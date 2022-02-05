Best Tie-Dye Clothes: 25 Cool Finds on Amazon

Whether you love it for its bright colors, you’re crazy about the wild designs, or you just need a boost of pure happiness, tie-dye clothes are more popular than ever. We’re here to help you get your groove back with tie dye for everyone in your family, so channel your inner hippie and find your funk with these cool tie-dye clothes on Amazon that will spice up your wardrobe.

When Was Tie-Dye Invented?

Most of us think about the iconic tie-dye shirts, scarves, and dresses as being a thing of the 60s, but it originated long before the hippie revolution. The tie-dye process was used as far back as the T'ang Dynasty in China and as early as the 6th Century in India according to those who have done some historical research.

The good news for us is that tie-dye became popular and has stayed popular meaning we can easily access our favorite fashion pieces without having to go through the laborious process of creating them ourselves.

What Exactly Is Tie-Dye?

Tie-dye is actually a resist dying method during which fabric is gathered tightly to avoid the dye permeating all of the cloth. Usually done by hand, the fabric is literally tied with string prior to being immersed in a dye bath, hence the name.

While lots of people still practice tie-dying at home, and it's easy to find kits to do your own tie-dye clothes and more, most of us prefer to avoid the mess and simply find our favorite pieces for purchase.

Why Is Tie-Dye So Popular Right Now?

Tie-dye has emerged as one of the most popular fashion trends of the year, and you have to wonder why. We have plenty of theories and no scientific analysis as to why that's happening, but if you look at your favorite iconic brands like Crocs, Vans, and Converse, they've all produced cool tie-dye shoes this year.

Famous designers have also embraced the tie-dye mania. Prada has tie-dye dresses, handbags, and sweaters. Stella McCartney has created seriously cool tie-dye hoodies. And celebs from Beyoncé to Bieber have made tie-dye super trendy.

But we have another theory, and it boils down to the fact that we're looking for bright and colorful clothes right now as a way to boost our somewhat weary spirits. Could that really work? 

How Does Color Affect Our Mood?

It turns out, our theory is right on. Color plays a huge role in how we feel, think, and react. And let's face it, most tie-dye is seriously colorful.

Colors and emotions are closely linked, according to this article by Allison S. Gremillion. She notes that warm colors make us happy, energized, and optimistic, while cool tones can be calming, soothing, and spark creativity. No wonder we're buying tie-dye like crazy people!

We also think our current cultural situation has everyone thinking more about those hippies of the 60s and 70s promoting peace, love, and harmony. At this moment, all of that seems awfully good, doesn't it?

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

