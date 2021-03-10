9 Best Mountain Bikes for Women

Trek’s popular Marlin 6 women’s mountain bike offers a comfortable, versatile and sporty ride. While it’s marketed as a dependable starter cross country women’s mountain bike, Marlin 6 is just as suitable for all-around off-road riding.

While the Marlin 6 is designed for men and women, its extra-small and small frame sizes cater to smaller riders. The extra-small frame generally fits riders from 4’5.9″ to 5’1.0″ with an inseam between 25.2 and 28.7 inches. The small frame caters to riders from 5’0.2″ to 5’5.6″ with an inseam range between 28.3 and 31.1 inches. These smaller frame sizes offer ideal standover heights and confident handling on the trails.

Aside from the obvious difference in frame sizes, the smaller Marlin 6 bikes have 27.5-inch tires instead of the standard 29ers that the rest of the lineup sports. The same Bontrager XR2 Comp tires and double-wall Bontrager Connection rims are found across the line.

You’re in luck if you’re looking for a bike that won’t hold back out on the trails. The Trek Marlin 6 women’s mountain bike features a sturdy Alpha Silver Aluminum frame with internal cable routing to a cleaner look and better protection in all conditions. An SR Suntour XCT 30 front fork with 80mm travel (extra-small) or 100mm travel (all other sizes) absorbs vibrations for smoother rides. All forks feature hydraulic lockout.

Its 2x drivetrain brings out some of the bike’s best abilities on steeper climbs. Having a wider range also means smoother transitions between gears. However, a 2x drivetrain comes with a higher risk of chain drop compared to the simpler 1x drivetrain.

An eight-speed Shimano Altus M315 shifter is well suited for rapid gear shifting, to the point where you can rapidly downshift three gears in a single stroke. A numbered gear display shows the precise positioning at a glance.

Marlin 6 is undoubtedly a trail bike, but details such as rack mounts and a rear kickstand mount make it ideal for daily commuters. This Trek mountain bike also features an innovative Blendr stem that lets you clip your gear directly to the frame.

If the stock VP-536 pedals aren’t your style you can easily swap them out for your favorite SPD cycling pedals.

You can save some money by opting for the Trek Marlin 5. However, only the Marlin 6 has a 2×8 drivetrain for smoother shifting and more efficient climbing. The SR Suntour XCT 30 on the Marlin 6 is also slightly higher quality than the SR Suntour XCE 28 found on the Trek Marlin 5.