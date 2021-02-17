22 Best Snowboard Jackets for Men

Once you have a brand that is well-known and has a history of treating people right in their quests and adventures the only thing left to do is keep up with the trends. Quiksilver does that in spades. The design of this jacket was made especially for the avid snowboarder. It comes complete with a goggle pocket for when you get to the bottom of your run and want to grab a drink in the lodge. It also comes with a lens cleaner to make sure your specs aren’t foggy and keeps them clean every time you hop off the chair lift. This is a low maintenance jacket that is easy to clean and easy to keep looking fresh.