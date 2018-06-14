5 Space Pioneer Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Strafing. Shooting. Upgrading. Building.

Space Pioneer mixes up all those elements into one of the most addictive mobile top-down shooters. As a lone spaceman, you’ll navigate the galaxy and blast all the alien baddies that want to consume you. Besides gunning down vicious alien life, you’ll also get the chance to improve upon your gear, construct your own space base, and complete a multitude of tough missions. Your galactic trials will be easier to complete with our essential tips guide in tow.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Space Pioneer:

Download the Space Pioneer APK here.

1. Never Stop Moving! And Always Bring a Health Pack With You

• As soon as you step foot on any alien planet, start moving and never stop! Pay attention to the arrow icon on the ground – it’ll lead you to your main objective. On the way there, you’re bound to run into a flood of alien wildlife that isn’t too fond of you. Strafe around your enemies and tap on the icon that lets you shoot your equipped firearm. Don’t just hold your finger over it – you’ll end up overheating your gun more often and leave yourself defenseless.

• Your space avatar will always have access to a primary weapon and three pieces of gear. Before you hop onto a new planet, you’ll want to make sure you equip the gear that works best for you. It’s always smart to bring a Health Pack along on every mission – it’ll save you more often than not, especially when you run into boss encounters. Besides the Health Pack, you can choose to equip two extra items out of this lineup – the Frag Grenade, Gun Turret, Strafe, Minefield, and Orbital Strike. During the early stages of the game, the Frag Grenade and Gun Turret are extremely helpful. Once you hit Level 15 and unlock the Orbital Strike assist, equip it from that point forward.

• During Event missions, you’ll notice that you’ll get special damage boosters for certain weapons. So make sure you check out the info panel for these mission types – that way, you’ll know which weapon to arm yourself with. Use the right equipment and you’ll walk away from Event missions with the best type of reward every time!

2. Complete Every Objective (Especially the Side Ones)

• Of course you’ll need to complete the main mission of every planet you inhabit. But always make sure you check off the side objectives, too. Chances are you’ll run into more enemies to kill, which means you’ll be rewarded with more coins. And completing side objectives help you level up more once a mission’s done, which gives you a chest full of even more goods!

3. Stay on Top of Your Upgrades

• In the very first tip of this guide, we mentioned each piece of gear you’ll unlock and add to your current arsenal. Besides Gear, your space traveler can also unlock new Weapons and Skills. Your Weapons locker includes an Assault Rifle, Shotgun, Tesla Gun, Hand Cannon, Flamethrower, Laser Gun, and Machine Gun. As for your skillset, you’ll be in charge on your spaceman’s Health, Speed, Cooldown, Berserk, Prowess, Reflection, Shield, Lifelink, and Recovery. You’ll need upgrade cards and coins in order to make upgrades to any portion of your Skills, Gear, and Weapons.

• As for Skills, you should focus on improving your Health, Speed, and Prowess during the earlier part of your adventure. But once you unlock every Skill there is, pour most of your upgrading efforts into your Shield, Lifelink, and Recovery. Those three Skills will keep you alive much longer during the next (and much more challenging) portion of your space travels. As for the your firearms, you’ll probably find yourself gravitating more towards your automatic weapons. So it’s best that you concentrate your weapon upgrading activities on your Assault Rifle, Tesla Gun, Laser Gun, and Machine Gun.

4. Build Up Every Part of Your Base Before You Start Upgrading It

• Besides gunning down aliens, your other focus will go towards building up your Base. Build up every part of your Base first – don’t just build up a few of them and just start upgrading one of them. Have everything ready to go so you’ll start getting a nice amount of extra Crystals. Crystals go right back into your Base – you’ll mainly need them to upgrade your Crystals Generator, Armor Workshop, Robot Workshop, Coins Mint, and Crystals Storage. Make sure to focus your upgrading efforts in that order, too. Above all else, keep you Cash and just spend your Crystals.

5. Watching Advertisements = More Rewards!

• You’ll usually get the opportunity to double (or even triple!) your reward payout just by watching video advertisements. ALWAYS make sure you sit through each seconds-long trailer – your patience will pay off every time. Nabbing even more coins and chests full of important cards for your Skills, Gear, and Weapons is always the right move to make. Oh and don’t forget to head into the shop from time to time – chances are you can claim some free rewards every time you log in after staying away for a while.

