench style coat which means it’s a bit longer and bells below the waist to give you more room to move. The contrast between the tan of the exterior of the coat and the white fur is a great look and will definitely get you some compliments whenever you wear it. It is available in the featured color and a ton of sizes so there should be something for everyone.
A popular theory is that the military frock coat, which was used by the militaries of many different countries pre-20th Century, is the basis for the duffle coat. What's very well known is that the British Royal Navy began issuing the duffel coat to its sailors in the late 1800s. (And before we go any further, let's just dispense with the spelling issue right here. It can be spelled either d-u-f-f-e-l or d-u-f-f-l-e.) The coats used by the Royal Navy were made by Original Montgomery, an apparel company in England that still makes the coats today. This is why the duffel coat -- which is the only wool fashion coat to sport a hood -- is so associated with England.
What Is a Duffel Coat?
Other than the hood, perhaps the most notable feature of the men's duffel coat is the toggles that are used for the front closure. The toggle is, traditionally, made of buffalo horn while the strap (which is looped over the toggle) is traditionally leather. This type of closure was created because it was easier for seamen to open and close their coats with gloves on. The closure itself is so associated with the duffel coat that it's also commonly known as a toggle coat.
Whatever you call it, this particular fashion certainly isn't limited to England, as it's very popular just about anywhere. We did note, in preparing this post, that not everyone knows that the coat is named duffel. Here's a quick video that will make you say, "Ahhhh. Right. I know what a duffel coat is."
The Men's Duffel Coat: Dressy or Casual
Something to keep in mind about the video: the chap correctly recommends wearing the coat with a suit or some very nice clothing. What he doesn't mention is that the duffel coat can most definitely be worn more casual, too. Heck, you could pair it with jeans. In other words, this is a coat you can rep with any style.
Boiled Wool. Wha?
Most traditionally, the coat is made of boiled wool. This is simply a process of agitating the wool in water in order to tighten the fabric and make it more weather resistant. Since the duffle coat branched out from military wear and became an everyday favorite of people everywhere, it's been made with many different fabrics other than wool. Some of the alternative fabrics are repped in this list.
Whichever fabric or style you like, the fact is that adding a duffel coat to your wardrobe is a very smart move and you'll find whatcha need in our list of the Best Men's Duffel Coats: Buy, Compare & Save.
