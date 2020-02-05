33 Best Mens Spring Jackets: The Ultimate List

There is a piece of clothing that should have a spot in every man’s arsenal. The light springtime jacket can come in all forms and colors. Having one on you at all times is a must. There are some slick options out there and these are the best men’s spring jackets.
Most rain jackets serve one purpose and one purpose only. They are meant to protect you when it rains outside. Most of the time they can be bland and don’t have a ton of style. This is not one of those rain jackets. This dope jacket from Helly Hansen is anything but your typical blah rain jacket. This is a stylish rain jacket that can be worn all the time, not just when rain is in the forecast. You will look super cool wearing this jacket with your best jeans or with a nice pair of khakis. The possibilities are endless when it comes to mixing and matching this jacket with the rest of your wardrobe.
This 100% polyester jacket is waterproof, windproof and incredibly breathable which makes it the perfect jacket for spring. It has been treated with water repellant so the water will just roll right off without gathering moisture and weighing you down. If the weather calls for a hood, you’ve got one ready to go, if not then you can roll up and store the hood within the back of the collar. There are cargo pockets throughout for all your gear and if the wind and rain get really bad, there is a zip-up chin guard for extra protection. The 597 Navy color that is featured is super slick. There are 4 other colors from navy to black and two greens that are equally cool.
This spring jacket is bright, it is beautiful and it is definitely a jacket that will have you stand out in the crowd. IT is perfect for all of your outdoor plans, it is a great option for a date or a guys night out. This jacket can breathe and is easy to wear. It has enough pockets to hold all of your gear and can take whatever you throw at it. Wear this jacket camping, hiking, boating or hunting/fishing it will treat you well and you will definitely get a lot of compliments on this bright and electric jacket.
This jacket is made to move, it is 100% nylon so it stretches and moves with your body no matter what you are doing. Nylon also breathes and allows air to flow throughout the jacket so you won’t get too hot on the hotter days and will stay warm on the cooler days. It will keep rain and wind off of your back and is sure to make you smile every time you look in the mirror while wearing it. There are mesh underarm vents to help you keep your cool. It even has an electronics sleeve for your music or phone. If the yellow isn’t your jam, check this dope jacket out in a two-tone spicy orange.
The North Face makes a wide array of jackets from thick winter jackets, puffer coats and ski/snowboard jackets to the lighter weight windbreaker type jackets like this gorgeous spring jacket. The brand is known for its durability and the jackets the brand puts out are worn the world over because they are amazing outdoor gear jackets. The brand boasts both waterproof and windproof technology to keep you warm and dry even in the rainiest weather. If you have ever owned any gear from the North Face then you already know how great the brand is. If you aren’t sure, just check out the reviews, they are near perfect.
This jacket is a nylon/polyester blend which means that it is lightweight, durable and flexible, the jacket will shift, stretch and move with your body’s natural movements. The jacket has sealed seams which allows for the jacket to breathe and wick moisture. It is a looser fitting jacket which means it won’t restrict you and you can layer underneath if you need to. There are a ton of colors available from black to camo to bright blue. There are 24 colors and styles available.
When it comes to spring jackets there are a bunch of different styles, colors and sizing options to choose from. This classic red, white and blue look from Tommy Hilfiger is a windbreaker style spring jacket that is light enough not to overheat you while also being practical enough to block the wind and rain should the weather turn. You can fold this jacket up and store it in a backpack or the back seat of your car so you always have it on you and are prepared for any weather.
This jacket is a popover windbreaker which means that you have to pull it over your head to wear it or take it off. It features a quarter zip design that you can wear completely closed or halfway open depending on the look you’re going for. There are drawcords on the waist and hood so you can adjust the sizing for the perfect fit. There are some really cool color schemes other than the featured red, white and blue including a blue floral look that is super dope.
This jacket shirt hybrid is just another example of the swag that Burton puts out on a daily basis. The snowboard company has been churning out super sexy clothing for men and women for years. The founder of Burton, Jake, had one simple idea when he created the formerly small company in Vermont. He wanted to create not only a business but he wanted to build a worldwide sport. Now, snowboarding is a major part of the American landscape and has made its way into the Olympics. From humble beginnings, snowboard juggernaut is one of the most well-known names in sports.
This spring jacket is the perfect jacket for late-season runs down your favorite slope or for meeting the crew at the bar for happy hour. The colors and design of the shirt are totally unique which is pretty standard for the Burton brand. The 100% nylon shell is durable, water and wind-resistant and can take whatever beating you put it through. This jacket comes in the featured color combo and two other designs that are equally sexy.
At first glance, this Eisenhower jacket from Dickies may look like a plain black zip-up jacket. Sometimes the most basic looks with the simplest designs are the most fashionable and easiest to pair with the rest of your outfit. Being that this jacket is going to be the first thing that people see when you walk in the room it definitely has the chops to be the center of attention. It will pair well with anything you want to wear and is a great choice to wear year-round, depending where you live.
The polyester and cotton blend combines comfort and performance nicely keeping you cool on hotter days and warmer on cooler days. Its versatility will be something that you treasure as you take this jacket on all of your adventures. The jacket also has the ability to go from formal to casual with very little effort on your part. Just slide it on, zip it or unzip it and go. You can rock a shirt and tie with slacks or a tee and jeans with new sneakers and you’ll look awesome. If the all-black isn’t your jam, or you’re looking for multiple options, this jacket comes in 9 different colors that will definitely impress.
Helly Hansen makes some of the dopest outdoor gear on the planet. The brand utilizes bright colors and dark schemes to set its look apart from all of the other outdoor gear brands in the fashion world. This is one of those jackets that you will want to wear everywhere. It’s the perfect jacket to tote around with you in a bag or in the trunk or backseat of your car. It is rain and wind-resistant, it’ll pair with your wardrobe and when the weather gets really bad, this jacket will protect you from the elements.
This super stylish jacket is great for spring, fall and winter. If you are an outdoorsy guy this is the jacket to take with you to the woods on your hikes. It’s a great jacket to wear camping or fishing or kayaking depending on how hot it gets. It’s 100% polyester so it is lightweight but still durable. IF you are looking for a great jacket that will last you years and years and keep you looking cool, grab yourself this Helly Hansen jacket in the featured black or one of the other 11 colors.
For most folks, depending on where you live, springtime is also the start of the rainy season. While the rain washes away the snow and mud of winter it can really put a damper on any outdoor plans. This jacket will keep you exploring the outdoors no matter how wet it gets outside. The Marmot brand is well-known for its durable outdoor gear and highly fashionable stylings. This jacket is a great piece to wear during all of your outdoor activities as it will keep you warm and dry when the wind is blowing and the rain is falling. You can wear this jacket with anything including cargo shorts and joggers.
This jacket is a classic windbreaker style jacket which is a perfect fit for spring/summer. The jacket is a mix of polyester and nylon. The nylon in the jacket gives you the mobility you desire when climbing your favorite peak or camping in your favorite spot in the middle of the woods. You won’t feel restricted in this jacket because of the way it fits. It hangs on your body without preventing you from running or fishing or golfing or whatever you like to do outdoors. While the bright blue is a great color there are eight other colors that are just as cool.
The Members Only brand has been churning out clutch jacket options for guys for decades. Their original sports coat was one of the best selling blazers of it’s time and a lot of its popularity has to do with its look and fit. The brand has evolved into a trusted source for spring and lightweight jackets which you can see from this offering. Light enough to wear on a warm spring or summer’s day and durable enough to withstand any nasty weather that presents itself. This is an easy choice to pair as it will go with a formal look as well as a relaxed casual look. You can even get away with wearing a vest underneath or a casual suit for those days when there isn’t enough time to change after the office.
The iconic polyester and cotton blend is a perfect mix of cool and comfort. With a ton of style in one single jacket, you won’t have an issue finding outfits that will compliment this jacket. While the jacket is made with a slim fit, you can buy a size bigger and will find that there is a bit more room to move around in. That is if the slim fit isn’t really your style. If the featured dark green isn’t doing it for you, or you want to buy more than one color, there are 17 total colors in this style, so there is something for everyone.
When it comes to comfort and style, Dockers knows a thing or two about keeping a man looking and feeling his best. This is a great option if you need a jacket to take on the go or a jacket to slide over a three-piece suit this will do the trick. Dockers are most well-known for their incredibly durable and comfortable khakis but they made this jacket to have the same qualities. Zip it all the way up or let it flow unzipped to show off the rest of your slick outfit. This jacket will pair well with some dope new white sneakers or your favorite boots. Try a few different looks and you’ll find this jacket can handle them all.
The clever mix of polyester and nylon makes this a highly durable yet easy to wear jacket. You will find that you have room to breathe in this awesome spring look. The nylon in the jacket will stretch and move with your body so you can wear this during a wide range of activities without it constricting your movements. The jacket has a lightweight fill that keeps up with the theme of this lightweight jacket. it is available in black, navy, khaki and charcoal.
IF you are looking for a classic look and a jacket that will pair as easily with casual clothes as it will with something more formal then you have stumbled across the right jacket for you. This classic look Harrington style spring jacket is the perfect lightweight jacket to wear out with your buddies or to a date night with that special person. You can pair this jacket with your favorite slacks, jeans or khakis and even with a stylish pair of khaki shorts. Dress it up or dress it down, this jacket has your back.
The shell of this jacket is a 50-50 split between polyester and cotton which will give you some breathing room and stretch with your movements. The mix is lightweight so it is perfect for the spring and summer months. It is a plain weave and the interior is all polyester. This jacket will be one of your favorites and is going to be your go-to for any event that you can think of. It comes in the very stylish featured tan as well as four other eye-catching options.
Denim has been around for years, decades even. The look is a classic look that can really elevate your dress game. This jacket is a great lightweight jacket to wear during the springtime. You can rock a vintage look without having to spend vintage or antique prices. This style is something the not everyone can pull off but if you can you can add another dimension to your wardrobe. The jacket is perfect if you work in construction or on a farm or ranch but is also a great fit if you are just looking for something to wear on a date or to a family function. Pairing this jacket with similarly colored jeans might be a bit overkill so try and go dark if you’re going to wear this with jeans.
This 100% cotton jacket is a classic fit jacket which is looser than the slim fit you see a lot of today. If it gets cold you can rock a hoodie underneath without feeling too bulky. That is the great part of the jacket. It is so lightweight, you can layer and not feel too heavy. It features reinforced construction so the stitching won’t fray or pull apart. This is the kind of jacket that lasts you years no matter how often you wear it. If the featured color isn’t a good match with your personal style then there are four other colors from black to a light brown that is labeled Moss.
Levi’s has been the most trusted name in denim for well over 150 years. Since the California gold rush in the mid-1800s, the brand has been outfitting men with versatile clothing that not only kept them warm but kept the weather from affecting their work. While this jacket is a bit heavier than the traditional springtime jacket it is a must-have in any man’s closet. The sherpa design is an awesome look and supremely comfortable. You can wear this jacket in business casual and casual settings and can definitely pull off a shirt and tie look as long as it is semi-formal not totally formal.
The jacket is lightweight by design but also can keep you warm should the temperature drop. This is a true three-season jacket that you could wear in the summertime when the sun sets and the air gets a bit crisper. The jacket is made of 100% cotton and has a denim type feel. The rigid exterior protects you from rain and wind but the soft and cozy interior will keep you comfortable while you wear this piece. It is made with a regular fit that sits at your waist. The jacket is available in the featured color, black on black with the sheepskin collar or you can snag this jacket in five other colors from bright to dark.
For the guy that is always on the go or always putting in work at the gym, this spring jacket makes for a great choice. You can go from work to play seamlessly and nobody would be the wiser. The jacket is lightweight enough to not overheat you if you choose to play some ball or go for a run and looks good enough to wear out with friends or to the movies. The possibilities are endless when rocking this slick track style jacket as long as you pair it correctly. Obviously, it will go well with sweats and joggers but don’t be afraid to try your favorite jeans or khakis with this spring jacket.
The polyester and elastane mix makes this jacket both lightweight and stretchy. Every movement will be supported not restricted by this jacket. You could easily complete your entire workout or play a lengthy game of one on one and not feel limited by this jacket. Also, it is a sexy looking article of clothing. You won’t look like you just came from the gym or the track when you slide into your favorite watering hole wearing this. The two-tone look is really cool and the fact that it has earth tones and black in the mix will make it an easy pair for the rest of your wardrobe.
The Burton Men’s Notch Jacket was designed to be lighter, thinner and perfect for late in the season runs. If you are a ski or snowboard fan then you know there is no greater feeling then carving down the mountain late in the season when the sun is shining and the temps are higher than average. So Burton designed a jacket perfect for the early spring riders. In typical Burton fashion, this jacket is bright and has a ton of character. IF you are looking to make an impression when you slide into the lodge or hang with your homies after work then this is the jacket to do it in. Rock this with your favorite jeans or khakis and a clean pair of kicks and you will have a great looking outfit.
The shell and liner of this jacket are nylon which helps with movement, water and wind resistance, and overall durability. The jacket is a lightweight version fo the typical heavy snowboard jacket so you can wear this item three out of the four seasons. There is a zippered internal pocket that is perfect for your phone or MP3 player. It features an adjustable hem for comfort and the perfect fit as well as a snap cuff adjustment to make sure this jacket stays where you want it to. It looks great in the featured two-tone blue but there are also two other color schemes that are pretty dope too.
If you are an outdoorsy kind of guy then you most likely have either owned or at least heard of the Columbia brand. The brand is famous for being incredibly durable and it got that way by testing its gear in the most extreme conditions on the planet. These jackets have been on the top of Everest and have been to the middle of the ocean. If you want something that will last and can handle any kind of weather. The jacket is not only durable but highly fashionable as well. Wear this jacket with anything in your wardrobe, even shorts should the weather permit.
While a lot of Columbia’s gear is thick and insulated this is a softshell jacket made for the springtime. It is 100% polyester and lightweight so you can kayak, hike, bike, climb or camp out while wearing this stylish addition to your wardrobe. It is water and wind-resistant to keep you warm and dry when you’re sailing or hiking through the rainforest. Either way, this is the jacket for you. If black isn’t your thing or you want another color option other than the black, there are 20 total colors available so you should be able to find one or a couple of jackets that meet your needs and style.
If you are looking for a jacket to wear while you are adventuring outdoors then you are going to want to check out jackets that are wind and waterproof. The last thing you want when you are in the middle of a hike or a fishing trip is to get wet and be soaked for the rest of the day. Comfort is key when you are exploring the world and this jacket is a great jacket as far as comfort and function are concerned. The hood is fully adjustable but fixed so it cannot be removed, the good news is that when it is adjusted correctly you can barely feel it behind your head. So it is there if you need it and not if you don’t. Wear this jacket with your favorite outdoor gear, jeans, a tee, boots, it will pair well with everything.
The jacket is made with Gore-Tex which is one of the most comfortable and durable fabrics for outdoor gear. The way the jacket is made makes it the perfect jacket to pack into a backpack or messenger bag and pull out when you need it. The zipper contrasts perfectly with the color of the jacket and there are some really cool colors to choose from. The featured green is slick but you can also get this jacket in red, grey black and carbon.
Perhaps you are in the market for something a little thicker than the traditional lightweight spring jacket. Maybe you are the kind of dude that likes to spend his springs in the woods hiking or on the lake fishing? This is the kind of jacket that will keep you warm when the temp drops at night while also being able to breathe when the temps rise during the day. You can take it off and store it or wear it throughout the day and know you are going to be comfortable. Now, this is the kind of jacket that is casual or outdoor dress only so don’t try to rock this during a business meeting because it isn’t formal enough to get away with.
The entire jacket is made from 100% cotton so it will block the wind and rain but will also allow your body to vent and breathe on the warmer spring days. The flannel lining on the interior of the jacket isn’t incredibly thick so it won’t stifle or overheat you while trekking through the woods. If it does get colder than expected there are two side pockets that offer a ton of warmth for your hands. There are brass snap buttons that give this jacket a vintage or antique style touch. The jacket comes in four colors and is a great selection if you need a couple of jackets for the springtime.
The Spyder brand is one of those brands that put a lot of thought into every stitch of their clothing. They make jackets for snowboarding, skiing, climbing, kayaking and just about anything else you can think of doing outside. The gear is not only practical for the outdoor enthusiast but it’s incredibly stylish for the guy that cares about the way he looks. You can tell that you are looking at a Spyder jacket because of the iconic Spyder logo on the left breast. Their jackets go great with a wide variety of clothes from slacks, dress shoes a shirt and tie to something a little less formal. You can eve rock cargo shorts or joggers with this jacket and trust that you look as cool as you feel.
The Spyder jacket has a very different feel than most other spring jackets. This is because a Spyder jacket is 100% nylon where other outdoor jackets or spring jackets are a mix of nylon, cotton, and polyester. Nylon is a durable and stretchy material that is perfect for someone that does a lot of moving around. If you aren’t into the black Spyder spring jacket then check out one of the other colors, there is a great looking green and a union blue that are just as sexy.
Eddie Bauer was an outdoor guide that created a brand to fill the void in the outdoor gear world. He trekked and hiked and climbed and camped in every part of the world and found that the selection of gear to match his adventures was lacking. So he created a brand that would meet the needs of his climbing buddies and the rest of the world during their outdoor pursuits. This softshell jacket is a great jacket to have if you are a fan of the outdoors but is also a crazy stylish addition to any guys wardrobe. You can wear this to sporting events, beach parties or anywhere else you might need an extra layer.
The jacket is made from spandex, polyester, and nylon which make for a jacket that moves the way you do and stretches when you need it to. It is thin enough to layer with a hoodie or thick shirt underneath, but thick enough to keep the rain and wind off of your back. The jacket also features reflective detailing for the guys that like to bike and hike or hunt at night. The secure zip chest pocket also features a media port so you can store your phone or MP3 player and keep the tunes rolling while on your adventures. The jacket comes in the featured bright blue or black and if you really need a new jacket I recommend getting one in each color so you are ready fr anything.
The golf jacket is named that because it is the perfect jacket to wear or keep with you while playing 18 holes. It’s not heavy, it can repel the rain and wind that might otherwise cut through you if you aren’t adequately prepared. It is the ideal springtime jacket not just because of it’s durability or the fact it is lightweight. Springtime jackets aren’t always worn but they should be with you at all times. Stowe it away in your car, keep it in your messenger bag or in your office for the right time. Pair this jacket with khakis, slacks, jeans or shorts and of course a clean pair of kicks.
The polyester and nylon blend is a great mix to keep you warm, but not overheat. Keep you dry without stifling you and stretch to match your body’s natural movements. That is why golfers trust this jacket to not interrupt their swing. The jacket is lined in mesh to help you breathe and is available in a ton of colors, seriously, there are 40 colors available and you can also snag this jacket in regular as well as big and tall sizes. You may even want to buy a couple so you are ready for every occasion.
If your style is a little left of center and you like to wear brighter colors to show off your fashion sense then check out this badass Harrington style spring jacket. At first glance, it looks like a flannel type jacket but it isn’t. Calvin Klein put together an absolutely smooth looking jacket when they made this one. Light enough to wear during the warmer months and heavy enough to keep you warm when the temp drops a bit and the sun goes down. This is a great jacket to wear to parties, on camping trips, and to the hunting cabin.
This jacket is mostly made of cotton but has a bit of elastane in the build for a stretch that allows the jacket to move with your body. Some spring jackets can be stiff and rigid and take a lot of time to break-in. The elastane in this jacket means that it comes broken in and honestly you are going to love the way it fits and feels. The featured image is Tomato and if you aren’t sold on that specific look there are two other color choices available including black and an off white called “rainy day”.
If you want a jacket that will work not only in the springtime but also in the fall or winter then you need something a little thicker than your typical spring jacket. This Levi’s military-style jacket is a great option for the guy that wants to get a few more months out of his jacket. When you find something you love to wear you want to wear it all the time. This is that kind of jacket. Warm in the winter and fall and breathable in the spring or summer time. You can hunt or fish in this jacket and rest assured that your comfort will not be compromised. Also, you can wear this jacket with a ton of different looks. Jeans and a tee-shirt or a button-down and some work pants, this jacket can do it all.
The exterior of the jacket is cotton denim that is as tough as it is comfy. The interior is 100% polyester which will vent and allow you to breathe a bit but will also keep the snow, rain, and wind from affecting your body temperature. IF it gets colder than expected the jacket also comes with a hood. The hood and bib are removable via zipper so you can layer if need be. The front has a zipper closure and snap slab that gives the jacket a smoother look. While the khaki or light brown is a great color there are others available, 8 to be exact. From black to navy, there is a look for every guy out there.
This jacket is a bit thicker and “bulkier” than your average spring jacket. It’s bulk isn’t something that will get in the way of working or playing as it is made to be worn while active. The jacket is tough, durable and can handle any weather the world throws at it. Even if you live in a part of the world that has a late winter that extends into the spring this is a great selection. It won’t pair terribly well with a formal outfit, but anything less and this jacket will look great. Throw on your best jeans, cleanest boots or sneakers and a tee or button-down and you have yourself a crazy cool outfit.
The jacket is 100% cotton and tough enough to handle snow, sleet, rain, wind and any other weather. It is a great jacket to wear while fishing, hunting, hiking, working or just going out on a big date. The body of the jacket features a quilted lining that will insulate but not overheat. The hood has a flannel lining for extra warmth when you’ve got the hood over your head. It has the Carhartt logo on the front pocket and is a definite crowd pleaser. This jacket will last you a long time and be one of your favorites for sure. IF you don’t dig the dark brown there are 14 other colors from black to tan and it comes in a ton of sizes to fit any guy.
Designed to keep you cool in the spring and summer and warm in the fall and winter this jacket is a classic windbreaker type look that is super stylish in all of its simplicity. The classic black with a white stripe on the zipper is a great contrast and while there isn’t a ton of color on this jacket, the white breaks up the black nicely. No, you probably shouldn’t wear this jacket to your sister’s wedding but you can certainly wear it on a date with someone you meet at the wedding. Sometimes the simplest designs are the best choice for making a great first impression.
The jacket is made entirely of nylon which will help keep the water off of you and make sure that the wind doesn’t give you a chill. You can wear this jacket sailing, climbing or doing anything else outdoors and rest assured that its durability will keep it looking fresh every time you slide it on. It features a cool lite eyelet lining for faster wicking of sweat and moisture. There is a reflective fabric on the front zipper so you can be seen when you’re jogging at night and there are tiny laser-cut holes in the jacket for ventilation.
Under Armour is one of the premier names in athletic gear across the globe. Their stretchy and form-fitting clothing is worn by professional, college and high school sports teams all over the place and the technology behind what makes their gear unique is fascinating. They make shirts, pants, shorts, and accessories that are specifically designed for cold weather and warm weather. The cold weather gear keeps you warm in freezing temperatures and the warm weather gear will keep you from overheating when the mercury rises. This spring jacket is a bit of both. Keeping you cool in warm weather and warmer in colder weather it is the perfect spring jacket for the outdoorsy or athletic guy.
This jacket features a full zip front to help protect you from the elements when it gets cold outside, but can also be worn in the springtime when things start to thaw. Realistically this is the kind of jacket you could wear year-round with the right layering and pairings. Being that the jacket is one solid color you could get away with wearing it with a shirt and tie, but also could dress it down with shorts and even sandals. The choice is yours. If black isn’t the right color for your needs there are three other color choices that are great.
Harrington jackets make for a perfect spring jacket because they are lightweight, they block the sun and wind and rain to keep you comfortable without making you too hot. They are simply made but are so much more than your basic jacket. While these jackets aren’t covered in zippers and pockets they are draped in style. These easy to wear easy to pair jackets are crazy stylish and will go well with all of your formal outfits and your casual outfits. They even work with the right pair of shorts.
This Merc London Harrington jacket is a polyester and cotton mix. It is light, it is airy and it will make a big impression without being overly obnoxious and hard to look at. It is a smooth look that will treat you well for years and years. This jacket has a bit of a retro look to it a-la the 60s. The buttons are branded with the brands’ logo as well as the brand on the left pocket. You can snag this jacket in the featured black with plaid interior or get it in burgundy or navy. All three colors are pretty fantastic.
A softshell jacket is a great fit for the springtime. It is warm enough to keep the wind off of you but also light enough so that if the temperature rises or the sun hits you it won’t make you overheat. It is the perfect jacket to have in the back of your car for all of your adventures or to keep in your bag when the sun goes down and the temperature drops. Pair this jacket with almost anything. You can totally pull off a formal look with a shirt, tie and slacks underneath this jacket or stick to your most comfortable outfit with jeans and a tee or long sleeve thermal.
This jacket is 100% polyester and is made with a Nexgen contour softshell. The jacket contours to your body for optimum movement and comfort. Leave it unzipped on warmer days and zip it all the way up when it gets chilly. The jacket features a hood and chin guard when zipped all the way up. It makes for a great hiking jacket for different elevations or environments. The light grey is a cool look but not the only look available. There are a total of seven colors to choose from if you aren’t digging the featured light grey.
The Michael Kors name and brand have graced catwalks and red carpets all over the world. Actors and actresses, rock stars and fashion models have all worn the brand and it is no secret why. The styles and colors are a great mesh of classic and modern looks. This lightweight Harrington style jacket from Michael Kors is a dope addition to any wardrobe. This is going to be the jacket you find yourself reaching for year-round. It pairs well with your most formal and most casual attire.
This jacket has a 100% cotton exterior or shell with a polyester and cotton mix lining. The lining is built in such a way that you will be able to breathe even if it gets hot outside. Great for a casual look as well as a more formal approach. If you wear a shirt and tie to work every day this is the jacket for you. If you are more of a jeans and sneakers kind of guy this is the jacket for you. It is durable with its canvas-esque feel. It features a trendy button flat collar that can be worn buttoned or unbuttoned.
The bomber-style jacket is a crazy stylish look that has stood the test of time for decades. Originally worn by fighter pilots the jacket has proven to be a super dope look that goes with almost anything in a man’s wardrobe. You can rock this jacket with your favorite jeans and sneakers or khakis and boots. It’s the ideal jacket to try out new looks and styles that are a bit different from what you typically wear. You can even pull off a formal look with slacks and a shirt and tie if the occasion calls for it.
The jacket is breathable and made with 100% polyester. You can hike or bike or even jog in this jacket without getting overheated and sweating through your clothes. While you can wear this jacket while playing it isn’t the kind of jacket that pairs well with shorts so stick to long pants or even joggers when rocking this look. It features ribbed hems and cuffs as well as a stand collar that can be worn up or down if you want to layer this look with a hooded sweatshirt. The jacket comes in a bunch of great colors and is available unfilled or filled for extra padding and insulation
This is one hell of a cool looking spring jacket. Some jackets are made for dressing up and some jackets are made for play, this is one of those jackets that you can play in and know that you are going to be protected from the elements. You won’t overheat in this jacket, you won’t sweat and you won’t get hit with the wind and rain like with other jackets. Spyder made a crazy cool jacket when they pieced this one together. The color contrast from the pockets and zipper and body of the jacket is super stylish. While you can rock this jacket with your favorite slacks or jeans you are going to want to wear this on every camping trip, every boating excursion every single adventure.
This Spyder jacket is made from 100% polyester which will allow you to breathe without stifling you or getting you too warm. Depending on the weather you can wear this jacket three seasons out of the year. You can layer it a bit underneath because of the relaxed fit. If you like to spend time in the woods or like to trek at night this jacket features reflective details so you can be seen through the wilderness or while riding your bike at night. The underarms are vented for even more comfort. You can snag this jacket in the featured color which is hella cool or in the orange volcano color that is pretty awesome too.
The field jacket is a lightweight jacket that is both durable and fashionable. It can carry your gear and will keep the sun, wind, and rain off of your back. If the temperature drops a bit this jacket has the ability to keep you warm but won’t overheat you when the sun is out and the temps rise. If you’re going to invest your hard-earned money into a jacket then it should be a jacket you can wear no matter what the occasion. You should be just as comfortable wearing this jacket hiking or camping as you would on a first date. This is a go-to jacket that will keep you looking and feeling good for years to come.
This polyester/nylon/spandex jacket is the perfect mix of materials to keep you cool, keep you warm and move with you when you’re adventuring. The jacket sits at the waist and can be worn formally or casually. It features two cargo type pockets on the chest and two hand pockets on the side that are very discreet. While this jacket looks dope in the featured light brown/khaki, it also comes in two other seriously cool colors. Charcoal Heather and Fatigue Heather which is an army type green.
Timberland is one of the most well-known boot makers in the world. Their classic tan work boot can be seen on construction sites all over the world. The reason the boots and brand are so popular is because of the durability and reliability of the product. The same goes for their jackets. If you are looking for a jacket that you can work in, play in and adventure in, then this is the jacket for you. This spring canvas style jacket is not only super cool but is going to keep the wind from giving you a chill and will repel water off of you. While it may look heavy, it isn’t. This is a lighter weight version of your typical winter coat so it is perfect for the fall, spring and even early winter months. With the right layering, you can wear this jacket through the winter with no issues.
The jacket is made mostly of cotton but has about 3% elastane which will help this jacket stretch and move the way your body does. The last thing you want when you are hunting or hiking or setting up your tent for a camping trip is to be restricted because of your jacket. This jacket will allow you to move freely while also keeping you warm and dry. The jacket features a packable hood that disappears into the collar so it’s there if you need it. While the jacket is filled with polyester it is light fill so you won’t overheat when the sun comes out. The jacket looks great in navy but there is also a dark grey version that is pretty dope too.