11 Best Men’s Rain Boots

Rain boots have evolved considerably in the past 30 years. They used to be your average, run of the mill, rubber boots that served their purpose but weren’t very fashionable. Today’s rain boots are completely different, super stylish and pair well with your outfits. Here are the best men’s rain boots from Heavy.
Our Review
Boots from Hunter are about as close as you can get to the catwalk in a fashion show. That is, Hunter — which was founded in 1856 — created two new categories in 2013: the “Hunter Original” (these boots) and the “Hunter Field” were launched during “four pioneering catwalk shows at London Fashion Week,” according to Hunter. These men’s rain boots measure 10″ from the arch to the top of the shaft, which features an adjustable buckle just a couple inches below the top. The boots are all rubber and waterproof and they do feature a nylon lining. They’re available in six colors. If you’re looking for a pair of Hunters in a taller size, the Hunter Original Tall Men’s Rain Boots are just what you need.
Bogs, from Eugene, Oregon, is all about creating boots that withstand plenty of muck, water, and work. These men’s waterproof boots are 12.75 inches from the arch to the top of the shaft. That shaft, by the way, features easy-on handholds so you can pull those babies on easy. These men’s rubber boots feature Bogs’ “max-wick” lining to keep the feet dry. The insole is removable and the footbed is molded EVA with “Durafresh” technology, which fights odor. These aren’t insulated but if you do want some insulated men’s rain boots, Bogs has got ya covered. Their Classic Ultra High Insulated Waterproof Winter Boots work very well as muck boots/Wellingtons. They also go low — as in a lower cut — with the Bogs Carson Men’s Rain Boot, which is about as close to the very stylish and on-trend Chelsea boot as you can get in the men’s rain boots category.
The Original Muck Boot Company says it started operation in 1999 with “the sole purpose of building the most comfortable, high-performance footwear on the market.” They certainly bring a huge array of men’s rain boots and muck boots. These Muckmaster Hi Wellingtons are neoprene rubber waterproof Wellington boots. They’re about mid-calf high and they feature thermal foam under the footbed, as well as a contoured molded midsole that adjusts to the contours of the wearer’s foot. Another pair of traditional Wellington boots, and at a significantly lower price point, is the Baffin Enduro Men’s Rain Boots, which are an Amazon’s Choice product. If you want to stay with Muck Boot, they offer the Original MuckBoots Scrub Boot, which measures 8″ from the arch.
Who says men’s rain boots or muck boots can’t be really fashionable? Well known fashion footwear maker Frye brings it with the Riley pull-on rain boot. These are all leather uppers with a rubber, lug traction sole. The uppers feature a contrasting look between the foot and shaft portions of the boot. They are fully waterproof and they are lined with a shearling lining. Note the great detail with the buckle at the top of the shaft. Another “higher fashion” model of men’s rain boots is from Timberland. The Timberland Pro Excave Wellingtons feature a 10 inch rise and they are waterproof leather.
Kamik, which is a family owned company in Canada and has been in business for more than 100 years, makes a huge range of men’s rain boots. We’ve put the Larslo Men’s Rain Boots here because it’s another great pair of waterproof men’s rubber boots that are lower profile. These measure six inches from the arch. The Larslos feature the side gore panels (flexible panels at the ankle) that make it easy to get the boot on and off, not to mentioin the front and back pull loops that really make it easy. If you’re looking for something that goes up to the knees, the Kamik Men’s Hunter Boot is also waterproof and features a lace closure at the top of the boot (near the knee).
This is another pair of men’s rain boots that are lower profile, with a 5.5 inch rise from the arch. These feature the elastic gores (on either side of the ankle) so they’re easy to pull on. The heel tab makes them easy to pull off, too. They feature Treton’s “EcoOrtholite high performance sock” interior. A good looking muck boot that would look great with jeans. As one reviewer puts it: “These are great for urban contexts where you have to step over water, but you want too look good doing it.” If you’re looking for something that is lower profile, Muck Boot offers a lower profile men’s rain boot called the Muckster II Ankle All-Purpose Lightweight Shoe. Which, despite the name, is a pair of men’s rubber boots and they are waterproof.
This boot, from Tingley, as well as the next boot in the list, are considered “work boots.” Make no mistake: they’re waterproof men’s rain boots. It’s just that they’re made to be durable for people who work in industries that require heavy-duty boot protection. The Tingley 31151’s are 15″ high and feature a plain toe. They also feature cleated soles for traction and the “flexible upper material stays supple in cold temperatures to make walking easier,” according to Tingley. A bonus here is that the uppers are made from 30 percent recycled materials. The real, real bonus is the incredibly low price.
When your need for a good pair of muck boots is accompanied by a need to get some work done in those boots, the Servus brand is a great place to look. These are called “work boots,” to be sure, but they work absolutely fine as a simple men’s rain boot. These feature a steel toe and the polyblend injection-molded construction features a material that is resistant to degradation from agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, and animal waste. Using the animal theme: these boots are workhorses. Tingley also makes a steel toe waterproof boot with a 15″ rise.
Crocs are known for two major things. Being 100% water-resistant and being super comfortable. These Crocs rain boots will not let you down. They were made for whatever you can put them through. They are stylish but more importantly, they are almost indestructible. Get yourself a pair of these stellar rain boots and you will find that you won’t need to swap them out for a very long time.
Helly Hansen makes some of the coolest clothing and footwear you will ever buy. They have tapped into that perfect mix of fashion and function and it shows in everything they put out there. They have had clothing walk up and down runways and have dressed celebs for red carpet events. These dope boots are perfect for a rainy day because they are 100% waterproof. You can splash around in puddles all day and your feet will stay warm and dry.
While these boots are listed as winter boots. Don’t limit yourself to only wearing them three or four months out of the year. You can wear these year-round. Your feet will be comfortable and dry and will look dope as hell. You can pair these with anything other than shorts, boots and shorts is a no-no unless you’re throwing them on for a jaunt out to the mailbox really quickly. Trust these boots will last because they are made to be indestructible.
These are the outlier on the list, but they’re appealing in a rugged, almost military-like way. These men’s waterproof boots are made of leather and synthetic uppers and feature a rubber lug sole for traction. They have 10 eyelets for the lace-ups, but note the zipper on the inside portion of the shaft: these boots are easy in, easy out because all you have to do is zip ’em on and off. The shaft measures 8.5″ from the arch and they have a logo button-down flap on the front. The insole, which is removable, features an Ortholite cushioned footbed for support and comfort. The lining is cotton for wicking moisture. On the opposite side of the spectrum from “tactical” men’s rain boots — but still with laces — are the very traditional “duck boots” for men. This pair from Sperry is called a Chukka Boot (another classic).