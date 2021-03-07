25 Best Vintage Band T-Shirts: The Ultimate List

Vintage is one of the most popular search terms in the fashion world and for good reason. The vintage or retro look is fun, it is nostalgic and it just plain looks good. Celebrating your favorite rock bands of yesteryear with a dope tee is super cool and the look works for both men and women. We have compiled an ultimate list of the best vintage rock band t-shirts for you to add to your collection.
When it comes to tee-shirt fashion the retro or vintage vibe is an awesome choice for both men’s and women’s fashion. You can wear this look with a pair of fresh jeans and sneakers or dress it up with a sports coat and some boots. This tee is from the hair rock band Def Leppard which is famous for their song “Pour Some Sugar on Me”. The band had massive success in the 1908s and early 90s and was one of those bands that when they came/come on the radio you turn the volume up as high as it can go.
This bright and colorful shirt is from Def Leppard’s famous Hysteria Tour from 1988 which coincided with their album of the same name. It is the perfect shirt to wear with some light-colored jeans and a matching pair of kicks. Anything white in the shoe department is going to treat you well. Fortunately, this shirt is available in a ton of sizes from super small to large and even tall sizes. The shirt is only available in one color but it is a great color and you will absolutely love it.
In the late 60s, 70s, and early 80s, Led Zeppelin was one of the fiercest and most stylish bands touring all over the world until the untimely death of their drummer John Bonham. When Bonham died in 1980 the band stopped touring immediately. The group of four became three guys not wanting to play anymore without their drummer. Eventually, the band found another drummer but ultimately it was Bonham’s son Jason that took over for his late father. Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones ended up reuniting after a five-year layoff in 1985.
The band’s Tour in 1977 was a tour of the United States and had one of the largest followings for live shows in the 1970s. The shirt features Icarus which was one of the band’s most famous logos. The band was rumored to be named after a record producer who heard the group and said that they would “crash harder and faster than a lead zeppelin”. The liquid blue color has a tie-dye effect and color scheme that is perfect for the time that the band was performing. The shirt comes in one color and is available in a bunch of sizes for men and for women.
Don’t Stop Believin’ that this shirt is anything less than awesome. You know the words and you probably sing along anything Journey comes on the radio. This band was really popular in the 1970s and 1980s and put on one hell of a live show. If you have ever been to a wedding, sporting event, or school dance, you have most likely heard this band and danced your tail off to one of their signature tunes. Their song “Don’t Stop Believin'” released in 1981, is one of the most purchased songs in iTunes history and as of 2009 was #1 on the list all-time.
If you or your parents were lucky enough to catch a live Journey show, chances are they are still talking about it. The shirt represents their “Departure” tour and album. They released three albums as part of a trilogy from 1977-1980, “Infinity”, “Evolution” and “Departure”. Each album was more popular than the previous one. The shirt features a great black backdrop with the Journey logo complete with wings and the Earth. The featured shirt is available in multiple sizes but is only available in women’s sizes and styles, if you are a guy and want the shirt or are buying for a guy on your shopping list you can get the men’s version here.
Although I am not a huge fan personally of the band featured in this really cool shirt, I am a huge fan of tie-dye and vintage clothing. Pink Floyd is one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century and the group has a massive cult following. Dark Side of the Moon was the eighth studio album from the band and arguably one of their most popular. The album came out in March of 1973 and is a 14x platinum album that has sold an estimated 45 million copies worldwide. The shirt definitely has a 70s feel with the bright colors and the tie-dye hippy feel.
The shirt features the prism with the rainbow shooting through it like from the album cover. This image has been on posters and clothing for almost 50 years and people still download and buy the album routinely. The shirt is 100% cotton so it is durable and comfortable but is also easy to wash. The shirt can be purchased in multiple sizes for men and women and even kids. There is only one color choice which isn’t really a big deal because it is a totally stylish color. Tie-dye is really popular right now and has been featured at fashion shows for the past two years. You are going to love this shirt and all the outfits you can rock it with.
The band Blondie was pretty revolutionary when it came to women lead bands in rock music. Debbie Harry, the lead singer of Blondie, was one of the most famous faces in the world in the 70s and 80s. While the group became famous in the early 70s their fandom grew significantly once they became a staple at the famous club in the Bowery, NYC called CBGB. The club would be the breeding ground for bands like The Police and The Talking Heads. Regarded more like a Punk group, Blondie definitely has rock and roll roots that can be heard in some of their more famous songs like “Call Me” and “Rapture”.
While Debbie Harry was absolutely gorgeous, she was more revered for being such a badass. Men and women loved her music and at the time there was a serious lack of female lead singing rock stars in the genre. The shirt is great because it is something that she would’ve worn at her shows and when she was hanging out at CBGB’s. The crop top look is a great look today but is totally retro. This female top comes in small, medium, and large sizes and is a great addition to any t-shirt collection.
The band Van Halen has gone through a lot of changes over the course of their history and since Eddie Van Halen’s have stopped touring and performing altogether. The group had one of the signature sounds of the 70s and 80s and even into the 90s. They continued making and recording music with a plethora of different frontmen from David Lee Roth to Sammy Hagar in the 21st century. The band had flair, awesome guitar riffs, and was one of the most popular live bands ever.
The use of the imagery of the classic pin-up girl for years and tickets, merchandise, and even albums. The motorcycle is also classic Van Halen, often using motorcycles on stage and in the background of some of their songs. Whether you were a Van Hagar fan or a David Lee Roth fan there is no contesting how influential this group became to modern rock music. The shirt is a perfect example of their style and attitude. The faded lettering and pictures add to that awesome vintage appeal.
The Foo Fighters are one of those bands that will never get old, never go out of style, and will always rock the house at any of their live shows. While the band isn’t a vintage or old-school rock band, the shirt reps a definitive vintage vibe. Regarded as one of the best rock bands of all time, the group began their journey in 1994 shortly after the group Nirvana ended when lead singer Kurt Cobain died. Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl is the frontman for the Foo Fighters and is one of the late 20th and early 21st centuries best musicians. A dynamo on the drums and a great guitar player and lead singer, Grohl will go down as a top-tier musician when all is said and done.
The band was named after allied air fighters name for UFOs and other aerial phenomena. The band released their first studio album in 1995, named for the band itself, they immediately began touring after the first album. With 10 studio albums and more on the way, it is no wonder that the group was nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While Nirvana fans still mourn the death of Cobain, the Foo Fighters have given them a close second in the grunge/rock and roll genre. The Foo shirt in this list is a great example of a shirt that would be sold at one of their many concerts. It features the famous Foo Fighters skull and their established date. The mix of blue and gold are the unofficial colors of the bay area where this shirt represents.
KISS is a band that has a sound all its own. One of the first “heavy metal” bands ever, the group made rock and roll music that you could dance to. Known for their outrageous costumes and face paint the band has been in movies, played sporting events, and even has their own pinball machine. When four ordinary dudes put their love of music together in 1973, none of them could have ever guessed the success that they would gain. “Rock and Roll All Nite” is one of the most played songs and even has a monster number of downloads and streams,
Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are the two longest-tenured KISS members having been in the band since its inception. The shirt is an ideal shirt for spring and summer. The lettering and white background make it bright and somewhat loud(in a good way) and a comfortable fit in any of its many sizes in regular and big and tall sizes. The shirt has the name of the band’s most famous song with the world-famous “KISS” lips. It is available in this color only. Check out more KISS gear here.
To say that the Rolling Stones have been rocking all over the world for a long time would be an understatement. The group has been together since 1962, which is nearly 60 years of playing together. The bluesy-rock band has done everything in rock history from being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Because of these accolades, the duo of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards has been on every late-night show and played nearly every venue.
When you’re together for nearly 60 years you tend to put together a lot of BIG numbers. Sales numbers, merchandise numbers, and concert ticket sale numbers. This shirt is the perfect example of how important the Stones are to musical history. It is from their concert in Berlin, Germany in 1976 and features the then members’ faces in a faded, vintage vibe. The shirt is available in multiple sizes and colors. The featured color is charcoal but is also sold in grey and black, you can check those colors out here.
Styx is one of those great bands that gets forgotten about when discussing the greatest bands of all time. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, also created one of the most memorable and singable songs ever in “Come Sail Away”. The song is also a yacht rock song and very popular at boat parties. One thing is for sure, the group puts on one of the best live shows in history. With loud guitar solos and synths and drums mixed with insane lighting, it is no wonder how the band became so fun and popular.
From Chicago and formed in the early 1970s, Styx has a classic rock band sound. Although the group formed in the 70s they continued releasing new music and albums through 2018 when they released “The Mission”. Two years later they teamed up with former travel partner REO Speedwagon and have been rocking shows since. If you miss going to concerts and want to bring some of that rock flavor to your wardrobe then add this shirt to your collection.
The band AC/DC has one of the most unique sounds on the planet and it has a lot to do with their lead singer. Cool story, the group had an original lead singer Bon Scott who died of alcohol poisoning in 1980 so the group thought about breaking up but instead found Brian Johnson who became their lead singer and the voice of the group for the next 36 years. At one point in 2017, Axl Rose from Guns n Roses lead the band but that didn’t last long. The group’s first album with Johnson at the helm was “Back in Black” which to this day is one of the most popular albums of all-time.
The group’s outrageous concerts and high octane lyrics and guitar make them one of the most played bands at sports arenas all over the world. The hockey team at my high school during my tenure came out to “Thunderstruck” and it always seemed to get the crowd super pumped. The shirt featured on this list is bright yellow or ginger as it is listed and it really is the perfect way to honor the band. The band’s music is electrifying and the color and energy of this shirt are spot on. If yellow isn’t your style then you can grab this awesome RED AC/DC shirt if it’s more your look.
Perhaps the greatest guitar player in the history of music, Jimi Hendrix did things on his guitar that nobody else had ever seen before. One of his first serious live gigs, Hendrix was invited on stage by Eric Clapton, once Clapton heard Hendrix for the first time he stormed off stage in awe of how good the young Hendrix was. They eventually became great friends and even performed together and recorded together in the studio multiple times. Hendrix was big into the psychedelic rock scene and his band “The Jimi Hendrix Experience” put out music that was completely different than anything else at the time.
While Hendrix didn’t live a long life, his music has been released posthumously for decades. His performance of the Star-Spangled Banner at Woodstock in 1969. It is still considered to this day one of the best versions of the song to ever be performed. His love of music carried him through his 27-year life. He, unfortunately, died young in 1970, but before his death, he put out albums and music that changed the landscape of Rock and Roll ushering in a new sound and making famous the Stratocaster guitar. This shirt is everything, Hendrix. The visual of Jimi playing his left-handed guitar with the American Flag draped behind him is classic Hendrix.
Perhaps one of the most Rock And Roll bands of all time is Motley Crue. The group started out as a bunch of kids playing loud and fast and transformed into a band that was just as insane off stage as they were on stage. From drummer Tommy Lee’s gyrosphere rotating drum kit to Vince Neil’s high-pitched scream, this band is best known for their lyrics about girls, booze, and having as much fun as humanly possible. While some of their antics nearly got them all killed, they managed to stay together for decades and put out some really great music. If you were ever lucky enough to catch a show live, then you saw one of the greatest concerts of the modern era.
The tee represents their 1987 tour in Japan and even features Japanese characters on the beige background. The visual of Tommy Lee in the monster truck dune buggy is the perfect example of how insane these guys were. This is a great shirt for the summer and spring as it is lightweight and airy and bright. You can also rock this shirt with a hoodie or a sports coat and of course, your favorite jeans, extra points if they are ripped. The shirt comes in a bunch of sizes and although it is technically a men’s shirt, both men and women can wear it comfortably. Here are some more Motley Crue shirts.
The band Queen has a stadium sound that hadn’t really been heard from the rock genre before. Lead singer Freddie Mercury was one of the most charismatic and flamboyant frontmen ever to lead a band onto a stage. From their amazing performances at Live Aid to filling arenas like Wembly Stadium in London. The group performed hard rock songs and amazing power ballads and when they brought Bohemian Rhapsody to their producer he nearly laughed them out of the office saying that nobody would listen to a song that long with an opera-style base. He was so wrong.
Unfortunately, Freddie died from AIDS in 1991 shortly after his amazing performance at Live Aid. The performance is still regarded as one of the greatest live performances for any genre and any band. This shirt represents the essence of Queen. The Easter Island type head was featured on their “News of the World” album and is actually the head of a giant robot that is carrying the band in one hand. The album sold over 10 million copies and is one of the best-selling studio albums of all-time. The shirt is amazing and is a great fit for Queen fans and rock fans alike. Check out some more awesome Queen shirts here.
While the band Nirvana didn’t perform for decades the impact they left on the rest of the grunge and rock world was incredible. After Kurt Cobain’s tragic death that shook the rock world, the band stopped performing and didn’t even consider trying to find a new lead singer. Each musician went their own way and did their own thing but the history of Nirvana and their amazing music lives on today. Perhaps one of the greatest unplugged sets ever, Nirvana performed on MTV’s Unplugged in 1993 and the album they released from the show was one of the highest-selling acoustic albums of all-time.
Originating in Seattle. Washington the group put out five albums while Cobain was alive and countless others after his death which are compiled of live shows and previously unreleased material. The black shirt with the “In Utero” album art on the front is a gorgeous way to represent one of the greatest bands in the history of grunge and rock music. The shirt is 100% cotton and comes in a number of sizes that will adequately fit both men and women. IF you’re into Nirvana and want to get a few more shirts to add to your growing vintage tee collection you can check out more shirts here.
The original jam band and one of the most followed bands in history is The Grateful Dead. From awesome merch to the teddy bear logo to bumper stickers and everything in between this is a band that people would literally follow around the country and try and hit up every venue on their tours. Today’s version of the ultimate jam band would be Vermont-based band Phish. Fun fact, I cleaned the pool of one of the members of Phish one summer. The guys were really cool and a lot of fun to be around and actually gave me a couple of concert tickets to their reunion show in Coventry, Vermont.
I was young when Jerry Garcia, lead singer of The Grateful Dead, passed away. The rock and roll world lost a giant and one heck of a great musician when he died. The band has continued to tour in honor of Jerry and even released some seriously great tracks after his death that hadn’t ever been heard before. If you are a Grateful Dead fan or just a fan of awesome music history then this shirt needs to be in your closet and worn whenever you get the chance. The color is bright and although it isn’t psychedelic like the band would’ve wanted, it does represent their Boston concert from April of 1973. If you’re interested in other Grateful Dead shirts you can check them out here.
One of the few bands on this list that is still touring today is Aerosmith. They have done a bit of everything from headlining the Super Bowl to playing Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions and being members of the Hall themselves. The frontman Steven Tyler is one of the most recognized musicians on the planet and for good reason. The group has had hits in the 70s, 80s, 90s, and even today. This is one of those bands that you and your parents can equally love and share in playing their tunes.
There are a couple of things that make a great vintage tee. The look is first and foremost. It has to have that slightly faded distressed look to it. Also, a date on the tee is super important, typically an established date like you will see on this shirt or a concert date that shows the longevity of the band as a whole. This shirt is a great-looking shirt and comes in enough sizes so that anyone that digs it can find a perfect fit and you can wear it to future concerts because like I said before, they are still touring. The shirt comes in 5 different colors and is available in men’s women’s and kids’ styles.
David Bowie aka Ziggy Stardust is one of the most legendary recording artists in the history of music. Not only did he have a successful career as a singer on his own, but he also reached a ton of success as his alter ego Ziggy. While Bowie had a different sound than anyone else in rock and roll at the time, Ziggy experimented with sounds no one had ever heard before. Both acts were really special and toured the world with bands like The Rolling Stones selling out 100,000 seat arenas routinely.
David Bowie performed everywhere for over 40 years and is still to this day one of the most downloaded and streamed artists ever. His album sales are massive and altogether he has put out almost 100 albums and singles. There are very few other artists that would even come close to those numbers. After his death, his album and single sales skyrocketed because of the respect and love that his fans have for him. There are three different versions of this shirt and it comes in youth, men’s, and women’s sizes. Check out the options here.
One of my favorite bands and another band that got their start at the great CBGB club in the Bowery in NYC is The Ramones. The punk rock band had such a different sound than anything that was on the radio or touring at the time that they etched themselves a place on the punk rock, Mount Rushmore. The group had a look like they didn’t care but then when you listened to them perform you knew they were legit. The great thing about this tee is that it is something that the boys in the band would have actually worn to perform at CBGB.
The shirt features the now-famous logo of The Ramones with the presidential seal which is something that no other band would have considered doing. The group performed with Blondie, Television, and Lou Reed and was known for trashing hotel rooms and the stage when they performed. The shirt is a classic look that tons of people love. I myself have a Ramones shirt that looks a lot like this one and I love it. Make sure you check out some other Ramones merchandise and t-shirts here.
What would a rock band list be without perhaps the greatest band in the history of music? The Beatles have more number one hits, more hits on the charts, more appearances, and really more music recorded than most other bands that last for twice or even three times as long as The Beatles did it. If you can’t think of or if you don’t know all the words to at least one Beatles song then you need to brush up on your music history. John, Paul, George, and Ringo were amazing writers and musicians and up until John Lennon’s death in late 1980, they were the most popular group in the world.
If you dig The Beatles even a little bit, whether you sang in the chorus in high school and performed some of their hits or have a ton of their music on your iPod you get that these guys changed the face of music and especially rock and roll. The shirt is simple but elegant. It is totally vintage with the creased, distressed look and features the four guys walking down the street dressed for success. This shirt is available in a number of sizes and you can buy it in 5 different colors. It is also available in men’s, women’s, and youth styles.
Poison has a reputation for being one of the craziest bands in history. The things they did on and off stage can’t really be mentioned in this list, but if you look it up for yourself you may be shocked at what they got away with. The group formed in 1983 in Pennsylvania, to come from the relatively small state of Pennsylvania and catapult to the top of the rock music charts and traveling all over the world is insane. Even though the band didn’t stay together for decades they made their mark on the rock and roll scene, good and bad.
The band did reconcile and get back together on a limited basis a few years ago for a stadium tour which was ultimately halted by the global pandemic. During their run, they sold over 15 million records in the US alone. If you are a Poison fan or know someone that is then this shirt is a piece of Poison history they need to have. “Ride the Wind” was one of their more popular songs on the Flesh & Blood album from 1990. The shirt is available in two colors and a number of sizes that will fit most people with both men’s and women’s styles.
This is one of my personal faves on this list and is a shirt that I actually own. Although I never personally was lucky enough to see a show at CBGB I know the history and if you have a chance to read a book about Hilly Crystal or the club itself you should really check it out. The club stayed open against all odds from 1973-2006. When Hilly bought the rundown club it didn’t even have a speaker system or an engineer to run it. He ended finding a homeless guy and gave him the job of running the boards. Hilly was known for hiring down-and-out friends to help around the club and it turned out to be the most influential rock and roll club in NYC history.
Even though CBGB isn’t a rock band it is a club that made some of the best rock groups famous. The Police played their first gig at CBGB. The Talking Heads actually lived across the street and performed there every week for years and actually thanked bar owner Hilly Crystal in their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech. The history in this place makes CBGB deserving of having a spot on this list. Rocking a CBGB shirt means you know your music history and rep a hall of amazing music. Check out the 5 different colors here. The shirt comes in multiple sizes and is also available for purchase in men’s and women’s styles.
The Man in Black aka Johnny Cash didn’t just walk a line in his lyrics he also walked the line between country, blues, and rock music. There was a simple reason why Johnny mixed his styles so eloquently because the need for each type of music was evident. Rock and Roll hadn’t taken over yet and the need for a good blues or country song was still there. So he mixed styles and did so within individual albums. He cared so much about his fans and their love of his words that he even performed one of his most famous and recorded shows at Folsom Prison in California.
He dealt with drug issues, woman issues, not knowing his children, and falling in love with his co-singer on tour while married. He was a rock star before there were real rock stars. If stadium concerts were a thing when he was touring and performing he definitely would have sold out some of the biggest venues on the planet. Just when everyone thought Johnny had hung up his guitar and microphone for the good he performed a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ song “Hurt” and became famous all over again. This shirt, which I personally own, is a classic style vintage tee that comes in 11 different colors, a ton of sizes, and men’s and women’s styles.
The men with the beards and one of the most visually recognizable bands in rock history. The long beards, spinning guitars, and hot rods flying on stage and through their music videos are so much fun, but it is all about the music and the unique style of the group. ZZ Top is one of the first rock bands to really take advantage of the music video and extravagant concert scene. The group began touring together and putting out records in 1969 and originated in Texas and if you listen to a lot of their music they come back to Texas in their lyrics and videos and concerts all the time.
ZZ Top is one of those bands that really love their fans and will do anything for them. Their style, the colors, the vibrance the cowboy flair mixed with hard heavy guitar riffs and engines roaring. The boys in the band have a cult following and their home state of texas absolutely loves them. the blues guitar combined with the rock guitar is a signature sound that not many other bands have been able to perfect. The shirt on this list is a fan favorite too. Deguello is one of their most popular albums and is featured in the graphics of this shirt. Check out other ZZ Top gear here.
In the summer of 1983, mega rock band Metallica went on the Killem All tour and played 31 shows in venues such as Boston, Buffalo, NYC, Baltimore, and all over the west coast. The tour was one of the biggest tours of its time and really revitalized the rock and roll era at the tail end of the disco craze. When Metallica first formed very few record companies wanted anything to do with the group. They thought the band was too “angry” and had too much of a dangerous and loud sound to be successful. Nearly 40 years later and the group is still recording and performing.
Metallica is the kings of the power ballad. Their hard-hitting tracks are just as popular as their slower songs and everything in between has received tons of radio plays and millions of records sold and downloads worldwide. They have played in nearly every city in the US and in dozens of countries overseas. Ultimately, Metallica was one of the bands that really saved rock and roll and ushered it into the future. The concert tee featured here is totally badass and the ultimate item for any Metallica fan. Check out the other Metallica tees here.