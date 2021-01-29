15 Best Men’s Dress Sneakers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Not only do these Lacoste Men’s Alisos 20s say “dress sneaker,” they practically hoist a French flag. Very European looking and elegant and there are several details to point out here.

First, it’s the five color tones in varying materials. The bulk of the upper is textured leather in one shade, and then it’s got the suede overlays: in this case, brown on the toe cap, tan on the heel cap and lace guard and, finally, the solo stripe in black. Another great color touch is the shoe’s collar, which is a beautiful caramel (and lightly padded). For logo-hounds, three points of interest here: the leather tongue and leather back heel are both stamped with “Lacoste” and, of course, the iconic alligator logo conspicuously (but not too big) rides the side.

If you are a lover of Lacoste’s entries in the men’s dress sneakers category, take a look on Amazon at the Lacoste Mocara in tonal, smooth black. If you’re sticking with the Alisos, you have two color options besides the off-white: black (green stripe) – my personal pick – and dark blue (red stripe), but the dark blue is only available sporadically.