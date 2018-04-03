Fortnite Vending Machines: What to Expect

Epic Games is adding Vending Machines to the world of Fortnite.

While much of the focus recently has been on various skins coming to the game, Epic Games decided to change things up by adding a new item of sorts.

This Vending Machine addition doesn’t mean you’ll be able to grab your favorite beverage from them but instead you’ll be able to trade in your materials for something else.

This has been something in the works for quite some time now according to previous datamines but now Epic Games has confirmed the existence of these machines. It’s possible we could see a release date for these Vending Machines as soon as Thursday, which is when the next set of weekly challenges will be coming around.

According to the New Updates tab in Fortnite: Battle Royale, these Vending Machines will allow players to trade in spare materials in exchange for extra gear. We assume players will be able to put in materials like wood, stone and metal to get some extra weapons out of the machine.

This means it will benefit players who harvest materials all across the map as well as players who know where to find these Vending Machines. It’s unclear if the Vending Machines will have set spots on the map or if they will be placed randomly before every match.

It is also unclear as to whether the Vending Machines themselves will be able to be harvested. Players would be able to break down the Vending Machine after using it to ensure other players won’t be able to use it later in the game.

There has been no indication as to what the rarities of the items will be or how many of a certain resource will be needed to get a new weapon. How the Vending Machines work may end up being a game changer as players who don’t have Purple or Orange weapons might still be able to win matches with consistency as long as they collect materials and find a Vending Machine.

Everything above is just speculation as we don’t actually know how anything will work in the game but this is our best guess. Usually when something appears in the New Updates tab it means it’s coming soon so we’d guess it’d be here on Thursday. If not then we’ll probably be another week out.

It’s not out of the realm of possibilities the Vending Machine will be an item instead of a location on the map. We’ve seen items like the Cozy Campfire come into the game and go straight into the player’s inventory to be placed down everywhere. We’re questioning how Epic Games could explain a Vending Machine fitting into a player’s pocket though.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.

