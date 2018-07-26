Fortnite Leak Suggests Wall-Piercing Heavy Sniper Soon

Another leak has been revealed in Fortnite and this time it’s a Heavy Sniper that has the ability to pierce through walls.

The Fortnite meta has slowly but surely shifted to building and who is able to get the drop on their opponent quicker.

This new Heavy Sniper, if the leaks are true, will be able to penetrate through one structure so if a player is standing behind a single wall they aren’t safe from a sniper shot.

The sniper will presumably use heavy ammo like all the other snipers do. It would make sense to have this sniper do less damage to players as well since it can shoot through walls.

TwoEpicBuddies, who have leaked numerous other Fortnite items, has said the weapon is on the way.

That's the official item image. The last one was a 3D render by me! pic.twitter.com/rKQwbmV0C4 — DieBuddies (@TwoEpicBuddies) July 25, 2018

The Heavy Sniper doesn’t have details revealed yet but if it does shoot through walls it sounds like it will have a thermal scope of some sort. Without the thermal scope players will be left guessing as to where the hidden player is.

This weapon will likely be met with a lot of resistance as most meta-defining weapons/items are. We don’t have Epic Games’ actual announcement for this weapon yet so we are left to speculate in the meantime.

Shotguns were practically forced out of the meta by nerfs to the “double pump” and buffs to the SMGs and other weapons. Epic has recently walked back the SMGs, which you can read more about here.

