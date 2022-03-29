15 Best Mens Khakis & Chinos

Figuring out which style of casual shorts is right for you can be a really tough task. There are a ton of different lengths, styles, and fabrics you can choose from. Luckily we are here to help. We compiled a list of the best men’s casual shorts to make your summer shopping a bit easier so you can get out and enjoy the sunshine.
These men’s shorts are on the shorter side, with a six-inch inseam, so they’ll end up a few inches above the knee. They’re cotton twill flat-fronts with button closure and a zip fly. Two side-entry pockets and two rear button-welt pockets. Rock these shorts with your best white sneakers and you have yourself a perfect pairing.
Very flattering fit.” Shown in “true quarry” and they’re available in 11 different colors.
With these men’s shorts, we veer very close to skater territory. For starters, they’re long (13-inch inseam) and, depending on your build, they may end up just at or a tiny bit below the knee.
The fabric is 65 percent poly, 35 percent cotton, so they’re going to be super easy to care for. They’ve got side entry pockets in the front and two welt pockets in the rear, and one small welt pocket on the right side. The welt pockets lay flat, so these most definitely are not cargo shorts.
They’re shown in charcoal gray and are available in four different colors. If you are interested in cargo shorts, check out these bad boys from Dickies.
We’re showing this Levi’s pair of shorts in light blue chambray but they’re available in 15 different colors. We just think the chambray A) looks great and, B) would be a great addition to the wardrobe.
Jeans shorts — including chambray — are on-trend now but you don’t always see them, so this is a great buy and a great price.
These men’s shorts should be particularly comfortable, as they’re 98 percent cotton and two percent Spandex, which gives them a nice amount of stretchability. The inseam is 9.5″ and they’ve got the typical side entry pockets with two rear button-welt pockets. These could be the perfect men’s casual shorts.
For another jeans short option, the Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Hemmed shorts are terrific.
A very popular and very techie pair of great looking men’s chino shorts. Hurley’s Men’s Dri-Fits are made with 70 percent nylon, 24 percent poly and six percent Spandex, so they’re going to be very comfortable and have a whole lotta give to them.
Hurley measures its shorts from waist-to-hem (21.5″ in this case) as opposed to simply showing the inseam, but it’s safe to say these are about 10-inch inseams and will lay just above the knee.
The shorts feature the classic side entry pockets and two rear button-welt pockets. There’s a coin pocket, too. Button closure with a zip fly.
They come in 23 different colors, shown in “palm green.” Another option — also with technical, quick-dry aspects — is the O’Neill Loaded Hybrid Boardshort, which is available in 21 different colors.
These men’s casual shorts have an ever-so-slight, just a bit more casual look to them. They’re cut just a little bit roomier, so they’re going to be comfortable and not constricting, while still maintaining a look that will work very well for dressing things up.
The fabric, which is 100 percent cotton, is medium-weight cotton (some reviewers say they’re medium to heavier weight cotton). They feature two side hand pockets and two rear button-welt pockets. The double stitching on both the waistband and the hem. Inseam is nine inches.
Shown in “true cedarwood khaki” color, they’re available in 24 different colors. A great go-with would be this white Hawaiian shirt from Pacific Legend.
These are a very classic chino, so the fabric is slightly lighter than you’ll get with traditional khakis. They’re made with a cotton stretch twill — 98 percent cotton and two percent Spandex, so they’ll be very comfortable and have a little stretchability to them.
They’ve got side entry pockets in the front and two rear button-welt pockets. The inseam is nine inches, so they should lay a couple inches above the knee. These men’s chino shorts are made by Goodthreads, which is owned by Amazon so you’re getting a quality product at a very good price.
They’re shown in navy and they’re available in ten different colors. These will work dressed up or down. For a more casual outfit, some slip-on sneakers would be great.
These are some cool shorts, if for no other reason than the name. Leaving that aside for the moment, there’s another unique thing about these men’s shorts: the construction in the back (the back yoke, for those of you who want the official nomenclature) features asymmetric seaming. You can see that in the backside shot.
The outseam on these men’s casual shorts is 21 inches, so they’ll lay just about at the knee. Volcom calls them a “modern-fit” men’s chino shorts, with a bit slimmer fit, and they can easily be dressed up or just worn super casual (perhaps with some slip-on sneakers).
The shorts are made with reprieve recycled poly (65 percent) and cotton (35 percent). Classic side-entry front pockets and two welt pockets on the back, one has a button closure. The front closure is a button with a zipper fly.
Shown in “charcoal heather” and available in seven different colors. Another option from Volcom is the Men’s Hybrid 21 inch short, which comes in 23 colors. If you cop these, you can always say, when asked, “I’m wearing my Frickin shorts, with a capital ‘F’.”
RVCA is pronounced “Roo-kah” — the ‘V’ in the brand name is actually a ‘U’ written in traditional Roman script. Okay, lesson over.
As for these men’s shorts, they’re gonna be comfortable as heck because they’ve got two percent Elastane in them (that’s what gives them the stretch). They’re 59 percent poly, 39 percent cotton. They have the slash pockets in the front and two buttonless welt pockets in the back. Zipper fly, button closure. Around a 10 inch inseam.
Shown in “cadet green,” the shorts are available in eight different colors. If you’re interested in rocking an RVCA hat, there’s one here in our list of the Top 20 Best Trucker Hats for Men.
Under Armour is one of the go-to names in athletic gear. Originally making super tight form-fitting apparel, they have now expanded into anything from sneakers to hats to these super cool joggers. With the UA logo on your clothes, you can rest assured that you will be well taken care of regardless of the activity you choose to wear these during. Not only can you slip these on for a 5-mile run, but you can also wear them doing just about anything and look cool doing it. Stylistically, Chinos are more for everyday use, but you can still get a good workout in while you’ve got the dope pants wrapped around your legs!
These men’s casual shorts are another that are on the shorter side, with a six-inch inseam. (For a shorter guy, this length of men’s shorts will help give a taller appearance.) They generally come to the mid-thigh.
They’re 100 percent cotton twill, with side entry front pockets and two rear button-welt pockets. Zipper fly and a button closure, and they feature a small “POLO” (the word, not the horse and polo player) tag on the right back pocket.
The photo shows two colors: the blue and white striping is the front of the short, the back of the shorts are shown in Nantucket red.
They’re available in several different colors. For something longer from Polo, a great option is the Greenwich Chino Suffield Flat Front Shorts.
This is another pair of men’s chino shorts that have a comfortable stretch to them, given the fact that they’re one percent Elastane, 60 percent cotton and 39 percent poly. The cotton is cotton twill and the only downside to these good looking shorts is that the manufacturer recommends hand washing, but that’s up to you (delicate cycle, light detergent, hang dry will probably work just fine).
The shorts feature five pockets: two slant pockets in front, two welt rear pockets (one has button closure) and a welt coin pocket in front. They’ve got a nice, clean finish at the hem. Shown in chocolate brown heather, the shorts are available in 11 different colors.
These men’s casual shorts are from Faherty, which was started by twin brothers — one a designer, the other in finance — in 2013. The fabric on these shorts, designed by Mike Faherty, is proprietary: 80 percent recycled poly (recycled plastic bottles), 12 percent cotton and eight percent Elastane (so they’ll be comfortable and have a nice stretchability factor).
They’re close to knee length with a nine-inch inseam and they feature two front slant pockets and one rear pocket. Another unique aspect to the shorts is that they have an adjustable internal drawstring, so the fit and feel can be just about perfect.
Yes, these shorts are the most expensive on the list. When I asked a company representative about the higher price point, she answered in an email: “We are a more premium contemporary brand…(and) we are a six-year-old family-owned brand that manufactures smaller runs and invests in sourcing higher quality materials.”
Additionally, the company rep noted the unique fabric used in their All Day Short. As shown, the shorts are “charcoal” but they’re available in three different colors.
Brixton makes a wide range of very good looking casual clothes and these men’s casual shorts are no exception. They feature a 19″ outseam so they will ride a couple inches above the knee.
They’re 59 percent cotton, 40 percent poly and one percent Spandex, so they will have some comfortable stretch to them.
The unique thing about these shorts is the raw-edge hem. (It’s not too raw, and it’s likely that nobody but you will even notice.) They’ve got off-seam front pockets and rear buttonless welt pockets, with some nice detailing in the stitching. They’ve got a zip fly with button closure.
Shown in “forest green,” they’re available in 10 different colors.
These men’s casual shorts are, as the name says, better suited for those seeking a slim fit. The sizing is pretty specific here. If you (like me) wear a 36 waist, you have to get the XXL size. (Let’s hope we all have nerves of steel and a steadfast and strong self-image cuz that might make those of us who are more sensitive feel like we’re getting into the boy’s husky division.)
With the XXL, the outseam (waist to hem) is 22.0472 inches (let’s just say 22″), therefore it will sit right about the knee. Pretty much any of the sizes are going to hit the knee. (Flatseven says to make sure you check your size because their sizes are normally one to two sizes smaller than a normal U.S. size and they recommend picking larger.)
These men’s chino shorts are made with a premium twill cotton stretch fabric. There is some great detailing here, with the contrasting color fabric edge to the front coin pocket and the two back welt pockets. The bottom hems are cuffed. Shown in white, the shorts are available in four different colors.
The sweatpant short is a relatively new style that is actually quite popular with guys that love to spend their free time in the gym working on their fitness. They provide the comfort and style of the classic sweatpant, which is a workout fave for most guys including myself, while also being lightweight enough to not weigh you down. While they aren’t as thick as traditional sweatpants they do have the texture that most guys love about their favorite sweats and they make a great lounging short as well as the perfect summer workout short when you want to spend all day outside or at the beach.
These are extremely popular and at the time of publication are an Amazon #1 Seller and for good reason. These shorts are made with a combination of cotton and polyester for fit, finish, comfort, and durability. The elastic waistband with drawstring can be adjusted so if you put on some muscle while you’re working out, these will continue to fit. Or, if you are working out to lose weight, you can tighten the string and they will fit no matter how many pounds you lose. You can stock up on these and add to your wardrobe with the 9 colors that they are available in.