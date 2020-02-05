33 Best Mens Spring Jackets: The Ultimate List

Most rain jackets serve one purpose and one purpose only. They are meant to protect you when it rains outside. Most of the time they can be bland and don’t have a ton of style. This is not one of those rain jackets. This dope jacket from Helly Hansen is anything but your typical blah rain jacket. This is a stylish rain jacket that can be worn all the time, not just when rain is in the forecast. You will look super cool wearing this jacket with your best jeans or with a nice pair of khakis. The possibilities are endless when it comes to mixing and matching this jacket with the rest of your wardrobe.

This 100% polyester jacket is waterproof, windproof and incredibly breathable which makes it the perfect jacket for spring. It has been treated with water repellant so the water will just roll right off without gathering moisture and weighing you down. If the weather calls for a hood, you’ve got one ready to go, if not then you can roll up and store the hood within the back of the collar. There are cargo pockets throughout for all your gear and if the wind and rain get really bad, there is a zip-up chin guard for extra protection. The 597 Navy color that is featured is super slick. There are 4 other colors from navy to black and two greens that are equally cool.