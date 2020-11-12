13 Best Men’s Duffle Coats: Buy, Compare & Save

Men’s fashion has taken a lot of looks from the military. From camo prints to the design of the duffle coat , we have a lot of thanks to give to our service members and their clothing. The Duffle is the perfect look for cold winters. Check out these best duffle coats for men that get some of their looks from military clothing.

A popular theory is that the military frock coat, which was used by the militaries of many different countries pre-20th Century, is the basis for the duffle coat. What's very well known is that the British Royal Navy began issuing the duffel coat to its sailors in the late 1800s. (And before we go any further, let's just dispense with the spelling issue right here. It can be spelled either d-u-f-f-e-l or d-u-f-f-l-e.) The coats used by the Royal Navy were made by Original Montgomery, an apparel company in England that still makes the coats today. This is why the duffel coat -- which is the only wool fashion coat to sport a hood -- is so associated with England.

What Is a Duffel Coat?

Other than the hood, perhaps the most notable feature of the men's duffel coat is the toggles that are used for the front closure. The toggle is, traditionally, made of buffalo horn while the strap (which is looped over the toggle) is traditionally leather. This type of closure was created because it was easier for seamen to open and close their coats with gloves on. The closure itself is so associated with the duffel coat that it's also commonly known as a toggle coat.

Whatever you call it, this particular fashion certainly isn't limited to England, as it's very popular just about anywhere. We did note, in preparing this post, that not everyone knows that the coat is named duffel. Here's a quick video that will make you say, "Ahhhh. Right. I know what a duffel coat is."

The Men's Duffel Coat: Dressy or Casual

Something to keep in mind about the video: the chap correctly recommends wearing the coat with a suit or some very nice clothing. What he doesn't mention is that the duffel coat can most definitely be worn more casual, too. Heck, you could pair it with jeans. In other words, this is a coat you can rep with any style.

Boiled Wool. Wha?

Most traditionally, the coat is made of boiled wool. This is simply a process of agitating the wool in water in order to tighten the fabric and make it more weather resistant. Since the duffle coat branched out from military wear and became an everyday favorite of people everywhere, it's been made with many different fabrics other than wool. Some of the alternative fabrics are repped in this list.

Whichever fabric or style you like, the fact is that adding a duffel coat to your wardrobe is a very smart move and you'll find whatcha need in our list of the Best Men's Duffel Coats: Buy, Compare & Save.

