Top 10 Best PS4 Games of All Time: The Heavy Power List

The PlayStation 4 is now over a year old. Can you believe that? It feels like just yesterday everyone was clamoring to just catch a glimpse of what the next generation of video games would bring us. Now here we are, a full 365 days and change into the era of new-gen consoles after being stuck with our PS3s and Xbox 360s for far too long. What has been done with the PlayStation 4 in its first year? Well, a lot, actually. The new console has seen everything from upgraded ports of last-gen games like Grand Theft Auto V and The Last of Us to new IPs like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

But which games are the cream of the crop? Let us tell you! We present our list of the top 10 best PS4 games you can buy for your PlayStation 4 as of today.

1. Battlefield 4

It had some trouble at launch, but Battlefield 4 is still a competent shooter. It’s referred to as Call of Duty‘s greatest competition, but that sells the game short, considering both games attract different crowds. Battlefield 4 is all about scale. Maps are enormous, featuring vehicles (even jets!) and destructible environments. I mean, it’s not uncommon to see a skyscraper collapse in real time during a match due to the game’s powerful Frostbite engine. It’s strategic, which means communication and thought-out attacks are more likely than your quickscoping ability to secure a win. If you like the idea of modern war-based shooters but are turned off by CoD‘s frantic deathmatches, give Battlefield 4 a chance.

Price: $29.96 (25 percent off MSRP)

2. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty is one series that has withstood the test of time, with releases spanning more than a decade and three console generations. There’s a reason it’s the most popular FPS series ever made. The franchise has tackled everything from World War II-era battles to modern-day combat. The newest entry in the series, Advanced Warfare, takes place in the future, where jetpacks and hovering grenades are staples in military technology. Sure, it might look like Titanfall at a glance, but Advanced Warfare is a title all its own, and it’s bound to be a best seller just like its annually released brethren. I mean, even IGN gave it a 9.1.

Price: $54.54 (9 percent off MSRP)

3. Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition

If you’ve played World of Warcraft, you know Blizzard sure knows how to make games that fit into the fantasy genre. Diablo III is a perfect example. It’s an action-RPG that’s all about one thing: loot. As you and your friends go through the procedurally generated dungeons slaughtering literally thousands of Diablo’s hellish minions, you constantly find shiny new gear and weapons. Half the fun of the game is customizing your hero to look and play as you want with the best equipment possible, which makes for an addicting loop: Kill baddies, equip new gear, repeat. As simplistic as the story and characters are, the gameplay is fast and fun, and it certainly keeps you coming back for more.

Price: $49.96 (17 percent off MSRP)

4. Dragon Age: Inquisition

BioWare is known for its ability to craft deep, intricate, personal stories. Just look at the best-selling Mass Effect series, which, in this humble editor’s opinion, is the best sci-fi universe to be created in any medium ever. The original Dragon Age was a critical and commercial success, with its long and detailed campaign where choices mattered. Dragon Age II didn’t hold up as well, though it’s still a great game. With Dragon Age: Inquisition, BioWare went all out in an effort to create one of the greatest fantasy RPGs ever. The developer’s track record proves they were capable of handling the task, giving players a sprawling world to explore, a brilliant story where player choice matters and a fun combat system players can tailor to their play style.

Price: $39.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

5. Far Cry 4

Do you like first-person shooters set in a giant open world? How about ziplining, hang gliding, big game hunting and killing bad guys? If so, Far Cry 4 is up your alley. The newest addition to the series steps away from the lush environment of the tropics from Far Cry 3 and drops you in the middle of a civil war in the Himalayas. Besides moving your way through the story, there will be distractions to keep your entertained. The most attractive feature is a new one that allows players to invite friends who don’t even own the full game into their world to conquer cooperative missions together. If allowing your buddies to game with you free of charge to them isn’t a great idea, I don’t know what is. The satisfaction of taking quietly taking down an outpost with a bow and some silenced weapons or charging in on the backs of elephants, guns blazing, with a buddy by your side is second to none.

Price: $49.38 (18 percent off MSRP)

6. Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Games knows how to make a living, breathing world. The Grand Theft Auto series is known for giving players absolute freedom in violent, crime-ridden cities parodying America’s most famous locales. In Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games allows players to switch seamlessly between three protagonists: a rich family man struggling with maintaining relationships, a bonafide gangster and a psychotic hillbilly. Heists are a new addition that mimic the famous bank robbery mission everybody loves from Grand Theft Auto IV. All the other stuff people adore about GTA is there: guns, strip clubs, sweet rides and a solid story tying it all together. Plus, with the new first-person perspective, gunplay has a whole new feeling, making the game feel like new, even if you’re playing through it for a second time. There’s a reason Grand Theft Auto V is sitting pretty at a 97 on Metacritic.

Price: $59.34 (1 percent off MSRP)

7. The Last of Us Remastered

Naughty Dog proved with The Last of Us its ability to craft a truly heartbreaking tale, and their masterpiece solidified to many naysayers the fact that video games are indeed art. On the surface, The Last of Us is a zombie tale, but the setting doesn’t matter so much as the characters do. Joel, a middle-aged man with nothing left to lose, and Ellie, a young and foul-mouthed teenager, travel across the desolate United States shooting bandits, avoiding clickers and, most importantly, learning and growing together. There are too many special moments in this game to mention here, and doing so would only spoil what makes The Last of Us great. If you haven’t played it yet, you’re doing yourself a disservice.

Price: $34.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

8. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Everyone remembers the Tomb Raider games when they first released. At the time, Lara Croft was nothing more than a polygonal sex object with pointy boobs and short-shorts. Thankfully, Crystal Dynamics decided to reboot the entire series, starting with Croft’s origin story, and what a tale it is. In Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, players get to relive Croft’s coming-of-age tale on new-gen consoles with updated graphics and free multiplayer DLC. If you didn’t play Crystal Dynamics’ retelling of the Tomb Raider’s story when it originally released last year, now’s the perfect opportunity.

Price: $24.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

9. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Any The Lord of the Rings buff will feel right at home with Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. The game is set sometime between The Hobbit and Tolkien’s famous trilogy about Frodo’s quest to Mount Doom as Talion, a Ranger of Gondor stationed near the Black Gate leading into the evil land of Mordor, is forced to watch his family be butchered by Uruks. What follows is a classic revenge action game dripping with Tolkien lore. What sets Shadow of Mordor apart is its nemesis system, which grants military ranks to Talion’s enemies. The Uruks are constantly vying for dominance, and the player can manipulate them to his will using special powers and abilities, making each play a unique experience.

Price: $48.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

10. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition

For those who’ve been living in a cave (or, perhaps more appropriately, a mine) for the past few years, Minecraft is an indie game that became an international best-seller due to its unique and addicting gameplay. Players are dropped into a randomized world of textured cubes and told to survive. Monsters come out at night, so it’s the player’s job to scavenge for resources, construct a shelter and basically build whatever they can think up in what amounts to a world of digital Lego bricks. While the original PC edition of the game dominates, the console version of the game is the next-best way to experience Minecraft‘s huge worlds, multiplayer co-op and limitless possibilities.

Price: $19.99

