5 Sword Art Online: Integral Factor Tips & Tricks You Need To Know

Sword Art Online’s tale of the turmoil that exists within an MMORPG world is still going strong.

For years now, fans have followed the anime’s digital adventures revolving around Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya and his crew. All the while, Bandai Namco Entertainment has produced a number of games within the ever-expanding SAO universe. The latest playable SAO adventure has come to mobile and it places you in the role of mainline hero. As a member of a powerful Assault Team, you’ll need to fight hard to make your way to the 100th floor of Aincrad. With this developer crafted tips guide close by, you’ll be able to complete that mission in no time!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Sword Art Online: Integral Factor:

Download the Sword Art Online: Integral Factor APK here.

1. Level Grind

• First, you’ll need to build up some strength. When you arrive on a new floor of the Castle, it’s time to level grind. This game displays the appropriate level at the start of each Quest, so you’ll know what kind of strategies and progress to aim for. If you select “Quests” from the menu on the top-left of the screen, you see the appropriate levels for your accepted and unaccepted quests.

• Though it’s not impossible to clear quests above your current level, it’s a good idea to choose ones a little below your level while you’re still building confidence. You can also raise your level by defeating monsters. Incidentally, each floor includes hunting sub quests you can take up as many times as you want.

2. Gather Materials and Create Equipment

• Before you dive into the Main Story, you’ll need to have your Equipment in order. The Store is just for Potions, so for all other equipment, head to the Forge. This is where you can spend some of your winnings from defeated monsters to craft gear. Click on the name of a material in the Forge to see what monster drops it and plan out your next battle.

3. Tackling the Main Story

• With your Player Character at the appropriate level and your equipment sorted, you’re ready to enhance your weapons. Then, when you’re confident in your strength, it’s time to take on the Main Story. For now, your partner Koharu should be fine with some of your Player Character’s hand-me-downs for armor. Rather, you’d better focus on your weapons. You’ll need to come prepared with two types of weapons of different elements at your disposal. Koharu will get some weapons of her own in the 2nd floor quest, so don’t worry about her for the time being.

4. Defeat the Floor Boss

• When you take on a floor boss, their name will appear in white if your level is high enough. Evasion and recovery are the key to victory. When the boss is gearing up for a powerful attack, check if you’re in the target area. Hold down the Step button on the bottom-left of the screen while moving to evade the attack.

• If you’re still having trouble staying in the fight, stock up on Emergency Potions at the Store. There’s a cooldown period after using one, but you can take as many as you like. Don’t skip the cutscene dialogs before a boss fight. These contain valuable hints about the boss’ attack methods and other dangers you’ll be up against. As long as you’ve come prepared with the right equipment, you should be able to defeat the 1st Floor Boss and move on up.

5. Don’t Forget to Enhance Your Sword Skills

• Orders and Events will grant you Skill Records, which activate automatic abilities, plus Sword Skills that can be used for Attacks or Buffs. The Weapon slots allow for four Sword Skills, and Defense slots allow you to set four Abilities. Of course, just having Skill Records on hand won’t do you any good. You also need to Enhance armor or weapons to use them with.

• Until the 3rd floor, you might get by without enhanced equipment if you drink enough Potions and push on through. But from Floor Four onwards, it’s time to get started. The Glare Stones needed for enhancement drop after defeating monsters, but it’s better to collect and trade them for Glare Rigid Stones to get the most out of your enhanced gear.

