10 World of Tanks: Blitz Tips & Tricks You Need To Know

World of Tanks: Blitz did an awesome job of bringing the PC hit to mobile platforms.

Using your thumbs to blast other tanks into nothingness is a gameplay experience that’s never gotten tiresome. WARGAMING Group Limited has managed to keep its game’s community alive with numerous updates. Fans have had plenty of reasons to become addicted to the game all the while – the wide variety of tanks, strong progression mechanics, deep strategy, intense battles etc. World of Tanks: Blitz is not for the weak at heart, which is why we’ve set up this developer curated tips guide for you to read through.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for World of Tanks: Blitz:

Download the World of Tankks: Blitz APK here.

1. Avoid Keyboard-Mouse Players if You Wish

• World of Tanks: Blitz is cross-platform and runs on iOS, Android, Windows 10, Mac OS, and Steam. If you’re playing on a tablet or smartphone, you can choose to only play against users like you who are relying on a touchscreen for control. Avoid players on keyboard and mouse by enabling a special option in Settings > Other > “Same Control Mode.”

2. Generate Income & Hang Out at the Hangar

• In the World of Tanks: Blitz Hangar, you can buy, upgrade, and learn about new tanks. But before you can do any of that, you’ll need to generate some income by winning battles. The more effective you are in combat, the more income you’ll earn!

3. Pick the Right Tool for the Job

• In World of Tanks: Blitz, heavy tanks are the most armored – and often quite powerful, with a small penalty on mobility. Light tanks are fast and excel as inconspicuous scouts. They are small and maneuverable but are forced to remain on the frontline to reveal enemy positions (where they can easily become targets). Tank destroyers (also known as “TDs”) are specialized armored fighting vehicles designed specifically for destroying heavily armored tanks. Finally, medium tanks are universal fighters with a good cannon and standard armor – true “jacks of all trades.”

4. Pay Attention to Country-Specific Strengths & Weaknesses

• Each country has its own characteristics. For example, French heavy tanks have high-capacity drums and can do a massive amount of damage very quickly. British tank destroyers have good armor in addition to excellent cannons – but they’re slow and less maneuverable. World of Tanks: Blitz has all sorts of unusual tanks, too: anime tanks from Girls und Panzer, the creepy FrankenTank, Warhammer 40k variants, and more.

5. Learn About Tiers to Rise Through the Ranks

• There are 10 tiers for tanks (shown in Roman numerals I-X). The higher the tier, the better the tank. From Tier VII and up, you can join ranked battles and tournaments – where combat becomes more challenging and tactical.

6. How to Win Friends & Influence People

• In battle, you can help your team in many different ways. In addition to the obvious – inflict damage and kill – you locate as many enemy units as possible. But it’s important to also keep the enemy within view so that your team has enough time to strike. Another strategy is leading a heavier tank on a wild chase – distracting and (hopefully) making it miss slower, heavier teammates. Also, you’ll want to remain alive for as long as possible because that can make a huge difference.

7. Ramming is a Viable Strategy

• You can do damage not only by firing, but also by literally ramming your target. The difference between the weight of your tank and the enemy’s defines who deals – and who takes – the most damage. But wait: There’s more! You can also push your opponent off a cliff – and then land of top of them for some extra damage.

8. Use the Terrain to Your Advantage

• Shrubs are your friends. Hide behind them, and you will become less visible. For non-destructible buildings, you can hide while the gun is being reloaded. If you leave shelter at an angle, enemy shells might ricochet. Steep cliffs, hills, and narrow thoroughfares are especially useful when you play as a scout; hey allow you to bypass the enemy from the rear or quickly make a daring escape.

9. Communication is Everything

• If you don’t have time to write in the chat, use fast commands. To do this, click the chat icon in the bottom right corner and choose one of the available options. For example, you can say that you need help or ask teammates to join your offensive. The mini-map allows you track enemy positions and draw the attention of teammates to a specific location. All you have to do is “tap and hold” on the mini-map.

10. Strength in Numbers

• Playing in a platoon (“party”) will significantly increase your chances of winning. Being part of a team allows you to choose equipment that works well together, coordinate your actions in battle, and learn from each other. Some combat missions (“quests”) can only be performed when you’re part of a platoon.

