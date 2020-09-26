11 Best Men’s Rain Boots

Helly Hansen makes some of the coolest clothing and footwear you will ever buy. They have tapped into that perfect mix of fashion and function and it shows in everything they put out there. They have had clothing walk up and down runways and have dressed celebs for red carpet events. These dope boots are perfect for a rainy day because they are 100% waterproof. You can splash around in puddles all day and your feet will stay warm and dry.

While these boots are listed as winter boots. Don’t limit yourself to only wearing them three or four months out of the year. You can wear these year-round. Your feet will be comfortable and dry and will look dope as hell. You can pair these with anything other than shorts, boots and shorts is a no-no unless you’re throwing them on for a jaunt out to the mailbox really quickly. Trust these boots will last because they are made to be indestructible.