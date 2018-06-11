The Elder Scrolls Blades: How to Sign Up for Early Access

The Elder Scrolls Blades was announced at Bethesda’s E3 2018 presentation. The game is coming out this fall and will be free-to-play. Bethesda Game Studios director and executive producer Todd Howard said that this week you can pre-register for early access to the game.

Step 1: Go to playblades.com Step 2: Sign in with your Bethesda.net account Step 3: Sign in for early access

According to the website, you can sign up to get an exclusive sword and helmet when the game launches along with the chance to play early.

The website is a bit iffy likely due to the volume of people signing up. If the site doesn’t work for you, you can always try coming back later.

In the meantime, you can pre-order the game. Here’s how to do that:

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store Step 2: Search for “The Elder Scrolls Blades” Step 3: Hit the pre-register button on the game’s store page

According to the E3 conference, The Elder Scrolls Blades is a first-person RPG reminiscent of The Elder Scrolls: Arena. You fight monsters with swords, ranged weapons, and magic by swiping the screen. The game features both hand-crafted and procedurally generated dungeons. Along the way you can customize your character with different weapons and armor.

The Abyss mode is a rogue-like mode where you travel through an endless dungeon and see how far you get before dying. Arena mode is 1v1, pvp combat. Town mode has you rebuilding and decorating a decimated town to receive more quests. You can also travel to the towns of friends.

You can play the game in portrait mode. It also has cross play between the different systems the game is planned to be on including mobile devices, consoles, PC, and even VR.

