15 Best Gym Bags for Men

Maybe you need something that can be a gym bag by day and a travel bag by night? Or maybe you want to save the lifting for the weights and not the bag on the way into the gym? Either way, Eagle Creek had you in mind when they put together this amazingly cool wheeled duffle that is perfect for the gym or travel. This bag will hold all of your gear including your shoes, shower stuff, towels and a change of clothing. It has pockets for your keys, wallet, phone and anything else you might need to stash while you’re on the treadmill or tossing dumbells around.

While this is a gym bag it isn’t like your typical gym bags. It is far from plain and not the least bit simple. It is made with Bi-Tech Armor material which is nearly indestructible. After all, you don’t want the bag to fade, tear or fall apart, you want to buy a bag that lasts. The bag itself weighs under 4lbs so it is super lightweight. There are four carrying options that allow you to roll the bag, carry it traditionally with the straps, put it on your back or over your shoulder. This may be the most intelligent bag you ever buy. The bag looks great in the featured blue and black but also comes in black, red, Golden State (which is a multi-tone with orange and yellow as well as bears and trees on the face of the bag) and it also comes in a color named “Cali Hiero” which is a grey and blue with actual hieroglyphics. All of the looks are super dope! The bag is available in 110L and 130L options as well.