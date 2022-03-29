15 Best Mens Khakis & Chinos

The sweatpant short is a relatively new style that is actually quite popular with guys that love to spend their free time in the gym working on their fitness. They provide the comfort and style of the classic sweatpant, which is a workout fave for most guys including myself, while also being lightweight enough to not weigh you down. While they aren’t as thick as traditional sweatpants they do have the texture that most guys love about their favorite sweats and they make a great lounging short as well as the perfect summer workout short when you want to spend all day outside or at the beach.

These are extremely popular and at the time of publication are an Amazon #1 Seller and for good reason. These shorts are made with a combination of cotton and polyester for fit, finish, comfort, and durability. The elastic waistband with drawstring can be adjusted so if you put on some muscle while you’re working out, these will continue to fit. Or, if you are working out to lose weight, you can tighten the string and they will fit no matter how many pounds you lose. You can stock up on these and add to your wardrobe with the 9 colors that they are available in.