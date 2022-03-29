15 Best Gym Bags for Men

If you can motivate yourself to get to the gym and work hard when you’re there, you need a bag to hold all of your gear. The days of wearing your shorts and sleeveless tee under your outfit are over. Check out the best gym bags for men from the crew at Heavy to meet all your workout needs.
This bag from NPUSA will work very well as a gym bag, and it certainly will double as a travel bag. It’s got the widest variety of pockets and enclosures of any other bag on the list. “Molle” refers to the variety of pockets and their straps, which are traditionally a military-style usage. This men’s duffel bag features two front buckle strap pockets, two zippered front pockets, two medium zippered side pockets, two large zippered side pockets. Additionally, there are two front D-rings so you can adjust where and how you deploy the included padded shoulder strap. The main handle features a Velcro strap for better gripping. Material is 600D high-density polyester. It comes in twelve different colors, shown in tan.
Dimensions – 22″L x 12″W x 10″H
A classic look from Adidas and a men’s gym bag that pretty much has it all. The bag is 100 percent polyester 3D “Ripstop.” Features two zippered end pockets, one of which is a “shoe tunnel” that will accommodate shoes. The inside of the bag features one zippered pocket. Features a padded bottom panel. It comes in three sizes:
Small – 20.5″L x 11.75″W x 11″H (2,600 cubic inches interior volume)
Medium – 24″L x 13″W x 12″H (3,800 cubic inches interior volume)
Large – 29″L x 15″W x 12″H (6,000 cubic inches interior volume)
The Defender II comes in 25 different colors/designs. If you’re more inclined to rep Nike, the Nike Brasilia 6 Duffel Bag is a great option and it has the same basic construction as the Adidas Defender. If you’re a Puma guy, the Puma Men’s Transformation Duffel would work well.
This men’s gym bag features a “wet pocket” on the side of the duffel bag so you can store wet towels or shoes. Each of the two front zippered pockets also features a mesh pocket on the outside of the zippered pockets. In between, there’s a padded water bottle holder. Additionally, there’s a large mesh pocket on the side. The main compartment’s zippered top features an additional clamshell zippered compartment built into the top.
Dimensions – 18″L x 11.5″W x 10.5″H (1,950 cubic inches interior volume)
While this bag is listed as a travel bag it is absolutely perfect for the gym. The bag is beautiful, it is sturdy, it is big enough to fit all of your gear and there is even a compartment that will fit your shoes and keep them away from the rest of your gear. This is a useful little compartment for the guy that works out super hard and has stinky shoes after the gym, this way your clothes won’t end up smelling like your feet.
The bag is 100% leather, features an ID tag so if the bag gets lost you can put your name and cell phone number on it and it should find it’s way home to you. It has rolled top handles for extra comfort and a sturdier design. This is the classy gym bag that shows you are serious about working out and if you are in a pinch it can easily double as a travel bag as it meets all TSA standards and practices. The bag is available in the featured brown and an all-black that isn’t too hard on the eyes either.
If you are in need of any kind of athletic gear then it makes sense to go with one of the biggest and most popular names in the athletic gear game. Nike has been at the forefront of making top-notch workout gear since the early days of working out. Yes, they make some dope shoes, but they also make some seriously durable and useful gym bags as well. There is no reason why you should have to choose style over function or vice versa. With this Nike bag, you won’t have to choose one or the other. You can choose both.
The bag is 100% polyester and is incredibly durable. It can handle rain, heat and anything else you want to throw at it. The straps are reinforced so that you can carry weight in the bag and not worry about them giving out. The bag features the classic Nike swoosh in white against a black backdrop and if you’re trying to match your workout clothes to your bag, you can’t go wrong with black on white.
This one is an Amazon’s Choice product. As far as being a versatile men’s gym bag, the Undeniable 3.0 medium duffel is undeniably spot on, with one exception (no interior pockets). The 100 percent polyester material features an “element battling, highly water-resistant finish,” according to UA. It features three zippered exterior pockets, including a large vented pocket for laundry or shoes. Also features a mesh pocket on one end. Has Velcro wrapped handle and padded shoulder strap, which can be attached a couple of different ways. The shoulder strap features UA’s “HeatGear” technology, which wicks moisture away. Also comes in small and large sizes. The large, which does feature a zippered interior pocket, is also an Amazon’s Choice product.
Dimensions – 24.8″L x 11.8″W x 12.9″H (3,417 cubic inches interior volume)
The Alliance II Sackpack is a backpack style men’s gym bag made of 100 percent 600D polyester. It’s a single-compartment bag that features a drawstring closure and a large exterior zippered pocket that’s lined with soft tricot fabric. It has air mesh ventilation and two side mesh pockets that can be used for additional clothing/storage, or water bottles. It comes in 25 different colors/designs, shown in black.
Dimensions – 18″L x 13.8″W
Perhaps you are in the market for a gym bag but aren’t looking for a large duffel or backpack. There has to be a bag that is smaller than a duffel but still able to hold all of your stuff right? Well, the good folks at Lug built a bag with you in mind. This smaller, rounded, almost purse-like duffel is a great option if you don’t bring a bunch of stuff with you to the gym but still need something to tote your gear. This bag is perfect for a shirt and shorts and an MP3 player, it can even carry sandals or flip-flops should you want to go workout on the beach.
This bag is a carry duffel that also doubles as a backpack if you want to throw it over your shoulders and keep your hands free. The bag features a handy cell phone pocket and polyester lining that make it durable and very lightweight. The interior is very roomy and it has two cargo pockets for your smaller items while also being able to carry a pair of shoes if you want. The bag is obviously super swaggy in the featured classic camo, but it also comes in 6 other colors like classic brushed black, black camo, and plaid grey. This bag isn’t just useful it is also fashionable.
If you’re looking for a backpack style men’s gym bag that has some of the features of the duffel style, this might be the gym bag for you. The Starter features a separate shoe pocket at the bottom of the pack, so you can store those stinkies — or anything else you want to keep separate from the main compartment. Features a zippered opening to the main compartment and separate adjustable, padded shoulder straps. It’s got two mesh water bottle pockets on the outside and several pockets, both zippered and slide-style, on the inside.
Dimensions – 20.4″L x 14.3″W
Maybe you need something that can be a gym bag by day and a travel bag by night? Or maybe you want to save the lifting for the weights and not the bag on the way into the gym? Either way, Eagle Creek had you in mind when they put together this amazingly cool wheeled duffle that is perfect for the gym or travel. This bag will hold all of your gear including your shoes, shower stuff, towels and a change of clothing. It has pockets for your keys, wallet, phone and anything else you might need to stash while you’re on the treadmill or tossing dumbells around.
While this is a gym bag it isn’t like your typical gym bags. It is far from plain and not the least bit simple. It is made with Bi-Tech Armor material which is nearly indestructible. After all, you don’t want the bag to fade, tear or fall apart, you want to buy a bag that lasts. The bag itself weighs under 4lbs so it is super lightweight. There are four carrying options that allow you to roll the bag, carry it traditionally with the straps, put it on your back or over your shoulder. This may be the most intelligent bag you ever buy. The bag looks great in the featured blue and black but also comes in black, red, Golden State (which is a multi-tone with orange and yellow as well as bears and trees on the face of the bag) and it also comes in a color named “Cali Hiero” which is a grey and blue with actual hieroglyphics. All of the looks are super dope! The bag is available in 110L and 130L options as well.
The North Face is a brand that has tested their gear in some of the most extreme conditions on the planet. They routinely test out jackets, gloves, and backpacks on the slopes of Everest and glaciers of Antarctica. This is one of the reasons why they are the most trusted and well-known name in the outdoor gear game. When they put together the Berkeley Duffle bag they had the same intentions. To put the bag through absolute hell to see if it was durable and fashionable enough to sell to the public. All the boxes on the list were checked and now you can have one of the toughest bags in the world as your gym bag.
The bag itself is made of a canvas-like material that is wind, water, and life-proof. This bag won’t tear or pull apart while carrying weight. It can get dropped off a mountain and be found in one piece and functional at the bottom of the slope. This gym bag is true to the brand’s reputation. Tough as nails and incredibly thoughtful. You can carry this bag like a traditional duffel or add the shoulder straps to carry like a backpack. This bag will hold your kicks, your gear, and your smaller items safely. The bag looks great in black but it is also available in yellow, light green and grey.
While we, personally, prefer a backpack with padded shoulder straps, many of the gym bags in the backpack style come with a drawstring closure where the drawstrings double as the straps. That’s the case with the Soccerware Legendary, too. However, it is definitely simple and quick on the draw for get-up-and-go-ness. These drawstrings, according to Soccerware, are ultra-thick padded cotton that is twice as thick as those used by some competitors. The Legendary is roomy enough to carry a basketball if that’s your game. Features waterproof and rip-proof material and is designed to keep contents deodorized and bacteria-free. Has a zippered exterior pocket that fits most smartphones, as well as two side mesh pockets for water bottles or gear. Also has two internal slide pockets.
Dimensions – 19″L x 16″W
The Puma Men’s Epoch is more of a traditional backpack and it has a great look, featuring the Puma cat logo on the front. It’s 100 polyesters and is machine washable. This is an extra-large capacity pack, in comparison with some of the other Puma backpacks. It does feature several internal and external pockets, as well as a backpack sleeve inside.
Dimensions – 20″L x 14″W
Yes this is a bag to use for your gym stuff. It is also a bag that can handle more than your typical run to the gym. Maybe you want to play some ball afterwards on the courts? This bag will carry everything you need. Maybe you want to hit the club after your workout and don’t want to drive all the way home to get your outfit for the night. This bag will carry it. This bag has the space for everything you need and then some. Enjoy!
The Weweon Duffel is a classic tube-shaped duffel. It features both a Velcro padded wrapped dual handle and a removable padded air-mesh shoulder strap. The material is waterproof nylon and the lining is also nylon. It’s got an end pocket that allows separate storage of shoes or wet items. (The shoe compartment is water and odor resistant.) The other end features a zippered storage compartment and there’s a mesh storage pocket on the inside of the bag. Additionally, there’s an exterior zippered pocket on the side. Comes in four different colors, shown in black.
Dimensions – 23″L x 12″W x 12″H
