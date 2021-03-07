25 Best Vintage Band T-Shirts: The Ultimate List

Vintage is one of the most popular search terms in the fashion world and for good reason. The vintage or retro look is fun, it is nostalgic and it just plain looks good. Celebrating your favorite rock bands of yesteryear with a dope tee is super cool and the look works for both men and women. We have compiled an ultimate list of the best vintage rock band t-shirts for you to add to your collection.

Rock and Roll Music:

While there are many different schools of thought regarding the invention of rock music there are a few names that pop up when discussing how rock became mainstream. Elvis Pressley is one of those innovators. The Beatles are another name that comes to mind and even though The Beatles had some softer hits, the majority of their catalog is very rock-centered. Now Elvis and The Beatles are two very different acts but they both had a massive influence on the rock and roll that made their way through the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 1990s all the way to today. There is another name that comes to mind as the ultimate inventor of rock and roll and the name is Chuck Berry. The guitar player really revolutionized the style of music that we hear today.

Rock and roll is really just an evolution of blues music with heavier guitar parts and more explosive drums. Where blues bands had two or three musicians, most rock groups have four, five, six, or more musicians with a focus on the lead singer, bass player, drummer, and lead guitar. As the years went by rock music evolved into grunge, punk, and even pop music. Even musicians like Taylor Swift, Justin Beiber, and Maroon 5 have rock influences that you can hear in particular songs. 

Where the Vintage T-Shirt Comes into Play.


The vintage t-shirt style is the way it is to replicate concert tees that were sold at some of these shows. A lot of the vintage tees have specific albums and concerts with dates to give them more of a vintage flair. The fade is also another big piece of the vintage-style tee. The faded, worn look is clutch and super stylish. While it would be cool to have an actual concert tee from a Queen or Led Zeppelin show, there just aren't enough floating around out there to get them without mass-producing. The good news is, that these vintage-style tees are really close to the originals. Repping a vintage tee is a great way to rock a casual look but not look like you just rolled out of bed. They can be paired with ripped or regular jeans, khakis, or even slacks with the right coat or sports coat/blazer. 

Which Vintage Band T-shirt is the Most Desirable?

There are 25 amazing shirts on this list and because of rarety and age, some of them are far more desirable than others. What stands out first to anyone looking to purchase a vintage rock band tee is the subject matter. If you are a fan of Van Halen then you are going to look for shirts that have your favorite band. I personally am very eclectic so I will wear vintage tees with almost anyone on them. From Johnny Cash to CBGB shirts I have something for everyone in my collection. Also, a lot of folks like me like to mix it up and see the expression on people's faces when I walk into a bar or party wearing a lesser-known artist or an artist or group that isn't typically worn by others. 

Because Nirvana was only together for a limited number of years, memorabilia and merch from the band are sought after and incredibly popular. Fans still mourn the loss of lead singer and musical genius Kurt Cobain. There have been some posthumous releases since his unfortunate death but the live stuff and the unplugged concerts are still among the most listened to concerts in rock history. You can still hear a bit of that sound in some newer bands and especially the Foo Fighters but there will never be another band like Nirvana and while that breaks some serious hearts in the music world, it is also kind of nice that there aren't any bands that take away from the legacy of Cobain, Grohl, and Novoselic.

We touched on The Beatles a little in the previous paragraphs but to really understand the band is to love their music. You can go down the list of Beatles hits and it would take you a ton of time to finish. Off the top of your head, you can probably think of at least ten influential Beatles songs that were extremely popular for the past six decades. If you or someone you know loves The Beatles then you need to get this shirt for yourself or for them. It comes in a bunch of sizes, colors, and styles. The Beatles did a ton of rock music and the styles that followed. When they were touring and on TV seemingly every night you would see people mimicking their fashion as well as buying their records the day they hit stores. If you are building a cool t-shirt collection, you need a Beatles tee so you can include one of the best bands of all-time. 

CBGB is mentioned in this list multiple times because for some of these artists CBGB was home. It was where they got their start, where they had their first audition, and where they even recorded certain albums. The club was originally bought by Hilly Crystal in 1973 and was promoted as a country, bluegrass, and blues music venue, hence the name CBGB. Ultimately what ended up happening was that more rock and punk fans came to the bar than country fans. Hilly rolled with it though and personally saw every band perform on his small stage before ever letting them play live in front of a capacity crowd of over 350 people. When Hilly Crystal passed away in 2007 it was less than a year after CBGB's closed their doors after over 30 years of amazing music. You can also check out the rest of the CBGB shirts available here. There are so many you won't be able to buy just one.

Honorable Mentions:

Obviously, we couldn't include all of the bands we wanted to on this list, and there are a few that have some really solid vintage t-shirt designs. Spanning over 50 years of musical history is our honorable mention list. You can check out the honorable mentions below:

Iron Maiden

Guns N' Roses

The Doors

The Who

Chicago

Black Sabbath

Fleetwood Mac

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Rush

Red Hot Chili Peppers

 

