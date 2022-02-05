Best Tie-Dye Clothes: 25 Cool Finds on Amazon

This neon rainbow tie-dye hoodie from Magic River is the ultimate unisex option and would also make a terrific unisex gift idea. The brilliant colors make it pop, but this classic hoodie is made with an 80/20 cotton polyester blend which means it’s warm but also comfy and easy to care for. The inside is soft and fleecy, and it has a wide kangaroo pocket on the front.

The twill-taped neck means the hood won’t rip out even after you’ve pulled it on less than gently. Tie-dying makes for a slight amount of shrinkage, so expect this sweatshirt to be about a half size smaller than normal, although that means it will have less shrinkage over the long run. Get it in adult sizes from Small to 3X-Large and choose from four different tie-dye options.

Tie-dye clothes are a huge hit right now, according to this lifestyle article from Quartz. We can all get on board with the fact that tie-dye just gives you an emotional boost thanks to the cheery colors and funky patterns.