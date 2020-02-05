33 Best Mens Spring Jackets: The Ultimate List

33 Best Mens Spring Jackets: The Ultimate List

There is a piece of clothing that should have a spot in every man’s arsenal. The light springtime jacket can come in all forms and colors. Having one on you at all times is a must. There are some slick options out there and these are the best men’s spring jackets.

Pro Tips:

Selecting the right spring jacket can be tough. After all, this is a jacket that should last you years and you want to be fashionable for the entire time that you wear it. When you choose the right jacket for you make sure that it is made with durable material. Polyester, nylon, cotton, elastane are all great materials that will not only last a long time but will also keep the rain and wind from getting to your underlayers. When it comes to styles, pick something that truly speaks to you. You know what is in your closet or dresser drawers so pick something that will pair well with everything you own. If you dress up for work then pick a jacket that will go well with your formal gear as well as your jeans and sneakers. There are a ton of great options on this list with multiple color choices to make shopping for the right spring jacket easy. 

What are the Best Spring Jackets for Business Casual Men?

When you have to dress in a shirt and tie for work but don't want to have to buy a formal jacket and a casual jacket what do you do? There are plenty of options in this list that will straddle the line of casual and formal nicely. You want to buy something that will look good with your work clothes as well as your weekend gear.

Black is going to be one of your best options when it comes to business casual. Black will go with your dark and light work slacks as well as jeans and khakis after you clock out. This spring jacket from Spyder is a great choice because there aren't a lot of frills or bright colors and it will match with your black slacks and dress shoes perfectly.

If you are looking for something with a little bit of color but like the idea of the black exterior then try going with a jacket that has a colorful, funky liner. This Harrington jacket by Merc London is a great choice because the black exterior will match your pants and shoes and the plaid liner will break up the black with some cool colors. 

A classic or retro look will go a long way in the business casual world. You can dress it p by adding a shirt and tie or go casual with jeans a tee and your favorite sneakers. This tan Harrington style jacket will pair perfectly with black slacks, khakis or even navy blue pants while also looking cool with your blue jeans and boots. This is one of those "great for every occasion" jackets that you will wear all the time.

What are the Most Durable Men's Jackets?

If you are an adventurous kind of guy that likes to spend his free time in the woods or on a boat or hiking up a mountain then you need a durable jacket that will fight the elements and keep you warm and dry. Luckily there are jackets that are made specifically for your outdoor lifestyle.

Finding a jacket that is water and wind-resistant is a great start to finding that go-to jacket. You want something that you can wear in the woods and not worry about the unexpected rainstorm or cloudy day. The North Face makes some of the best clothing on the planet when it comes to being outdoors. Their brand is known for its durability as well as style and comfort.

If you have ever been camping and been caught in the rain then you know there is no feeling more uncomfortable then being wet, cold and miserable. You want something that is waterproof but also lightweight so you can move around and explore without being restricted. This is a dope looking jacket that will keep the water and wind off of you while you trek through the woods. 

There is no reason why you shouldn't have style while having fun outdoors. When the temperature starts to rise in the spring you want to get out there and enjoy as much of it as possible. So you need a jacket that will keep you looking good while also feeling comfortable. If you're not trying to blend in with the scenery then get something with bright colors that also protects you from the elements. When you look good, you feel good and when you feel good, your adventures are that much more enjoyable.

