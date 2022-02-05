Best Tie-Dye Clothes: 25 Cool Finds on Amazon

Whether you love it for its bright colors, you’re crazy about the wild designs, or you just need a boost of pure happiness, tie-dye clothes are more popular than ever. We’re here to help you get your groove back with tie dye for everyone in your family, so channel your inner hippie and find your funk with these cool tie-dye clothes on Amazon that will spice up your wardrobe.
This neon rainbow tie-dye hoodie from Magic River is the ultimate unisex option and would also make a terrific unisex gift idea. The brilliant colors make it pop, but this classic hoodie is made with an 80/20 cotton polyester blend which means it’s warm but also comfy and easy to care for. The inside is soft and fleecy, and it has a wide kangaroo pocket on the front.
The twill-taped neck means the hood won’t rip out even after you’ve pulled it on less than gently. Tie-dying makes for a slight amount of shrinkage, so expect this sweatshirt to be about a half size smaller than normal, although that means it will have less shrinkage over the long run. Get it in adult sizes from Small to 3X-Large and choose from four different tie-dye options.
Tie-dye clothes are a huge hit right now, according to this lifestyle article from Quartz. We can all get on board with the fact that tie-dye just gives you an emotional boost thanks to the cheery colors and funky patterns.
Who needs a teeny weenie polka dot bikini when you could have this uber-sexy CUPSHE tie-dye bikini instead? The clean blue and white tie-dye design is the ultimate way to rock your summer tan, and the style reveals plenty of opportunities to get one. The cheeky panty bottoms reveal just enough of your bottom without creeping.
The cleavage-baring top has an under-cup band for extra support, simple string straps, and a cute lace-up detail in the back. If this bikini is a little too minimalist for your comfort level, (it is for mine!) this SUUKSESS Women’s Knot Tankini Set features flattering ruching, high waist bottoms, and a cute knot front top. It comes in a variety of color options and sizes from Small to X-Large.
If you’re in the market for plus-size swimsuits, the ROSE GAL Women’s Plus Size Overlay Tie-Dye Tankini Swimsuit is adorable and features a scarf hem top and solid color high waist bottoms. It comes in sizes 2X-Large.
When you’re just looking for your new favorite hoodie, this burnout rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt has the classic comfort you’re going to adore with your favorite jeans. You’ll love this sweatshirt for its cotton and poly blend that resist vertical shrinkage. Not only does this hoodie stay true to size, but it also gets softer with each and every wash, so you’re going to want to snuggle up in it all the time.
We love the raglan sleeves which look stylish but are also more comfortable and allow you to stretch as well as put it on more easily. A kangaroo pocket in front means you’ll always have a convenient spot for your cell phone, keys, and Kleenex. Get it in three tie-dye color options and in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Why not dump that predictable old Hawaiian shirt and opt instead for this trendy button-down tie-die shirt for casual Fridays at the office or home? Stylishly cut, it’s meant to be worn untucked which means you’ll stay cool and comfortable. It’s also one of the few tie-dye shirts for men that come in large sizes, because tie-dye is an equal opportunity fashion choice. This cool shirt comes in sizes from Small up to 5X-Large, and INTERESTPRINTS has several tie-dye options with different patterns and colors.
Made of poly and spandex, it’s also a cool option to toss on over your swim shorts or wear with summer slacks. Cruise style meets tie-dye meets batik print in this cool button down from La Fleva. You’ll love the soft flowy rayon which is seriously cool and comfortable to wear. It does only come in a limited size range – Large and X-Large.
There’s just no disputing the fact that Crocs are some of the most comfy clogs on the planet, but now that you can get them in tie-dye print, they’re also the coolest! These unisex clogs are worn by folks who love to garden as well as those who spend lots of time on their feet at work. They’re super flexible and made of Croslite material which is responsible for that iconic Crocs comfort reputation. The pivoting heel strap offers a secure fit or can be swiveled up front if you want to wear them as slides.
These cuties come in seven different tie-dye print options, and in sizes from 4 Women/2 Men to 15 Women/13 Men, although not all colors are available in all sizes.
If you want to know the secrets behind Crocs’ wild popularity for comfort, this article from Fast Company lays it all out.
There’s no better way to amp up your casual-cool fashion vibe than with this sweet crop top tie-dye hoodie from SweatyRocks. Bright and cheery hues of pink, yellow, and blue are enhanced with the words “C’est La Vie” (translation – such is life) across the chest. This long sleeve hoodie is lightweight and made with a washable poly/spandex blend to keep its shape, even after you’ve worn it a jillion times.
Better yet, it comes in a ridiculous number of color options, with and without printing, including some solid colors if you want to snag a couple to mix things up. This hoodie hits right at the waist and is just roomy enough, but not baggy. Get it in women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
MakeMeChic has a crop top tie-dye hoodie that’s similar but has somewhat more defined cuffs and waist if you want a more fitted look. This hoodie comes in dozens of color options as well, but if you’re picky about fabric, you’ll like that this one is made mostly of cotton with a touch of spandex. It comes in the same range of women’s sizes.
Sure, tie-dye can be groovy, hipster, and trendy, but it can also be seriously elegant as it is in this beautiful handmade shawl by this Ukrainian artisan. Made of a gorgeous blend of silk and cotton, this shawl can be worn in so many ways, from a neck wrap to a headscarf, to a full-blown shawl. It’s large enough in size that it’s also perfect to throw over your shoulders on a cool evening.
It’s semi-transparent with a bit of a glossy finish, so you can even pair it with your dressier outfits. Each end of the scarf is finished with handmade cotton tassels. While this is a lovely neutral deep and light blue, if you’re the woman who loves vivid color, you might prefer this deep burgundy tie-dye shawl made of rayon instead.
High-end tie-dye is being embraced by some of the world’s most famous fashion houses from Stella McCartney to Prada, per the editors at Harper’s Bazaar.
When you’re ready to liven things up on the links, we’d highly recommend choosing this awesome tie-dye golf shirt to show your style savoir-faire. It features a slim fit, so if you’re that guy with ripped abs, you’ll love the flattering cut. Made with breathable, comfortable polyester pique, it’s ideal for casual occasions as well as golf outings.
It features a traditional collar with a three-button placket and slightly shorter fitted sleeves. Get it in ten wild tye-die prints and sizes from Small to 3X-Large.
Just you’re not quite daring enough to rock a tie-dye golf shirt on the course, you can definitely snag this cool tie-dye ball cap and still outshine the rest of your foursome with brilliant color.
There’s nothing like a comfy baggy top over leggings when you’re working from home and this roomy tie-dye sweatshirt is the perfect lazy day option. It features a longer length that hits just below your bum and slightly flares out at the sides. It has the added appeal of a shirttail hemline, which gives it even more style points.
The crew neck is casual and comfortable and looks great if you want to pair it with a turtleneck for added warmth in winter. It’s made with a cozy blend of cotton and polyester, so it’s stretchy and easy to care for. Get it in three color options and in sizes from Medium to XX-Large.
Love that baggy look but want more of a tie-dye tunic instead? The Choha Women’s Oversized Tie-Dye Sweatshirt features a slightly longer length and slit sizes for added style. It comes in five color options and sizes from Small to XX-Large.
While these tie-dye men’s long boxers from Jockey look too hot for summer wear, they’re actually heat and moisture-wicking, which makes them the perfect choice for all seasons, especially for men who work hard and sweat. With a mid-rise waistband, these quad shorts are an 80/20 polyester and spandex blend that offers some compression and the advanced fabric technology helps to reduce odors as well as sweat.
These boxers feature a keyhole fly and contrast elastic waistband featuring the Jockey logo. Get them in three prints and sizes from X-Small to XX-Large. Prefer a boxer that’s shorter, these heart tie-die boxers are soft and silky and feature a double-layer U pouch to keep your manly bits well-supported during activity.
For the underwear minimalist, these camo tie-dye micro briefs and thongs might be the optimal choice.
If you’re looking for a touch of Boho chic, there’s nothing that evokes the feeling like this cute tie-dye maxi dress. Soft and flowing, this cutie has a soft round neck in the front and a deep V in the back to show off your tan. It has adjustable spaghetti straps so you can customize where the neckline and back fall so they’re as modest or revealing as you’d like.
This dress also has a feature we totally love – pockets! Made of polyester and spandex, it holds its shape beautifully and is simple to care for. Get it in sizes from Small to XX-Large, and if you’d prefer a different color, this also comes in cool dark gray or coffee tie-dye prints.
Not all tie-dye is created equal, with some designs merely printed on fabric, but you’re getting the real deal with these rockin’ adult lounge pants from Peace Frogs. Made from 100% cotton, these comfy pants are great for both men and women, so they’re the ideal unisex gift idea. They feature a drawstring waistband and look awesome with a tank of almost any color in the summer.
What makes these pants even cooler is that your purchase helps to support important environmental causes with a portion of the proceeds going to organizations like the National Wildlife Federation and The Organization for Tropical Studies to name just a couple.
If you love the Peace Frogs model, you’ll love some of their other tie-dye clothes just as much as the lounge pants. We’re also fans of this awesome tie-dye tee-shirt but take a minute to visit the Peace Frogs storefront on Amazon to get a sense of all their cool causes and products to support them.
Whether you call it a jumpsuit or call it a romper, we simply call this cute tie-dye garment adorably casual and cool. Perfect for the beach as a simple coverup, or dressed up to go out for a casual streetside meal, this tie-dye jumpsuit is a must-have in your summer or travel collection. It’s made of 100% rayon so it’s quick to dry and seriously flowy.
It features simple spaghetti straps and a gently gathered round neckline in front. It comes in sizes from Small to XX-Large and a variety of color options.
Who doesn’t want to live 24/7 in their most comfy sneakers? Why not amp up your sneaker collection with these cool tie-dye kicks from Skechers? Perfect with jeans, casual skirts, and shorts, these have a vintage-style platform sole made from skid-free rubber. Beyond just being stylish as heck, these feature the classic comfort of Skechers, with a memory foam cushion comfort insole that will keep your feet happy even if you’re on them all day.
The cool tie-dye upper features a Scotchguard coating to protect the vivid design from stains. Inside, the shoe is lined with super soft fabric which is always nice if you’re the type of gal who eschews socks. Get these in women’s full and half sizes from 5 to 11.
Looking for some sneaks with a more classic design? These Converse Chuck Taylors are the ideal unisex option.
When you’re looking for the kind of pajamas that can double as outerwear, these cute tie-dye pajamas from LACOZY are the perfect pair to wear 24/7. The clever tie-dye hoodie top is lightweight and comfy, with a deep V-neck in front and sleeves that are easy to push up and a sizeable kangaroo pocket. We particularly like the raw edge look that gives it a casual vibe.
The pants are ankle length, but again can be pushed up to Capri length for a cute look. They have a drawstring waist and banded ankles along with pockets too. This set is 55% cotton and 45% poly, so it’s easy to wash and wear. Get it in six different print options from subtle tie-dye tones to more bold and colorful ones. These sets come in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
If you prefer a lighter weight fabric, this two-piece set skips the hood and comes in nine tie-dye print options as well as a couple of other prints as well. They offer the same range of sizes as the first pair.
Hoodies have a rebellious connotation, according to this article in Rolling Stone, but they’re also prized for warmth and comfort, and this tie-dye hoodie is a go-to for guys that will quickly become your favorite as well. Made of soft and super washable cotton/poly fleece, this hoodie features a roomy kangaroo pocket in front and rib-knit cuffs and waistband to ensure it keeps its shape, even if you’ve worn it for days in a row.
You’ll like how durable this sweatshirt is, thanks to the cover-seamed arms, neck, and waist. Get this cool hoodie in nine different color options and sizes from Small to 4X-Large. If you’re looking for more men’s essentials for summer, we’ve got a huge list of fashionable options.
Nothing’s quite as cozy as a thick fleece bathrobe, and this tie-dye robe is great for both men and women, plus it can be personalized with your name or wife, or whatever you’d like, and in your choice of four fonts. It has a hooded bathrobe design that helps to keep your neck and ears warm. The self-tie belt makes it easy to slip into after showers and the pockets are big enough to keep your TV remote in if you’re just lounging around. It comes in unisex sizes from Small to X-Large.
For big and tall men, this tie-dye bathrobe might fit you better. It features a shawl collar, pockets, and a self-tie belt and comes in a single size for simplicity.
If you’re more into lounge pants and a tee versus wearing a robe, these tie-dye sweatpants could be more your comfy style.
If you’re that gal who thinks less is more, you’ll love these sweet tie-dye shorty pajamas from Asvivid. The roomy drop shoulder top features a button up placket that can be left undone for a bit of added sex appeal. Extra-long sleeves make it cozy and they’re easy to slide up for a different look. But with these jammies, the shorts are really the star of the show, thanks to their lettuce edge ruffle hem and drawstring waist. Get them in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
Love the lettuce edge, but not the long sleeve top? Get these cuties in a short sleeve version instead. When even shorter sleep shorts are called for, this cute pair of tie-dye short pajamas gives you a short-short, and a cropped raglan sleeve top that can be worn off the shoulders.
Looking for a sunshiny way to get your younger girls into the tie-dye mode? This seriously cute smiley face tie-dye tank dress is the perfect way to celebrate a summer day, and can even move into fall and winter wear with a shirt and leggings underneath. Made from 100% heavyweight cotton, it’s pre-shrunk so you don’t have to moderate your sizing choice. Like all our favorite casual women’s dresses, this cutie has pockets. Get it in girl’s sizes from 4T to 12.
If you’re trying to outfit your toddler girl, this adorable peace sign tie-dye tank dress comes with ruffled edge capri-length leggings as well. It comes in sizes 2T to 6X.
It’s easy to express your fun and funky sense of style in this adorable Aphrodite tie-dye skinny jeans. Sure the eye-catching color is bound to get plenty of attention, but the comfy 98% cotton and 2% spandex blend gives these jeans a body-hugging fit that’s a total head-turner. These feature a high waist design that’s seriously popular right now and unembellished back pockets that minimize. Because they’re stretchy, they don’t bind and will feel comfortable no matter what you’re up to.
Aphrodite skinnies come in a wide range of prints and washes with many different tie-dye options. Get them in Junior sizes from 1 to 15, and in a few patterns, sizes go up to 3X-Large. If you wanted to go seriously bold, you could mix patterns and colors with this cropped tie-dye tee.
When you want to rock your workout, you’re going to want some seriously supportive yoga wear like these Core 10 tie-dye yoga capris. These yoga pants feature a whopping 26% elastane to give you both compression and durability with easy movement. The high waist keeps them from creeping while you’re doing downward dog, and their ultra-soft, interlock performance fabric is squat-proof so you’ll never have to be worried about an unintended seem blowout.
These yoga capris even have a drop-in pocket at center back waistband that easily fits a smartphone if you’re one of those who simply can’t put your phone aside. Get them in this pretty aqua tie-dye in sizes from X-Small to X-Large. If you’re more petite, Core 10 also has a black and tan version of these pants but only in X-Small and Small.
Whether you’re looking to have a sense of humor about wearing face coverings or you simply embrace them as another way to cement your personal style, these two layer tie-dye face masks can help to keep you and others protected. These masks are a comfortable blend of cotton and polyester so they’re breathable and pretty comfortable for both men and women.
These masks are machine washable and it’s recommended that you wash them after each wearing. They feature comfortable fabric ear loops to minimize irritation during wear, and you can even get them in kids’ sizes as well.
If, like many of us, you feel safer with a two layer mask that allows you to insert a carbon filter for an added layer of protection, you might prefer these tie-dye masks instead.
Casual cool is right at the forefront with this trendy tie-dye button-down long sleeve blouse. As easy to wear with jeans as it is a sleek pencil skirt, this blouse looks crisp and cool in bright summery green and white. It features oversized sleeves that can be rolled up or worn buttoned at the cuff and it also has a front pocket detail. The lightweight poly fabric is simple to care for and can easily be washed on gentle or quickly hand washed and hung to dry. This blouse comes in four pretty color options and in sizes from Small to XX-Large.
For a bit more casual appeal, the DUTISON long sleeve tie-dye tee shirt has a scoop neckline, button front placket, and longer length. Get this subtle tie-dye design in eight color options and sizes from Small to 5X-Large.
You might also like the Messic tie-dye tunic which has a flared hemline and cute 3/4 length sleeves as well as a Henley-style placket. It comes in sizes from Medium to XX-Large.
Why limit your love of tie-dye to outerwear when you could also extend it underwear? These sexy and sassy Victoria’s Secret tie-dye thong panties are just the ticket to cool comfort with no visible panty lines! This pack of three thongs features a low rise banded waist that’s super comfy, But they do tend to run just a bit small so you might want to size up. This set comes with navy, pink, and aqua tie-dye colors, but you can also get them in a yellow, purple, and green three-pack.
Looking for a little more coverage than a thong? These tie-dye hipsters from Balanced Tech offer a sexy cheeky profile and come in a four pack for a great price.
Amazon brand Mae even offers a tie-dye bralette if you want to wear tie-die undies top and bottom. It comes in sizes from X-Small to X-Large for A-C cups.
If you’ve got a formal occasion or you just want to wow everyone during cocktail hour, this tie-dye off shoulder maxi dress is an absolute head turner. From top to bottom, this dress has all the details that make it a show-stopper. Start with the off shoulder style that brings all the attention to your collar bones and shoulders.
This form-fitting frock adds adorable asymmetrical bell sleeves, and the floor length hemline gets a pop of excitement thanks to the thigh high slit in front. The slit offers a convenient zipper that allows you to choose just how much leg you’d like to reveal. Made of rayon, it’s flowy and sexy, and just a little bit funky too. Get it in sizes from Small to X-Large.
If the mermaid cut is more your style, the OLUOLIN tie-dye maxi is seriously sexy with a high neckline that leaves your shoulders bare, and the back is especially clever with an opening between the top and skirt that reveals a little more skin. Get it in sizes from Small to X-Large.